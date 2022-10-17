Read full article on original website
Related
Are gas prices going down in the Bay Area?
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) — Gas prices have gone down across the state on average of about 30 cents in the last week. It’s a much needed drop as many of us have been paying in the range of $6-$7 per gallon for gas. At one gas station in Walnut Creek, it’s $5 from regular […]
ksro.com
100 Gallons of Oil Leaks into Porter Creek Due to Truck Accident
There is an oil spill in Porter Creek in Sonoma County. The state department of Fish and Wildlife says about 100 gallons of oil leaked into the creek after a crash last Friday involving a truck and a big rig on Porter Creek Road. The crash shutdown the roadway for most of the day between Safari West and Calistoga Road. Responders deployed a boom and were able to collect some of the oil. State officials say crews continue to monitor clean-up efforts in the area.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Had Most Home Sales in Sonoma County for 2021
New data gives a detailed breakdown of 2021 home sales in Sonoma County. 2,440 homes were sold in Santa Rosa last year, up 39-percent from 2019. The data, provided by Bay Area Real Estate Information Services and the Sonoma County Economic Development Board, shows Santa Rosa had the most home sales of any Sonoma County city in 2021. But, the most expensive sales were in Sebastopol. The median home sale price in Sebastopol was nearly one-point-one-million-dollars compared with Santa Rosa’s 675-thousand-dollars. No more than a thousand homes were sold in any city but Santa Rosa.
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Family-Owned Napa Valley, CA Landfill Operator Selling to Waste Connections
Waste Connections, one of the nation’s largest waste management companies, is set to purchase Napa County’s Upper Valley Disposal & Recycling Service and Clover Flat Landfill, two dumpsites serving the northern Napa Valley that have been owned and operated for decades by the Pestoni family. Board members of...
ksro.com
Survey Available for the Future of Mark West Creek Park
Sonoma County Regional Parks is inviting you to take a survey regarding the future of the Mark West Creek Regional Park. Your input will be considered in a master plan proposal for the nearly 1200 acre park presented to the Board of Supervisors late next year. Mark West Creek is a relatively new park that opened to the public in 2019. It’s home to lots of wildlife including mountain lions, bobcats, California giant salamanders and northern spotted owls. The survey is available at MarkWestCreekParkAndPreserve.org.
Authorities arrest man on suspicion of starting Sonoma County vegetation fire
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire. Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire that firefighters put out around 11 a.m. Pineda was booked on suspicion of felony arson and his bail has been set at $200,000. The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said the case is under review and no charges have been filed yet.
ksro.com
Businesses in Rohnert Park and Cotati Cited for Selling Alcohol to Kids
Two Sonoma County businesses were caught in a decoy operation for selling booze to kids. Police issued citations to employees at a business in Rohnert Park and another in Cotati Friday night. Officials did not name the businesses. Rohnert Park police took part in a multi-agency minor decoy operation along with the Cotati Police Department and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.
Several quakes reported near Cobb in Northern CA, USGS says
Did You Feel It? Several small earthquakes shook Northern California on Wednesday, including a 3.4 preliminary earthquake, according to the USGS.
Petaluma arson arrest made Tuesday
PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A man was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire. Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire […]
3 quakes strike NorCal 1 day before the Great ShakeOut
COBB, Calif. (KRON) — Three earthquakes hit Northern California on Wednesday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey. Three quakes, ranging in magnitude from 3.4 to 3.5, struck just north of Cobb and The Geysers. The area is northwest of Geyserville, about a 2-hour drive north of San Francisco. The first two quakes hit […]
There’s No Place Like Napa
The wine, the restaurants, the lodgings. So much has happened in Napa Valley in the last few years. Here’s our guide for deciding where to go and what to do. Spoiler alert: Everything is pretty great. The post There’s No Place Like Napa appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire
SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building. Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation.
ksro.com
Sonoma County Looks at Changes to the Living Wage
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors are considering changes to the county’s living wage policy. County staff presented 12 recommended changes to the board last night. Some of the proposed changes include yearly living wage rate increases and minimum number of paid sick days. The staff suggested rate increases be based on things such as the consumer price index for urban consumers and the state of the nation’s economy, but that any bump would be capped at three-and-a-half-percent. Last December, the board voted to raise the living wage by a $1.75 for the first time since the policy was put in place in 2016.
ksro.com
Vino Farms Penalized Over $21-Thousand for Shortchanging Workers
A grape grower is being accused of shortchanging workers of nearly $55-thousand in Sonoma County. The U.S. Department of Labor is penalizing Vino Farms saying they gave preferential treatment and provided more hours and better wages to temporary agricultural workers from outside of the U.S. over 14 U.S. based workers. The law says that workers from outside the country can come in temporarily and do agricultural work if an employer files a request showing, among other things, there aren’t enough U.S. workers to do what needs to be done. The law also states that employment of visa holders cannot affect the wages and working conditions of U.S. based workers. Vino Farms, which is based in Lodi, is being fined over $21-thousand. The violation occurred on Sonoma County vineyards owned by the winery.
ksro.com
Man Getting Treatment After Climbing Power Line Near Sonoma
A man is being treated in a hospital after climbing an electrical transmission tower less than two miles south of Sonoma. Police say he was threatening to take his own life while on the tower on Sunday afternoon. The man negotiated with a Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office hostage negotiation team and a mobile crisis response team. After two hours, he decided to climb down from the tower. He was then taken to a hospital.
ksro.com
Final Plan for Sonoma Development Center Released By County
More affordable housing and open space protection are part of the final redevelopment plans for the Sonoma Developmental Center. Permit Sonoma has released the final Environmental Impact Report and Specific Plan that will guide the redevelopment. The report would provide more housing and affordable housing, protect 700 acres of open space, preserve Sonoma Creek, and include opportunities for economic development… all with a smaller price tag. The final plan includes more protection for wildlife by expanding the wildlife corridor before anyone can move into the east side of Arnold Drive. A thousand new housing units and 283 affordable housing units are included in the plan. Now the Planning Commission will consider the EIR at their October 27th hearing, then the County Board of Supervisors will hear the plans on December 16th.
ksro.com
Prescribed Burn Thursday in Jack London Park
Don’t worry if you see smoke coming from Glen Ellen. A 15-acre prescribed burn will occur at Jack London State Historic Park from 8 AM to 8 PM today. A few trails near the burn area, including Old Fallen Bridge Trail, Upper Fallen Bridge Trail and Mountain Fire Road may be temporarily closed during the burn. Of course, if the weather is not ideal, it will be rescheduled. Cal Fire is leading the burn along with cooperation from Sonoma Valley, Schell-Vista and Kenwood Fire, the Sonoma Valley Wildlands Collaborative and Jack London Park Partners.
Eater
Bay Area Born-and-Raised Chef Returns to Napa Roots to Open Fine Dining Restaurant in Wine Country
Guests at the Four Seasons Resort in Napa Valley are about to witness a real-life coming-of-age, hometown hero story come full circle. Chef Rogelio Garcia, a contestant on Bravo’s Top Chef who held an executive chef position at Luce and worked his way throughout the Bay Area during COVID-19, is now the opening chef at a debut restaurant, Auro in Calistoga. Returning to wine country for this opportunity was a no-brainer, Garcia says. The cook was raised in Los Angeles and Napa, and authored a cookbook titled Convivir: Modern Mexican Cooking in California’s Wine Country set to release in 2024. “There’s a lot that went into this,” Garcia says. “The menu, the staffing — just leading this is incredible. It’s incredible to be a part of this Four Seasons family, in Napa, in my hometown.”
ksro.com
Santa Rosa City Officials Ask for Feedback on 20-Year Growth Plan
Heads up Santa Rosa residents: you still have a chance to give feedback on the city’s 20-year growth plan. The city revealed its preferred alternative for the general plan update last month and it’ll be looked at by the City Council during a meeting next week. The plan includes 24-thousand new homes targeted at those with low income, hundreds of thousands of square feet of retail space, and millions of square feet of office and industrial space. You can take an online survey until noon tomorrow and public comment will also be made during the meeting on October 25th. The meeting starts at 2 p.m. and will be held at the Council Chamber and streamed via Zoom.
Comments / 2