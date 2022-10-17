ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Rolling roadblock on State Route 309

By Nico Rossi
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DjiRM_0icMr2jr00

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said there will be a rolling roadblock on State Route 309 Tuesday.

PennDOT says there will be a rolling roadblock on SR 309, the North Cross Valley Expressway, on the southbound lane, between exit 6 and exit 2 in Wilkes-Barre, to perform bridge work.

Lane restrictions on Interstate 81

The roadblock is expected to last around 15 minutes and drivers are encouraged to consider taking another route., PennDOT stated

Drivers can always check up-to-date road conditions on 511PA .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

PennDOT announces upcoming I-81 lane restriction

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that there will be a lane restriction on Interstate 81 northbound starting Monday. The restriction will take place from Monday, October 24 to Friday, November 4 between Exits 151A and 151B (Stroudsburg/Bloomsburg). The lane restriction will start at 8:00 p.m. and last until 6:00 […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
cohaitungchi.com

Five Great Central PA Hikes to do This Season

Escaping to the great outdoors is one of the best ways to make the most of your summer. Columbia & Montour Counties and the surrounding region is known far and wide for its outdoor recreation opportunities, including hiking, kayaking, tubing, fishing, boating, hunting, and more. For the trail lovers out there, we’ve decided to come up with a short list of our five favorite area hikes to complete this summer or fall in the peaceful Central Pennsylvania region.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania State Police to participate in Operation Safe Stop

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) will be participating in Operation Safe Stop on Wednesday, October 19 during National School Bus Safety Week. The purpose of Operation Safe Stop is to alert motorists of the dangers when passing a stopped school bus loading or unloading students. PSP enforcement efforts may consist of troopers […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Freeze warning & frost advisory for NEPA & central PA

COVER UP YOUR PLANTS TONIGHT as we put the BRRR in October. Temperatures will fall down in the upper-20s/low-30s under a mostly clear sky. With temperatures this cold, any sensitive plants outside that are unprotected could be damaged or killed. Due to this risk, a freeze warning has been issued for parts of northeast PA!
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

NEPA receives funding to hire additional police officers

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several nearby police departments are on the receiving end of federal funds. Those funds will assist them in putting more police officers on the streets. Northeastern Pennsylvania will see $1.12 million from what is called the “COPS Hiring Program.” That’s short for community-oriented policing services. Congressman Matt Cartwright (D), 8th […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Pocono Update

Mount Pocono Welcomes Cutting Edge Wellness Center

Magnolia Inn & Wellness Center, a locally owned high-end Wellness Center, Boutique Inn, and Café, has officially opened in Mount Pocono. Mount Pocono, PA | On Saturday, October 15, Magnolia Inn & Wellness Center opened its doors to the public, celebrating its grand opening with a ribbon cutting through the Pocono Chamber of Commerce.
MOUNT POCONO, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley’s 1st year-round homeless shelter eyed in Bethlehem, with 50-70 single rooms

Bethlehem City Council and the public got their first look Tuesday night at the city’s strategic plan, in the works since March, to address homelessness. Central to the plan is the Lehigh Valley’s first year-round homeless shelter, projected with 50 to 70 single rooms, four family units and 10 congregant-setting emergency beds. It’s projected as a multimillion-dollar investment, with hundreds of thousands in annual operating and maintenance costs.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
27 First News

Oz responds to dog research attack ad during York County visit

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz spoke to the York Rotary Club on Wednesday where he faced questions regarding his opponent and ads targeting him. The disturbing and powerful television ad from a Democratic Super PAC suggested that Oz killed puppies as part of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy