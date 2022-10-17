ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Chute, LA

LSP: Body found in median on Hwy 80 near Red Chute

By Nancy Cook
 4 days ago

BOSSIER CITY, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Louisiana State Police are at the scene of what they believe was a hit-and-run accident after a body was found in the median on U.S. Highway 80 just west of Red Chute.

According to troopers from LSP Troop G, early Saturday afternoon, they responded to reports of a possible body in the median. When troopers arrived, it became clear the body had been there overnight.

Mayor Cantrell prepares for 4th foreign trip this year to World Mayors Summit

Troopers say they do have a person of interest; however, there currently are no confirmed witnesses or descriptions.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop G at (318) 741-7411.

