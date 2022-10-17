ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

TCU Food Bank Grows with Demand Adding on Additional Facilities

The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank’s (TCU Food Bank) staff and volunteers have always been passionate about serving the area and doing everything they can to help with the area’s food insecurity. The food bank has recently completed a new building on the property to help with storage and plan to construct an additional building that will be approximately 3,000 square feet. Senator Mike Fesi and Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue visited the food bank this week to tour the new building and to see the fruition of the money they are advocating for in the state’s capital.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Public Notice: Meeting for Terrebonne Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2022

Terrebonne Parish Hazard Mitigation Plan Update 2022. The Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government, at the Direction of Parish President Gordon E. Dove and with the support of the Parish Council, is updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan. The last plan update was completed in 2020. Since that time, the proposed new flood maps have been released for comment, and Hurricane Ida reminded us that wind is a serious threat along with flooding.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest

In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WWL

Boil advisory issued for portion of Lafourche Parish

NEW ORLEANS — A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Lafourche Parish that includes portions of Thibodaux, as well as the communities of Choctaw, Chackbay and Kraemer. The advisory covers all customers in the Lafourche Parish Water District No. 1. According to the Parish, this...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Louisiana landscaping company encourages clients to ‘kill’ their lawns

South Louisiana landscaping company Swamp Fly is working to integrate native plants into residential and commercial landscapes to help improve sustainability and restore habitats for birds and insects. Ashley Brackeen, Caitlin Robbins, and Emily Pontiff launched Swamp Fly, which serves clients in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The idea for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
96.5 KVKI

One Special Critter Is Getting Pardoned By Louisiana LT Governor

Did You Know There Is a Nutria Pardoning Every SIngle Year In Louisiana?. Houma, Louisiana is home to the Rougarou Fest. Rougarou Fest is a family-friendly festival that takes over Downtown Houma from October 21st through October 23rd celebrating the spooky folklore that exists along the bayous of Southeast Louisiana.
HOUMA, LA
fox8live.com

Woman rescued after car plunges into Metairie canal

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Firefighters rescued a woman whose car plunged into a canal in Metairie on Thursday (Oct. 20). According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around noon near the intersection of W. Esplanade and Southshore Drive. Officials say firefighters arrived on the scene within...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Mayor LaToya Cantrell making new attempt to revive New Orleans Municipal Auditorium

Mayor LaToya Cantrell is making another run at reviving the Municipal Auditorium. A year after a coalition of neighborhood groups scuttled Cantrell's plans to turn the dilapidated, nearly century-old building into a new City Hall, the administration issued a formal request Wednesday for a contractor to fix the roof, replace broken doors and windows, repair water damage and undertake other jobs in a new push to bring the auditorium back to life.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

This Louisiana City Is One Of America's 'Rattiest' Cities In 2022

Louisiana may be the home of one of America's most popular destinations, but it also houses one of the "rattiest" cities in the country. Orkin recently released its annual list of the 50 rattiest cities around the U.S. Chicago remained undefeated in the No. 1 spot for the eighth year in a row, followed by other major cities like Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C. While it may make sense that cities filled with millions of residents, and even more tourists, have reported a rise in rodent activity, other cities in the list may come as a surprise, including one in the Pelican State.
WASHINGTON, LA
Chef John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls Set to Host Open House Event

The Chef John Folse Culinary Institute is set to host an open house event on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, for anyone interested in a culinary degree, becoming a chef, or owning their own restaurant. The event will take place in the Ledet Culinary Building from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. To register for the free Culinary Open House, visit https://www.nicholls.edu/culinary/open-house/.
THIBODAUX, LA

Community Policy