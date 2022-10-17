Read full article on original website
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
NBC Miami
Billionaire Ronald Lauder Gives $1 Million to GOP Group Supporting State Candidates Who Questioned 2020 Election Results
Billionaire Ronald Lauder gave $1 million to the Republican State Leadership Committee, which is supporting some state-level candidates who have questioned 2020 election results. Lauder is the latest of over two dozen wealthy business leaders and companies themselves that have contributed to campaigns helping some who have argued against the...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
NBC Miami
Trump Lashes Out at Judge Who Said Former President Knowingly Pushed False Voter Fraud Case
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at a judge who found that Trump knowingly pushed false claims of voter fraud while fighting his loss to President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge David Carter ordered pro-Trump attorney John Eastman to turn over dozens of documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Federal judge sentences Steve Bannon to four-months in prison
Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison Friday for his defiance of a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The one-time White House strategist was subpoenaed by the panel in September of last year after he failed to provide either the required documents or testimony as…
Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. The judge allowed Bannon to stay free pending...
NBC Miami
Lin Manuel Miranda Rallies Latino Voters in South Florida Ahead of Midterms
Showbiz giant Lin Manuel Miranda dove into South Florida politics and visited Coral Gables Thursday, emphatically backing Democratic candidates. “The reality is, what happens in Florida affects the rest of the United States," the "Hamilton" creator and "Encanto" composer told a crowd gathered at Books and Books. In a flash...
NBC Miami
Supreme Court Rejects Request to Block Biden Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
The Supreme Court rejected a request to block the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program that had been filed by a Wisconsin taxpayers group Wednesday. Barrett is responsible for such applications issued from cases in the 7th...
