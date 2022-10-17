The Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank’s (TCU Food Bank) staff and volunteers have always been passionate about serving the area and doing everything they can to help with the area’s food insecurity. The food bank has recently completed a new building on the property to help with storage and plan to construct an additional building that will be approximately 3,000 square feet. Senator Mike Fesi and Representative Jerome “Zee” Zeringue visited the food bank this week to tour the new building and to see the fruition of the money they are advocating for in the state’s capital.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO