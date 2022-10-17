ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

NBC Miami

Billionaire Ronald Lauder Gives $1 Million to GOP Group Supporting State Candidates Who Questioned 2020 Election Results

Billionaire Ronald Lauder gave $1 million to the Republican State Leadership Committee, which is supporting some state-level candidates who have questioned 2020 election results. Lauder is the latest of over two dozen wealthy business leaders and companies themselves that have contributed to campaigns helping some who have argued against the...
The Hill

Federal judge sentences Steve Bannon to four-months in prison

Steve Bannon was sentenced to four months in prison Friday for his defiance of a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The one-time White House strategist was subpoenaed by the panel in September of last year after he failed to provide either the required documents or testimony as…

