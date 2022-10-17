ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Angwin Man Dies in Box Truck Collision Near Napa

Accident on Silverado Trail Kills Angwin Man in Collision With Box Truck. A box truck collision occurred with a pickup north of Napa recently that claimed the life of an Angwin man. The accident happened along Silverado Trail near Oakville Cross Road at about 11:42 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP). A Benicia man, 41, was in the big truck and reportedly slowing to make a turn when a Ford Ranger pickup driven by the Angwin man, 83, rear-ended the truck.
NAPA, CA
ksro.com

More Details Released on Deputy Involved Shooting in Sonoma Valley

New details are coming to light regarding a Sonoma Valley man who was critically injured after being shot twice by Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies last weekend. The Santa Rosa Police Department says 43-year-old Nathan Smart was armed with an improvised makeshift firearm that he used to shoot at one of the deputies. Police say the firearm appears to have been made out of pipe and black tape. Smart remains hospitalized in critical condition and is expected to survive. Police say the shootout happened Saturday while deputies were investigating a report of someone breaking car windows in a parking lot. The deputies were not hurt.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Man Arrested for Arson in Petaluma

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for starting a fire in Petaluma. Cal Fire officers arrested Jaime Pineda for arson in relation to Tuesday’s Lake Fire near Petaluma Boulevard South. Pineda has been booked into Sonoma County Jail with bail set at $200-thousand. The case has been handed over to the Sonoma County District Attorney.
PETALUMA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Accident on Buchanan Road in Antioch

The Antioch Police Department reported a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Buchanan Road on October 11, 2022. The incident occurred around 11:05 p.m. at the intersection of Buchanan Road and Contra Loma Boulevard, Antioch PD reported. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash on Buchanan Road in Antioch. During a...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
CBS San Francisco

Authorities arrest man on suspicion of starting Sonoma County vegetation fire

PETALUMA (CBS SF/BCN) – Authorities arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of arson for a blaze that burned that same day near Petaluma Boulevard South in Sonoma County, according to Cal Fire.  Jaime Pineda, 27, was arrested in relation to what a Cal Fire spokesperson described as a small, 20- to 40-foot vegetation fire that firefighters put out around 11 a.m.   Pineda was booked on suspicion of felony arson and his bail has been set at $200,000.  The Sonoma County District Attorney's Office said the case is under review and no charges have been filed yet.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Major Crash Closes Eastbound Hwy. 92 Lanes in San Mateo

An accident between two big-rig trucks caused lane closures on Highway 92 in San Mateo Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The accident happened at around 8 a.m. on eastbound Hwy. 92 at the Alameda de Las Pulgas offramp in San Mateo. There's no estimated time of reopening.
SAN MATEO, CA
ksro.com

73-Year-Old From Sebastopol Identified As Pedestrian Killed in Penngrove

The man who was killed while crossing Old Redwood Highway in Penngrove has been identified. The incident happened on Sunday, October 9th when 73-year old Allan Thorpe of Sebastopol was leaving the Twin Oaks Roadhouse. He and 66-year-old Beth Thorpe were hit by a car travelling north, and she suffered major injuries but is now in fair condition. There are no crosswalks or lighting at that part of Old Redwood Highway. The Board of Supervisors have approved a traffic study for the area.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Big Rig Accident Reported in Dixon

Robben Road Fatality Big Rig Accident Kills Driver of Sedan. A big rig accident involving a Chevy sedan occurred in Dixon on October 10 that killed the driver of the passenger vehicle. The collision happened near the Robben Road intersection with Vaughn Road around 7:00 a.m. The incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) stated that the driver of the Chevy was going west along Vaughn Road as the big rig was moving south along Robben Road.
DIXON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Hayward

HAYWARD (CBS SF/BCN) – A 35-year-old man died after being hit by a car Wednesday morning in Hayward, police said.The collision was reported about 6:16 a.m. near the intersection of Hesperian Boulevard and Turner Court.The pedestrian, whose name was not released, died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle was not injured and cooperated with police.The death is Hayward's ninth fatal collision this year.Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call Acting Sergeant Mike Matthews at (510) 293-7169.
HAYWARD, CA
KRON4 News

2 women assaulted in Santa Rosa, police investigating

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday. In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning. According […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Driver suffers medical emergency before fatally crashing on Highway 280 in SF

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man who apparently suffered a medical emergency died Monday morning after crashing his car on Interstate Highway 280 in San Francisco, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision was reported about 7:15 a.m. on southbound I-280, just north of Monterey Boulevard. The man was driving a blue Chevy Impala that hit the center median of the freeway. When officers and emergency responders arrived, the man was unresponsive and they attempted to revive him. He was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital , where he was pronounced dead, the CHP said. The man was about 43 years old and a resident of San Francisco, authorities said. His name was not released. No other injuries were reported in the crash. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire

SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building.  Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation. 
SANTA ROSA, CA

