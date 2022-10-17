Read full article on original website
UPDATE: 20-Something Pedestrian Struck On Route 17 Airlifted
A man believed to be in his 20s was airlifted after being struck Wednesday night on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities said. Multiple drivers remained at the scene after the victim was struck on the highway's southbound side in front of Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen shortly after 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19, Ramsey Police Chief Brian Lyman said.
Car stolen in Irvington, NJ with infant in the back seat
IRVINGTON — An SUV stolen with an infant in the back seat was recovered nearly three hours later Tuesday night. The gold Mercedes Benz SUV with Texas plates was taken from the 1100 block of Clinton Avenue in Irvington around 8:10 p.m., according to Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. An Essex County Sheriff's Office officer found the car and the child around 10:50 p.m. in Newark's South Ward.
Edison, NJ man linked to 7 burglaries in Branchburg, police say
An Edison man burglarized multiple businesses along Columbia Road in Branchburg over the course of nine months, according to the Somerset County Prosecutor's Office. Fifty-year-old Gregory Queen began his spree in April 2021, according to officials. On the morning of Apr. 28, a business reported that someone entered the building the evening prior, ransacked offices, and took cash from a desk drawer.
Missing teen — Boonton, NJ police need public’s help
BOONTON — Local and county police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Saturday. Keyoni Jackson, of Boonton, is described by authorities as a black female with brown eyes, short black hair, a nose ring, and a lip ring. She is approximately 160 pounds and is 5 feet 3 inches tall.
Sheriff: Thieves steal Mercedes Benz SUV with 3-month-old baby inside; vehicle found abandoned hours later
A 3-month-old baby is safe after the Essex County sheriff says thieves stole a vehicle, with the baby left in the backseat in Irvington.
New Jersey man ruthlessly distributed massive amount of cocaine across Jersey Shore
A drug dealer who resides in the Cliffwood section of Aberdeen Township in Monmouth County has been convicted for distributing copious amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across communities at the Jersey Shore. The drug trafficking 42-year-old Damion Helmes is responsible for caught the attention of local, state, and federal...
Volunteer firefighter accused of causing car crash in New Jersey while impersonating cop
A volunteer firefighter appeared in court Tuesday, after officials in New Jersey say he responded to the scene of a serious accident that he caused while impersonating a cop.
West New York cracks down on ‘unlawfully’ parked commercial vehicles
A new West New York ordinance enables the town to tow commercial vehicles that are taking up spaces intended for other vehicles. Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the Board of Commissioners voted unanimously at the September 28 meeting to adopt an ordinance amending regulations on commercial vehicles pertaining to parking. According...
1 home burned down, 3 others in flames from 3-alarm fire in Essex County
A three-alarm house fire in East Orange caused major damage on Wednesday morning. The flames consumed a vacant home before jumping to a nearby residence.
NJ man who fatally stabbed jail inmate sentenced in fatal shooting
LINDEN — Having pleaded guilty over the summer to a fatal shooting in this Union County city nearly two years ago, a New Jersey man was sentenced last week to 22 years in prison. But Wednesday's release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office on the sentencing of Ashton Barthelus,...
Body of missing Princeton University student found near tennis court
The body of a missing Princeton University student was discovered by a university facilities employee near campus tennis courts early Thursday afternoon following a days-long frantic search. Princeton junior Misrach Ewunetie, 20, was found around 1 p.m. outside on the leafy Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts, according to Mercer...
Bank robbery suspect arrested after cop recognizes him as a neighbor, police say
A man wanted for robbing a bank in Bergen County was arrested this week after a police officer recognized the suspect on surveillance video as a neighborhood resident, authorities said Thursday. The robbery was reported to police about 2:11 p.m. Wednesday by an employee at Chase Bank in the 600...
14-Year-Old Stolen SUV Driver, Passenger From Newark Caught After Rush-Hour Pursuit, Crash
A 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger who were caught after crashing a stolen SUV during a pursuit from Route 3 to Route 21 were carrying key fobs from vehicles swiped as far south as the Jersey Shore, Clifton police said. An officer began pursuing the 2021 Ford Explorer -- which...
Union City Man Arrested on Drugs and Weapons Offenses For Transporting Bulk Shipments Through Bergen County
Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella has announced the arrest of 50-year old Mervin Menier of 314 3rd Street in Union City on drug and weapon offenses. The arrest is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love. According...
NJ Developer, Subcontractors Cited After OSHA Finds Employees Working Close to Energized Power Lines
The three companies face citations and proposed penalties. One developer and two subcontractors in New Jersey were recently cited after metal scaffolding, which employees were on, was found only five feet from energized power lines. Earlier this year, OSHA received a notification from a “local power utility” about a project—with...
Responder In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen Teens Brought To NJ To Face Charges
UPDATE: A volunteer firefighter accused in a horrific road-rage crash that nearly killed a fellow group of fellow Bergen County teens last week was brought back to New Jersey to face charges. Luke G. Stein, 18, of Cresskill was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Oct. 17, after...
Hudson County Man Seized By Federal Agents In $1M ID Theft Scheme
A Hudson County man was seized by federal agents early Thursday on charges of pocketing more than $1 million from victims whose identities they said he stole. Marc Lazarre, 37, of Secaucus was charged with bank fraud and aggravated ID theft charges following his arrest the morning of Oct. 20, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Administrator, Managers Out At Bergen Courthouse, No Reasons Given
Mystery surrounds the departure of several administrators from the Superior Court in Bergen County. Trial Court Administrator Laura Simoldoni took a leave of absence in anticipation of retirement next year, multiple sources said. Civil Division Manager Kathleen Stylianou, Assistant Civil Division Manager Vincenza Bruno and a second assistant whose name...
Officials: 2 men held up NJ bank; 1 blocked exit as other rummaged through teller drawers
U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced a federal grand jury has indicted two men in connection with the armed robbery of a bank in Union City.
Cell Tower Workers Stuck In The Air Rescued By Fair Lawn Firefighters
Three workers handling a job on a cellphone tower were rescued by Fair Lawn firefighters after their lift got stuck. Members of Fair Lawn Fire Company #2 brought their ladder truck to the borough DPW complex on Saddle River Road shortly before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. All three workers...
