Betty Ann (Terry) Bagley, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Betty Ann was born in Grundy County, Missouri on October 10, 1932, the daughter of Webster and Myrtle (Brewer) Terry. She was raised in a Christian home and at a young age was baptized in a pond near the South Evans Christian Church following an evening revival service. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1950 and then attended one year of college at Trenton Junior College. Her main interest in high school and college was home economics.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO