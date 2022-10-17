Read full article on original website
Marathon Digital settles with former CEO for $24 million
Las Vegas-based block reward mining company Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) has reached a settlement agreement with its former chief executive officer, Merrick Okamoto. In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed it has agreed to pay $24 million to the former CEO, who has...
A digital currency ETF was finally approved in the United States
A digital currency ETF was finally approved in the United States. For years, various companies have tried to get digital currency-related ETFs listed on a U.S. stock exchange, but they have been rejected by the SEC each time. That changed on September 15, 2022, when HashDEX’s Bitcoin Futures ETF ($DEFI) was listed on the New York stock exchange.
Japan digital asset industry group pushes for easier exchange listings
Japanese exchanges could soon see lighter restrictions on the digital assets they’re allowed to list. The Japan Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA), the industry’s most prominent self-governance group, said it intends to allow trading platforms to list new assets without first going through its long screening process.
French bank wins approval to offer digital assets services
Société Générale, one of France’s oldest banks, has gained approval from the country’s financial regulator to offer digital asset services to its customers. The approval was issued by the Autorite des Marches Financiers (AMF), France’s securities watchdog. It gives Societe Generale’s digital assets subsidiary, SG Forge, the power to offer customers the services of buying, selling, holding, and trading digital assets.
Crypto Crime Cartel: Binance probe confirms much of what its leadership has spent years denying
Reuters have published the results of an investigation into Binance, revealing that the company pursued a strategy of misleading and dodging regulators which involved forging documents and an exodus of their compliance team. Perhaps most damning of all is that the investigation confirms many accusations which Binance and its leadership...
BSV Blockchain Association to host Blockchain in Business Conference in Sydney
Zug Switzerland 20 October 2022: The BSV Blockchain Association is excited to announce that it will host the upcoming Blockchain in Business conference in Sydney, Australia. The Association will be joined in hosting the event alongside key partners Webmaster Studios and Keyi Tech. The conference will be held at Wesley...
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried pens ‘Crypto Regulation for Dummies’
FTX supports government-imposed ‘blocklists’ of sanctioned ‘crypto’ addresses, part of the latest effort by founder Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) to lobby U.S. lawmakers into crafting FTX-friendly regulations. On October 19, SBF tweeted his “current thoughts on crypto regulation” alongside a more detailed set of Possible Digital Asset...
BTC maxis rejoice as Musk doesn’t dump more of Tesla’s tokens
BTC maxis are breathing easier after Elon Musk didn’t dump any more of Tesla’s BTC tokens during the third quarter, which is apparently what passes for celebratory news in maxi-ville these days. On Wednesday, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) dropped its Q3 report card, which showed the electric vehicle manufacturer...
Australian watchdog suspends three Gemini-managed digital asset funds
Australia’s securities watchdog has suspended three digital asset funds whose target market “was too broad.”. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) announced this week that it had placed interim stop orders on three digital asset funds by Sydney-based Holon Investments. The three invested in BTC, Ether, and Filecoin. ASIC’s temporary order is valid for 21 days.
LUNA/UST investors on the hunt for Do Kwon, who’s ‘not on the run’
When Terra’s two tokens, LUNA and the UST stablecoin, collapsed in May, they wiped out over $40 billion in investor funds and several billion more indirectly. Some of the big whales, like the Digital Currency Group, were able to absorb the losses and march ahead. However, the biggest group was retail investors who lost everything they had bet on the tokens, and most have never recovered. Some are now coming together to launch a manhunt for Do Kwon.
Philippines’ Maya warns of losses from fake mobile app
Fintech firm Maya has issued a public advisory to its users over an application masquerading as an affiliate of the platform on the Google Play Store. The notice warns users that it has no relationship with the “Maya Trade” app and took to social media to tell customers to keep their guard.
Domineum’s Mohammed Jega on CoinGeek Backstage: We’re taking Bitcoin SV to the grassroots in Africa
Africa has continued to shine as a Bitcoin and blockchain hub, with the likes of Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya consistently making the Top 10 lists for digital asset adoption. Mohammed Ibrahim Jega is right at the heart of this Bitcoin adoption, pushing BSV uptake in Nigeria and beyond. In an interview with CoinGeek Backstage, he broke down how he has been spearheading BSV uptake at the grassroots level in Africa.
India eyes tech as guiding principle in regulating the digital assets industry
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced that the country will be looking to regulate the digital assets industry but will prefer that regulations are guided by a tech-driven framework. In a report by the Economic Times, Sitharaman disclosed India’s position to journalists ahead of her meetings with the World...
Samsung taps blockchain technology to secure user devices
Tech giant Samsung has turned to blockchain technology as an added layer of security for consumer electronics and personal smart devices. Known as Knox Matrix, the new network will operate as its “own private blockchain system” to protect millions of users. In its announcement, Samsung noted that the...
The fees are too damn high
In October of 2022, I wrote an article questioning if nodes on the BSV blockchain should raise fees in efforts to combat the empty block miner. I wrote that article without considering that the miners earn a subsidy, not a reward for mining blocks. Section 5, step 2 of the...
Sharding as a blockchain scaling solution doesn’t work
Imagine if Chase Bank and Citibank required that their ledgers were in sync before committing a new transaction to their database. This is how Ethereum and any other account-based blockchains operate. In an account-based model, users have a balance of their tokens or coins associated with an address or an account.
Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro to allow digital asset tax payments
Rio de Janeiro will allow its residents to pay property taxes in digital assets starting in 2023, a decree published this week has revealed. The move was first announced in March by Mayor Eduardo Paes. “Our effort here is to make it clear that in the city of Rio we...
China’s Tianjin province hikes electricity rates to root out miners
Yet another Chinese province is hiking its electricity rates specifically for block reward miners as the country struggles to root out the industry. This time it’s Tianjin, and just like all the others, it reiterated that the hike is a punishment to the miners and not an endorsement of the activity.
