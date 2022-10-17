Read full article on original website
nsjonline.com
Spring Lake claims new town manager hire was approved by Local Government Commission — it wasn’t
RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell issued a sternly worded press statement refuting a claim that the Town of Spring Lake’s new hire for town manager was approved by the Local Government Commission (LGC). On Oct. 10, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine...
jocoreport.com
Town Accepts $3 Million Grant
SMITHFIELD – The Town of Smithfield formally accepted a $3 million Directed American Rescue Plant (ARP) Grant during their August 2 council meeting. The funds were approved during the 2022 session of the NC General Assembly. The directed grants will pay for three utility projects: increase capacity of Pump...
cbs17
Fayetteville honors late city councilman with new senior center
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation will open the Bill Crisp Senior Center on Oct. 25. The facility is located at 7560 Raeford Road. The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and building-dedication ceremony. The senior center is dedicated to...
jocoreport.com
Luby Daniel Worley
Luby Daniel Worley (Danny) Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was born in Johnston County to the late Marshall Olen Worley and Eunice Kirks Worley on June 6, 1943. He graduated from Micro High School in 1961. He worked at B and R Wilson for...
Johnston County man wins $1M from ticket purchased in Nash County
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — After seeing his $10 scratch-off turn into a $1 million prize, Jay Mays of Selma said he opened the door to his house and just started running. “When I saw I won, I threw it at my wife, took off out the door and started running down the street,” Mays said. […]
jocoreport.com
Margaret Ann Pollock
Margaret Ann Pollock, 67, of Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Classic Care Assisted Living in Smithfield surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on May 7, 1955 to the late Aubrey Pollock and Margie Aycock Pollock. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Crawford; her brother, Billy Pollock; and her two sisters, Katie Radford and Virginia (Bunny) Price.
jocoreport.com
Robert Ira Tadlock
Angier, NC: Mr. Robert Ira Tadlock, age 73, of Massengill Pond Road passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2022 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh. Graveside Services will be held 2:00PM – Friday, October 21, 2022 at Hodges Chapel Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Jack Robbins.
jocoreport.com
90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools
WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
‘A lot of people cried with me.’ East Durham grocery Los Primos closes over rent hike
The owner says he could not afford the rent increase that came with renewing the lease. Here’s how much the new lease would have cost.
jocoreport.com
Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest
RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Southern Pines, NC
The charming little town of Southern Pines is part of Moore County in North Carolina. It is dubbed Horse Country, as it's full of large horse farms and long stretches of riding trails. Although it's just a small town, it's full of businesses and restaurants offering delicious old-fashioned American cooking.
jocoreport.com
Gary Alonzo Partin
Benson, NC: Mr. Gary Alonzo Partin, age 65, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Graveside Funeral Services will be 4:00PM-Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Benson, NC. Rev. Wanda Berrier will officiate. Gary was born in Harnett County, NC to the late Alonzo and...
Spring Lake mayor demands answers after state treasurer refuses to pay to hire new town manager
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The mayor of a troubled town in Cumberland County is demanding answers from the state treasurer after he refused to fund the hiring of a new town manager. The Local Government Commission took control of Spring Lake's finances in October 2021, citing concerns that the...
jocoreport.com
Jean Kimsey Carroll
Mrs. Jean Kimsey Carroll, age 85, of Garner, NC, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1241 Old Fairground Road, Willow Spring, NC 27592. Rev. Mark White and Rev. Lester Bledsoe will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
'Good news': Injured Raleigh mass shooting victim improving, RPD chief says in City Council update
Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson spoke at Tuesday's Raleigh City Council meeting to give a brief update on the investigation into the recent mass shooting
‘Menace to society’: North Carolina police searching for suspect that shoved 82-year-old Home Depot employee to the ground
Police are looking for a suspect after an 82-year-old Home Depot working was forcefully shoved to the ground during a larceny.
'Somebody needs to be held accountable': No mass alerts sent out during Raleigh's active shooting
During the more than four-hour incident, police advised residents to remain indoors via Twitter, but some residents are questioning whether more could have been done.
cbs17
This Raleigh road will close for intersection work impacting travel long-term
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation said a section of a popular road in Raleigh will close late Sunday night for grade separation at the junction, or aligning two or more surfaces. Crews are preparing to install the first of several long-term closures near the...
jocoreport.com
James “Jimmy” Carlton Earp, Jr.
James Carlton “Jimmy” Earp, Jr., age 70, passed away October 20, 2022 at his home. Born June 19, 1952 in Wayne County he was a son of the late James C. and Ruby Rogers Earp, Sr. After proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force, the...
Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
