penbaypilot.com
The Poets Corner and Page Gallery collaborate with ekphrastic pairings
The Poets Corner and Page Gallery invite the community to write poems in response to images in the Ekphrastic Pairings exhibition. Images can be viewed online at https://www.thepagegallery.com/exhibition/ekphrastic-pairings/artwork or in person at Page Gallery, 23 Bay View Street, in Camden. Ekphrastic Pairings is a collaboration between The Poets Corner and...
Meet the 80-year-old sawyer in Hancock still making art with his chainsaw
PORTLAND, Maine — If you've ever taken a trip through the town of Hancock by way of Route One, chances are you've driven by Ray Murphy's chainsaw art shop and performance stage. The now 80-year-old has spent his life transforming logs with a chainsaw into different works of art....
This Maine Home for Sale is 2 Houses Down the Street From Stephen King
Ever wanted to live near someone who writes about a clown that lives in the sewers and eats children?. Now’s your chance if you swoop in quickly enough, like Pennywise. A home just down the street from legendary author Stephen King is on the market, and could be yours if the offer is high enough. Or, you and your family could look for a job taking care of a hotel in the wintertime.
penbaypilot.com
A Feast (and a Treat) for Buyers at Thomaston Place Auction Galleries on November 11-13
THOMASTON, ME: On November 11, 12 & 13, Thomaston Place Auction Galleries will present “Autumn Majestic”, with an amazing inventory of fine art and decorative rarities harvested from estates and collections through Maine and the Northeast. Thomaston Place owner and auctioneer Kaja Veilleux said: “Our last big sale...
penbaypilot.com
Ribbon cutting celebrates opening of Little Food Pantry in Rockland
ROCKLAND — Rioux Meinersmann, a youth member of the First Universalist Church in Rockland, cut the ribbon on the newly installed Little Food Pantry at 345 Broadway. Rioux planned and built the pantry over the past year as another way to address hunger in the community. The sign states,...
penbaypilot.com
Volunteers needed to build almost 500 window inserts for Window Dressers
BELFAST — Volunteers are needed to help build almost 500 window inserts from November 9-22 at the Boathouse in Belfast. Come for one four-hour shift or many, with a free lunch and snacks provided every day. No experience is necessary; training is provided. As a precaution, masks are required.
penbaypilot.com
County recognizes 14 Spirit of America nominees
George McEvoy of Boothbay Harbor is one of 14 being recognized by Lincoln County as a Spirit of America nominee. On Oct. 18, county commissioners in their bimonthly meeting announced nominees received from 12 municipalities. Besides McEvoy, Boothbay Harbor also nominated the Rotary Club of Boothbay Harbor. Dresden and Waldoboro also sent double nominations. Dresden selectmen nominated Lincoln County Historical Association and Robin Grant. Waldoboro selectmen nominated Theodore Wooster and Elizabeth Wooster. Other recipients include Pete Tischbein of Alna, Melanie Gilbert of Bremen, John Roberts of Damariscotta, Allison Brooks of Jefferson, Paul Bryant of Newcastle, Frank Hample of Somerville, Bailey Bartlett of Westport Island, and Phil Russell of Whitefield.
A Guy On TikTok Throws Some Serious Shade At Skowhegan
Most days, trolling social media can be a bit much honestly, but once in awhile, I just take a deep dive around TikTok, because sometimes you will see some pretty funny and amazing things. Michael Ferrari recently posted a video about his love/hate relationship with the town of Skowhegan, or...
wabi.tv
Family plans rallies around Maine before winter for missing man
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Three rallies for a man who went missing in Bangor in June will take place around the state Friday and this weekend. His family feels they are running out of time to find him before winter sets in. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher has been...
The Generosity Of This Maine Food Truck Owner Will Make You Cry
Even though we have had food trucks in Maine for decades, it has only been in the last few years that the state has gone through a food truck revolution. It seems like the pandemic, and its social distancing requirements, just ramped up that revolution. In just a few years, we went from seeing places that served chicken fingers and hot dogs, to food trucks serving gourmet mac & cheese, Pad Thai, and more.
Dressed In His Best: Zephyr, The SPCA’s ‘Pet Of The Week’, Wants To Come Home With You!
He's all dressed up and ready to go! Zephyr, the SPAC of Hancock County, wants to come home with you!. According to Annie Chalmers, a Medical Technician with SPCA of Hancock County, he's been at the shelter for about 3 months now. "Zephyr is a male tuxedo cat who is...
penbaypilot.com
Results from Rockland Golf Club’s 20th annual Irish Open
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted the 20th annual Irish Open on Saturday, Oct. 15. Below are the results from the event as reported to the sports department.
penbaypilot.com
Karen Elizabeth (Smith) Gray, obituary
HOPE — Karen Elizabeth (Smith) Gray, 77, wife of Terance P. Gray of Hope, died on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her home after several months of declining health. Born in Camden on March 9, 1945, she was the daughter of Carl and Priscilla D. (Alley) Smith. She attended...
penbaypilot.com
Why I'm voting for my mom, Crystal Robinson
When my mom was 12, she got her first horse, Penny, and began to ride from her house in Thomaston, all the way to Wottons Mill Road in Union. To say that she knows the towns of Hope, Union and Warren is an understatement: She went from exploring them on horseback in the 1960s and 70s, to knocking on every door in the district this year while running for office.
penbaypilot.com
Jane Elizabeth Russo, obituary
Jane Elizabeth Russo, 90, of Searsmont, Maine, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2022. Born in Salem, Massachusetts on December 2, 1931, she was the fourth daughter of Henry and Pauline Grady. She attended schools in Salem and graduated from Salem High School in 1950. In 1953 she married the love of her life, John F. Russo, better known as Jack. After a few stints in various places, they eventually settled in Camden, Maine in 1956 where together they raised five children, John, Paul, Steven, Andrew, and Heidi.
penbaypilot.com
Midcoast sailors prevail at Maine Maritime Regatta
On Saturday October 15, middle and high school sailors representing Camden, Rockland and Islesboro traveled to Maine Maritime Academy in Castine for the second event in the Pen Bay Sailing League Fall Series. Under cloudy skies, occasional fog and initial light winds, the local teams that race out of the...
penbaypilot.com
Terry William Robinson, obituary
Terry William Robinson, Sr, 81, passed away on October 16, 2022 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine. Terry was born on October 5, 1941 in Warren to Lewis and Elsie (Partridge) Robinson. Terry was raised in Warren and attended local schools. He lived his entire life in Warren. He served in the U. S. Army during Vietnam.
penbaypilot.com
South School goes orange for second annual Unity Day
ROCKLAND — South School hosted its second annual Unity Day celebration on Wednesday, October 19. On Unity Day everyone is invited to wear orange to stand in unity for kindness, acceptance and inclusion to send a message that no student should ever experience bullying. The events of the day...
What The Heck Is That In The Middle Of Maine’s Kennebec River?
Earlier today (October 16th), on my way home from church, I crossed the Kennebec River in Augusta using the Memorial Bridge. The "big bridge", as my daughters call it, provides people in all but the smallest (lowest) vehicles great views up and down the river. Looking north you can see the Calumet Bridge and, at the right angle, Mill Park. Looking south you can see beyond the Kennebec Arsenal.
penbaypilot.com
RGC Ladies Association Oct. 20 results
ROCKLAND — The Rockland Golf Club hosted a Ladies Association golf outing Thursday, Oct. 20. Below are the results from the outing as submitted to the sports department.
