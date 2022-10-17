Read full article on original website
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Angwin Man Dies in Box Truck Collision Near Napa
Accident on Silverado Trail Kills Angwin Man in Collision With Box Truck. A box truck collision occurred with a pickup north of Napa recently that claimed the life of an Angwin man. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Oakville Cross Road at about 11:42 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A Benicia man, 41, was in the big truck and reportedly slowing to make a turn when a Ford Ranger pickup driven by the Angwin man, 83, rear-ended the truck.
14-year-old Windsor girl on scooter escapes two masked men in a white van
WINDSOR, Calif. (KRON) — Windsor police are investigating an apparent attempt to kidnap a 14-year-old girl who was riding her scooter home from school Wednesday, according to a social media post from Windsor PD. Officers received the call at around 2:42 p.m. Wednesday from a parent reporting that their child was confronted by two men […]
ksro.com
More Details Released on Deputy Involved Shooting in Sonoma Valley
New details are coming to light regarding a Sonoma Valley man who was critically injured after being shot twice by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies last weekend. The Santa Rosa Police Department says 43-year-old Nathan Smart was armed with an improvised makeshift firearm that he used to shoot at one of the deputies. Police say the firearm appears to have been made out of pipe and black tape. Smart remains hospitalized in critical condition and is expected to survive. Police say the shootout happened Saturday while deputies were investigating a report of someone breaking car windows in a parking lot. The deputies were not hurt.
ksro.com
Man Arrested for Arson in Petaluma
A 27-year-old man has been arrested for starting a fire in Petaluma. Cal Fire officers arrested Jaime Pineda for arson in relation to Tuesday’s Lake Fire near Petaluma Boulevard South. Pineda has been booked into Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $200-thousand. The case has been handed over to the Sonoma County District Attorney.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident on Buchanan Road in Antioch
The Antioch Police Department reported a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Buchanan Road on October 11, 2022. The incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of Buchanan Road and Contra Loma Boulevard, Antioch PD reported. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Buchanan Road in Antioch. During a...
Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
Authorities arrest man on suspicion of starting Sonoma County vegetation fire
PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire. Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire that firefighters put out around 11 a.m. Pineda was booked on suspicion of felony arson and his bail has been set at $200,000. The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said the case is under review and no charges have been filed yet.
crimevoice.com
Parolee Crashes Stolen Car, Stands Off Against Police While Barricaded in Elderly Couple’s North Sacramento County Home
A man from the Bay Area was recently arrested in north Sacramento County after allegedly crashing a stolen car, storming an occupied residence, and engaging in a stand-off with law enforcement, according to the Sheriff’s Office. 38-year-old James Joshua Jarrard of Contra Costa County was identified as the suspect...
NBC Bay Area
Major Crash Closes Eastbound Hwy. 92 Lanes in San Mateo
An accident between two big-rig trucks caused lane closures on Highway 92 in San Mateo Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident happened at around 8 a.m. on eastbound Hwy. 92 at the Alameda de Las Pulgas offramp in San Mateo. There's no estimated time of reopening.
Police seek help in mysterious death of Jane Doe on Bay Area trail
Police shared photos of jewelry found on the body.
Family of innocent driver killed during Oakland police chase left in disbelief after tragic death
"I felt like my world fell down," said Agustin's niece. The family is still questioning why the police pursuit ended with the 44-year-old's death, when he was only driving to work that morning.
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Police Release Images of Jewelry Found on Body Discovered in Trail Fire
Police in Antioch have released images of jewelry worn by a woman who was found on fire on a city trail on Monday. She was found deceased, but authorities have not been able to identify her. Firefighters discovered her in the morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and...
ksro.com
73-Year-Old From Sebastopol Identified As Pedestrian Killed in Penngrove
The man who was killed while crossing Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove has been identified. The incident happened on Sunday, October 9th when 73-year old Allan Thorpe of Sebastopol was leaving the Twin Oaks Roadhouse. He and 66-year-old Beth Thorpe were hit by a car travelling north, and she suffered major injuries but is now in fair condition. There are no crosswalks or lighting at that part of Old Redwood Highway. The Board of Supervisors have approved a traffic study for the area.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Big Rig Accident Reported in Dixon
Robben Road Fatality Big Rig Accident Kills Driver of Sedan. A big rig accident involving a Chevy sedan occurred in Dixon on October 10 that killed the driver of the passenger vehicle. The collision happened near the Robben Road intersection with Vaughn Road around 7:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of the Chevy was going west along Vaughn Road as the big rig was moving south along Robben Road.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hayward
HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said.The collision was reported about 6:16 a.m. near the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Turner Court.The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and cooperated with police.The death is Hayward's ninth fatal collision this year.Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call Acting Sergeant Mike Matthews at (510) 293-7169.
2 women assaulted in Santa Rosa, police investigating
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday. In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning. According […]
KTVU FOX 2
Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
Driver suffers medical emergency before fatally crashing on Highway 280 in SF
SAN FRANCISCO -- A man who apparently suffered a medical emergency died Monday morning after crashing his car on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 7:15 a.m. on southbound I-280, just north of Monterey Boulevard. The man was driving a blue Chevy Impala that hit the center median of the freeway. When officers and emergency responders arrived, the man was unresponsive and they attempted to revive him. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital , where he was pronounced dead, the CHP said. The man was about 43 years old and a resident of San Francisco, authorities said. His name was not released. No other injuries were reported in the crash.
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire
SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building. Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation.
