Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested, faces DWI charges

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired, officials confirmed Monday.

James Bouknight (Mecklenburg County Detention Center)

Records show Bouknight was arrested in Mecklenburg County. No additional details were immediately released.

“We are aware of the incident involving James Bouknight and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the Hornets said in a statement after his arrest.

The 22-year-old guard was drafted by the Hornets in the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Bouknight played in 31 games for the Hornets last season, averaging 4.6 points per game. He averaged 9.8 minutes of playing time in games he appeared in.

