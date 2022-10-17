ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider

Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
GOALTENDER ANDREW HAMMOND LEAVES KHL AFTER JUST TWO GAMES

Just a little over a month after signing a contract with Traktor Chelyabinsk of the KHL for the 2022-23 season, goaltender Andrew Hammond is headed back home. The team says his contract has been terminated at his request. "The contract with Andrew Hammond was terminated at the initiative of the...
Avs captain Landeskog undergoes knee surgery, out 12 weeks

DENVER --  Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog will be sidelined about 12 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said after morning skate Wednesday that Landeskog had the procedure performed in Minneapolis the day before. Landeskog missed the opening three games of this season with what the team described as a lower-body injury.
Video Review: SJS @ NYI - 17:10 of the Second Period

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee's call on the ice that the puck deflected off of Evgeny Svechnikov's skate and entered the net in a legal fashion. Rule 37.4 states, in part, "a puck that deflects into the net off an attacking Player's skate who does not use a 'distinct kicking motion' shall be ruled a GOAL. A puck that is directed into the net by an attacking Players' skate shall also be ruled a GOAL, as long as no 'distinct kicking motion' is evident."
Kraken take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Avalanche

Seattle Kraken (1-2-1, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-1, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken, on a three-game losing streak, play the Colorado Avalanche. Colorado had a 56-19-7 record overall and a 39-7-5 record in home games last season. The Avalanche scored 67...
