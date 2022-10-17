Read full article on original website
Walker Kessler has record-setting NBA debut for Jazz
Former Auburn standout Walker Kessler started his NBA career on Wednesday night by doing something no other Utah Jazz rookie had ever done. In Utah’s 123-102 victory over the Denver Nuggets, Kessler became the first first-year player to reach double figures in points and rebounds in the Jazz’s season-opening game.
What TV channel is Celtics-76ers? NBA season live stream, how to watch online, time
The NBA season starts Tuesday, Oct. 18 when the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. The game will be live streamed on SlingTV, which offers 50 percent off the first month. Nobody can be certain how the Boston Celtics will perform under their third coach in three years, or whether...
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Stephen Curry Says It Would Be Special If He Could Play For The Golden State Warriors For His Whole Career
Stephen Curry wants to stay with the Golden State Warriors until he retires.
