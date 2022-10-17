ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunn, NC

Town Accepts $3 Million Grant

SMITHFIELD – The Town of Smithfield formally accepted a $3 million Directed American Rescue Plant (ARP) Grant during their August 2 council meeting. The funds were approved during the 2022 session of the NC General Assembly. The directed grants will pay for three utility projects: increase capacity of Pump...
Fayetteville honors late city councilman with new senior center

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Fayetteville and the Fayetteville-Cumberland Parks and Recreation will open the Bill Crisp Senior Center on Oct. 25. The facility is located at 7560 Raeford Road. The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting and building-dedication ceremony. The senior center is dedicated to...
Luby Daniel Worley

Luby Daniel Worley (Danny) Danny was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He was born in Johnston County to the late Marshall Olen Worley and Eunice Kirks Worley on June 6, 1943. He graduated from Micro High School in 1961. He worked at B and R Wilson for...
Margaret Ann Pollock

Margaret Ann Pollock, 67, of Smithfield, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Classic Care Assisted Living in Smithfield surrounded by her family. Margaret was born on May 7, 1955 to the late Aubrey Pollock and Margie Aycock Pollock. In addition to her parents, Margaret is preceded in death by her daughter, Jennifer Lynn Crawford; her brother, Billy Pollock; and her two sisters, Katie Radford and Virginia (Bunny) Price.
Robert Ira Tadlock

Angier, NC: Mr. Robert Ira Tadlock, age 73, of Massengill Pond Road passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2022 at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh. Graveside Services will be held 2:00PM – Friday, October 21, 2022 at Hodges Chapel Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Benson. Officiating will be Rev. Jack Robbins.
90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools

WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest

RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
15 Best Restaurants in Southern Pines, NC

The charming little town of Southern Pines is part of Moore County in North Carolina. It is dubbed Horse Country, as it's full of large horse farms and long stretches of riding trails. Although it's just a small town, it's full of businesses and restaurants offering delicious old-fashioned American cooking.
Gary Alonzo Partin

Benson, NC: Mr. Gary Alonzo Partin, age 65, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Graveside Funeral Services will be 4:00PM-Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Banner Chapel Advent Christian Church Cemetery, Benson, NC. Rev. Wanda Berrier will officiate. Gary was born in Harnett County, NC to the late Alonzo and...
Jean Kimsey Carroll

Mrs. Jean Kimsey Carroll, age 85, of Garner, NC, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at her residence. Funeral Services will be 11:00AM, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1241 Old Fairground Road, Willow Spring, NC 27592. Rev. Mark White and Rev. Lester Bledsoe will officiate. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
James “Jimmy” Carlton Earp, Jr.

James Carlton “Jimmy” Earp, Jr., age 70, passed away October 20, 2022 at his home. Born June 19, 1952 in Wayne County he was a son of the late James C. and Ruby Rogers Earp, Sr. After proudly serving his country in the United States Air Force, the...
Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
