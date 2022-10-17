LSP: Body found in median on Hwy 80 near Red Chute
BOSSIER CITY, La. ( KTAL/KMSS ) – Louisiana State Police are at the scene of what they believe was a hit-and-run accident after a body was found in the median on U.S. Highway 80 just west of Red Chute.
According to troopers from LSP Troop G, early Saturday afternoon, they responded to reports of a possible body in the median. When troopers arrived, it became clear the body had been there overnight.
Troopers say they do have a person of interest; however, there currently are no confirmed witnesses or descriptions.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Louisiana State Police Troop G at (318) 741-7411.
