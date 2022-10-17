ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lee, NJ

Daily Voice

UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted

A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
RAMSEY, NJ
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat

IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
IRVINGTON, NJ
Edison, NJ man linked to 7 burglaries in Branchburg, police say

An Edison man burglarized multiple businesses along Columbia Road in Branchburg over the course of nine months, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Fifty-year-old Gregory Queen began his spree in April 2021, according to officials. On the morning of Apr. 28, a business reported that someone entered the building the evening prior, ransacked offices, and took cash from a desk drawer.
BRANCHBURG, NJ
Missing teen — Boonton, NJ police need public’s help

BOONTON — Local and county police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday. Keyoni Jackson, of Boonton, is described by authorities as a black female with brown eyes, short black hair, a nose ring, and a lip ring. She is approximately 160 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.
BOONTON, NJ
Administrator, Managers Out At Bergen Courthouse, No Reasons Given

Mystery surrounds the departure of several administrators from the Superior Court in Bergen County. Trial Court Administrator Laura Simoldoni took a leave of absence in anticipation of retirement next year, multiple sources said. Civil Division Manager Kathleen Stylianou, Assistant Civil Division Manager Vincenza Bruno and a second assistant whose name...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

