Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts Rebate Error Could Affect Essential Services
Do you live in Massachusetts? It could be a confusing time for you and many other locals. Many residents are unsure if they will be getting rebates. And if yes, the total amount is unclear.
Massachusetts Residents Would Get $6,500 From New Proposal
You and your loved one could be feeling financial burdens at every turn. Many resources, such as gas, food, and energy, have become more expensive. It also means you and other residents pay more taxes. Massachusetts wants to return more of the excess collected to you and other locals.
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
NECN
‘Our Lights Started Going Crazy' Amid Apparent Power Surge in Reading
An apparent power surge in the center of Reading, Massachusetts, left part of Main Street closed for hours after businesses reported flickering lights, a burned surge protector and electrical smells, city officials said. Eight businesses on Main Street between Haven and Woburn streets, had power cut, according to the town....
Comments / 3