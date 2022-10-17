A grape grower is being accused of shortchanging workers of nearly $55-thousand in Sonoma County. The U.S. Department of Labor is penalizing Vino Farms saying they gave preferential treatment and provided more hours and better wages to temporary agricultural workers from outside of the U.S. over 14 U.S. based workers. The law says that workers from outside the country can come in temporarily and do agricultural work if an employer files a request showing, among other things, there aren’t enough U.S. workers to do what needs to be done. The law also states that employment of visa holders cannot affect the wages and working conditions of U.S. based workers. Vino Farms, which is based in Lodi, is being fined over $21-thousand. The violation occurred on Sonoma County vineyards owned by the winery.

