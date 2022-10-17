ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Obituary & Services: Billy R. Carter

Billy R. Carter, 81, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 9:18 A.M., Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Indian Hills Retirement Village, Chillicothe, Missouri. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 21, 2022, at 2:30 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri.
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Betty Ann Bagley

Betty Ann (Terry) Bagley, age 90, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on October 18, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Betty Ann was born in Grundy County, Missouri on October 10, 1932, the daughter of Webster and Myrtle (Brewer) Terry. She was raised in a Christian home and at a young age was baptized in a pond near the South Evans Christian Church following an evening revival service. She graduated from Trenton High School in 1950 and then attended one year of college at Trenton Junior College. Her main interest in high school and college was home economics.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Halloween costume winners from carnival at Trenton High School announced

Halloween costume contest winners were announced Thursday night during a carnival held at Trenton High School. Recognition was given to the top five in each age group. Boys and girls were combined for judging. First place winners only include:. Infant – Ozzie Zang. Pre kindergarten – Zoey Biswell.
TRENTON, MO
Benefit for Lineville, Iowa family to be held on Saturday

A benefit will be held in Lineville, Iowa October 22nd for a family who had a house fire. The Benefit Soup Dinner for Jacob and Ashley Cowart will be held at the community center from 5 to 7 pm. A free-will offering will be taken for the dinner. There will also be a pie auction.
LINEVILLE, IA
Two receive promotions at Grundy Electric Cooperative

Grundy Electric Cooperative reports two promotions of staff. Danny Westcott has been named Area Supervisor replacing Keith Vandevender who recently retired after 33 years of service. Westcott began working at Grundy Electric in 1994 as an apprentice tree trimmer. He began the apprentice lineman program and earned journeyman status in April 2000. Westcott worked on construction crews setting poles and stringing conductors until accepting the position of journeyman lineman for service Truck number 15 in 2020.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Missouri ShakeOut earthquake drill takes place Thursday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - You may not think earthquakes are much of a problem here in Missouri, but they could happen thanks to the New Madrid fault line in southeastern Missouri. On Thursday, people across the Ozarks will participate in the Great ShakeOut to prepare for an earthquake. The New...
MISSOURI STATE
Watkins Mill State Park Hosting Laura Ingalls Wilder Display

Watkins Mill State Park Historic Site. Photo by Missouri State Parks. Watkins Mill State Park is giving visitors a chance to take a step back in time with the Laura Ingalls Wilder display at Watkins Woolen Mill State Historic Site. The display will be at the state park through Tuesday.
LAWSON, MO
Mercer County Health Department in Princeton announces multiple dates for flu shot clinics in November

The Mercer County Health Department in Princeton will hold multiple flu shot clinics next month. One clinic will be held at the Princeton School on November 3rd for students. A drive-through clinic will be held at North Mercer School on November 11th from 4 to 6 pm. Flu shots will be available for students at North Mercer School on November 16th and another drive-through clinic will be held at the Princeton School on November 21st from 4 to 6 pm.
PRINCETON, MO
Celebration of Life: Willie Cullor

A Celebration of Life for Lucerne resident Willie Cullor will be November 19th at 1 pm at the Assembly of God Church in Unionville. Willie Cullor died October 15th at the Putnam County Memorial Hospital of Unionville. He was 64. Survivors in the area include his mother Lenora Cullor of...
LUCERNE, MO
Trenton Municipal Utilities Committee address multiple issues during Tuesday evening meeting

Several topics discussed at Tuesday evenings’ meeting of the Trenton Municipal Utilities Committee will advance for consideration by the full Trenton City Council. One of the topics discussed was a master service agreement for members, including Trenton, of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance which is based in Columbia. In part, the agreement allows members to assist one another during times of major electrical outages, which is similar to a mutual aid agreement utilized by many fire departments.
TRENTON, MO
CATCH-A-CROOK: Two women, a bike and a bench

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a property theft in southwest Springfield. The crime happened September 14 in the 3200 block of South Leawood Avenue. The neighborhood is located south of Battlefield Road near Golden Avenue. Investigators say there are multiple, “No Trespassing” signs on the property, all clearly visible.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Missouri Couple Arrested Near Baxter Springs

A Missouri couple is arrested in Cherokee County. Around 3:30pm yesterday, an investigator with the sheriff's department pulled over a Dodge Ram for not having a license plate displayed. The driver refused to stop until coming up on a road closed due to construction. Inside the truck, law enforcement discovered a fully automatic firearm.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
Flight 5966 crashed on approach to Kirksville airport 18 years ago

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — It was 18 years ago, Oct. 19, 2004, that a passenger flight from St. Louis to Kirksville crashed on approach to Kirksville Regional Airport. Both pilots and 11 of the 13 passengers on board the plane were killed. The crash of Corporate Airlines Flight 5966 happened...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Gilman City Board of Education meeting results from October 19

After an executive session on October 19th, it was announced the Gilman City R-4 Board of Education approved Annette Rhodes as a high school teacher. During the regular meeting, the Curriculum Program Evaluation was approved. Superintendent Roger Alley reported the sidewalk in front of the school was repaired. He discussed...
GILMAN CITY, MO

