houmatimes.com
TCU Food Bank Grows with Demand Adding on Additional Facilities
The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank’s (TCU Food Bank) staff and volunteers have always been passionate about serving the area and doing everything they can to help with the area’s food insecurity. The food bank has recently completed a new building on the property to help with storage and plan to construct an additional building that will be approximately 3,000 square feet. Senator Mike Fesi and Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue visited the food bank this week to tour the new building and to see the fruition of the money they are advocating for in the state’s capital.
Woman failed to yield on La. highway, struck and killed Thursday
As she entered the intersection, she failed to yield to traffic and was struck by an oncoming Mack Truck.
brproud.com
Louisiana officials to celebrate construction of new Bayou Lafourche Pump Station with groundbreaking ceremony
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Friday, October 21 groundbreaking ceremony is set to usher in the construction of a project that’s expected to bring more freshwater into a south Louisiana bayou. The much-anticipated project centers around the Bayou Lafourche Pump Station. According to the Coastal Protection and...
1 Person Died, 1 Person Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Raceland (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish that claimed a life and injured another. A preliminary investigation reveals Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, stopped at Highway 182 in a Nissan Versa.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
houmatimes.com
Public Notice: Meeting for Terrebonne Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2022
Terrebonne Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2022. The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, at the Direction of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and with the support of the Parish Council, is updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan. The last plan update was completed in 2020. Since that time, the proposed new flood maps have been released for comment, and Hurricane Ida reminded us that wind is a serious threat along with flooding.
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest
In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
NOLA.com
A soaring foyer and a saltwater pool mix for luxe living in a $1.9M Belle Chasse home
A blend of traditional and contemporary styles melds well in this stately home in Belle Chasse's Parks of Plaquemines gated subdivision. Completed in 2019 for a parade of homes, it features six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and more than 5,200 square feet on an almost half-acre lot. The home, at 326...
Boil advisory issued for portion of Lafourche Parish
NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Lafourche Parish that includes portions of Thibodaux, as well as the communities of Choctaw, Chackbay and Kraemer. The advisory covers all customers in the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1. According to the Parish, this...
Boil water advisory for part of Lafourche Parish
Many residents of Lafourche Parish today are advise to boil their water before consuming it. “The Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1 is issuing a BOIL WATER ADVISORY for some Sixth Ward communities and portions of Thibodaux
NOLA.com
Only 44% of New Orleans voters satisfied with city, and fewer approve of LaToya Cantrell, poll says
A new poll released Thursday by the University of New Orleans shows satisfaction with life in New Orleans has plummeted to a level not seen since the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and the peak of the 1990s crime surge. Only 44% of the poll's respondents said they are happy with...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns
South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
One Special Critter Is Getting Pardoned By Louisiana LT Governor
Did You Know There Is a Nutria Pardoning Every SIngle Year In Louisiana?. Houma, Louisiana is home to the Rougarou Fest. Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival that takes over Downtown Houma from October 21st through October 23rd celebrating the spooky folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana.
WDSU
Judge: Mayor LaToya Cantrell approved settlement with Warren Riley
NEW ORLEANS — A federal judge says New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell did not go back on an agreement to end a lawsuit with former New Orleans police Chief Warren Riley. Riley claimed Cantrell improperly withdrew an offer for him to become the city's Homeland Security Director back in 2018.
fox8live.com
Woman rescued after car plunges into Metairie canal
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters rescued a woman whose car plunged into a canal in Metairie on Thursday (Oct. 20). According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around noon near the intersection of W. Esplanade and Southshore Drive. Officials say firefighters arrived on the scene within...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell making new attempt to revive New Orleans Municipal Auditorium
Mayor LaToya Cantrell is making another run at reviving the Municipal Auditorium. A year after a coalition of neighborhood groups scuttled Cantrell's plans to turn the dilapidated, nearly century-old building into a new City Hall, the administration issued a formal request Wednesday for a contractor to fix the roof, replace broken doors and windows, repair water damage and undertake other jobs in a new push to bring the auditorium back to life.
Employees held at gunpoint and forced into a freezer at a Louisiana business
According to the New Orleans Police Department, around 8:12 p.m., the suspect, an unknown woman, entered the business located at the 2800 block of South Claiborne Avenue armed with a gun.
NOLA.com
‘Enough is enough’: Cantrell administration moving to find Metro Service Group in noncompliance more than a year after trash collapse
More than a year after the city’s residential trash collection system collapsed and 18 months after her office was first being flooded with complaints about missed pickups, Mayor LaToya Cantrell appears finally ready to declare one of the city’s two trash haulers is failing at its job. Although...
iheart.com
This Louisiana City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022
Louisiana may be the home of one of America's most popular destinations, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Pelican State.
houmatimes.com
Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls Set to Host Open House Event
The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute is set to host an open house event on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, for anyone interested in a culinary degree, becoming a chef, or owning their own restaurant. The event will take place in the Ledet Culinary Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register for the free Culinary Open House, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/culinary/open-house/.
