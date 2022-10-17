Margaret Ann Pollock, 67, of Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Classic Care Assisted Living in Smithfield surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on May 7, 1955 to the late Aubrey Pollock and Margie Aycock Pollock. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Crawford; her brother, Billy Pollock; and her two sisters, Katie Radford and Virginia (Bunny) Price.

SMITHFIELD, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO