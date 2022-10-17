ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnville, ME

penbaypilot.com

The Poets Corner and Page Gallery collaborate with ekphrastic pairings

The Poets Corner and Page Gallery invite the community to write poems in response to images in the Ekphrastic Pairings exhibition. Images can be viewed online at https://www.thepagegallery.com/exhibition/ekphrastic-pairings/artwork or in person at Page Gallery, 23 Bay View Street, in Camden. Ekphrastic Pairings is a collaboration between The Poets Corner and...
CAMDEN, ME
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King

Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of Little Food Pantry in Rockland

ROCKLAND — Rioux Meinersmann, a youth member of the First Universalist Church in Rockland, cut the ribbon on the newly installed Little Food Pantry at 345 Broadway. Rioux planned and built the pantry over the past year as another way to address hunger in the community. The sign states,...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Volunteers needed to build almost 500 window inserts for Window Dressers

BELFAST — Volunteers are needed to help build almost 500 window inserts from November 9-22 at the Boathouse in Belfast. Come for one four-hour shift or many, with a free lunch and snacks provided every day. No experience is necessary; training is provided. As a precaution, masks are required.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

County recognizes 14 Spirit of America nominees

George McEvoy of Boothbay Harbor is one of 14 being recognized by Lincoln County as a Spirit of America nominee. On Oct. 18, county commissioners in their bimonthly meeting announced nominees received from 12 municipalities. Besides McEvoy, Boothbay Harbor also nominated the Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor. Dresden and Waldoboro also sent double nominations. Dresden selectmen nominated Lincoln County Historical Association and Robin Grant. Waldoboro selectmen nominated Theodore Wooster and Elizabeth Wooster. Other recipients include Pete Tischbein of Alna, Melanie Gilbert of Bremen, John Roberts of Damariscotta, Allison Brooks of Jefferson, Paul Bryant of Newcastle, Frank Hample of Somerville, Bailey Bartlett of Westport Island, and Phil Russell of Whitefield.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
Z107.3

A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan

Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry

Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

Karen Elizabeth (Smith) Gray, obituary

HOPE — Karen Elizabeth (Smith) Gray, 77, wife of Terance P. Gray of Hope, died on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her home after several months of declining health. Born in Camden on March 9, 1945, she was the daughter of Carl and Priscilla D. (Alley) Smith. She attended...
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Why I'm voting for my mom, Crystal Robinson

When my mom was 12, she got her first horse, Penny, and began to ride from her house in Thomaston, all the way to Wottons Mill Road in Union. To say that she knows the towns of Hope, Union and Warren is an understatement: She went from exploring them on horseback in the 1960s and 70s, to knocking on every door in the district this year while running for office.
HOPE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jane Elizabeth Russo, obituary

Jane Elizabeth Russo, 90, of Searsmont, Maine, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. Born in Salem, Massachusetts on December 2, 1931, she was the fourth daughter of Henry and Pauline Grady. She attended schools in Salem and graduated from Salem High School in 1950. In 1953 she married the love of her life, John F. Russo, better known as Jack. After a few stints in various places, they eventually settled in Camden, Maine in 1956 where together they raised five children, John, Paul, Steven, Andrew, and Heidi.
SEARSMONT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Midcoast sailors prevail at Maine Maritime Regatta

On Saturday October 15, middle and high school sailors representing Camden, Rockland and Islesboro traveled to Maine Maritime Academy in Castine for the second event in the Pen Bay Sailing League Fall Series. Under cloudy skies, occasional fog and initial light winds, the local teams that race out of the...
CASTINE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Terry William Robinson, obituary

Terry William Robinson, Sr, 81, passed away on October 16, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. Terry was born on October 5, 1941 in Warren to Lewis and Elsie (Partridge) Robinson. Terry was raised in Warren and attended local schools. He lived his entire life in Warren. He served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam.
WARREN, ME
penbaypilot.com

South School goes orange for second annual Unity Day

ROCKLAND — South School hosted its second annual Unity Day celebration on Wednesday, October 19. On Unity Day everyone is invited to wear orange to stand in unity for kindness, acceptance and inclusion to send a message that no student should ever experience bullying. The events of the day...
ROCKLAND, ME
B98.5

What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?

Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
AUGUSTA, ME
penbaypilot.com

RGC Ladies Association Oct. 20 results

ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted a Ladies Association golf outing Thursday, Oct. 20. Below are the results from the outing as submitted to the sports department.
ROCKLAND, ME

