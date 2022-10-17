Read full article on original website
Phys.org
New research suggests our brains use quantum computation
Scientists from Trinity College Dublin believe our brains could use quantum computation. Their discovery comes after they adapted an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The brain functions measured were also correlated to short-term memory performance and conscious awareness,...
Phys.org
Physicists confirm hitch in proton structure
Nuclear physicists have confirmed that the current description of proton structure isn't all smooth sailing. A new precision measurement of the proton's electric polarizability performed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has revealed a bump in the data in probes of the proton's structure. Though...
Phys.org
Anomalous magnetic moment of the muon—a new conundrum comes to light
The anomalous magnetic moment of the muon is a crucial parameter in particle physics as it allows for precision tests of the established Standard Model. A new measurement of this quantity last year caused something of a furor as it reaffirmed a significant deviation from the theoretical prediction—in other words, the anomalous magnetic moment is greater than anticipated.
Phys.org
Meteorites and simple metals as catalysts for metabolic pathways at the origin of life
Researchers from the University of Strasbourg have demonstrated that hydrogen gas and simple metals or meteorites cause parts of the reverse Krebs cycle to occur without enzymes. Some version of this metabolic pathway is thought to date back to life's origin. The results of this study support the hypothesis that naturally occurring metals acted as catalysts for the first protometabolic reactions.
Phys.org
An entangled matter-wave interferometer. Now with double the spookiness
JILA and NIST Fellow James K. Thompson's team of researchers have for the first time successfully combined two of the "spookiest" features of quantum mechanics to make a better quantum sensor: entanglement between atoms and delocalization of atoms. Einstein originally referred to entanglement as creating spooky action at a distance—the...
Phys.org
Scientists warn of a rare third-year La Niña
Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is an irregular periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean that affects the climate of much of the tropics and subtropics. This natural phenomenon is important to study because of the socioeconomic impacts it can have on matters such as food security, agricultural production, human health and water resources, to name but a few.
Phys.org
Earth's warming hole not indication of abrupt climate change event, study finds
A new study from scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science suggests that the pattern of temperature change of the world's oceans may not be an indication of an impending abrupt climate change event as depicted in the movie "The Day After Tomorrow."
Phys.org
Can serpentinite dehydration release sulfate-rich fluids into sub-arc mantle?
Serpentinite dehydration is essential for water recycling in subduction zones, the released fluids are considered to be a critical component in the oxidation of the sub-arc mantle. However, whether the serpentinite-derived fluids are oxidized or reduced remains hotly debated. A research team led by Prof. Zeng Zhigang from the Institute...
Phys.org
Prions induce toxic huntingtin oligomers
Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's or Huntington's disease are characterized by the deposition of protein clumps, so-called protein aggregates, in the brains of patients. Even though disease-relevant proteins—such as the huntingtin protein in Huntington's disease—are present in all cells of the human brain, aggregates of huntingtin form in a specific region of the brain during the initial stage of the disease.
Phys.org
How proteins in yeast communicate to find mates
Understanding the family of cellular on/off switches known as G-proteins is important because these proteins control a lot of the communication between cells in the human body and beyond. A new study from the University of Maine has revealed more details about how these essential proteins function in coordinating the cellular response to two contradictory signals in yeast, which could lead to greater understanding of signaling processes involved in human health.
Phys.org
Star-shaped nanoparticles may help to fight cancer
Together with colleagues, a group of scientists from Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University synthesized nanostructures of gold and iron oxides that have improved magnetic and optical properties because of their unique star shape. The particles obtained are safe for healthy human cells and can be used in tumor therapy. The results of the study are published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.
Phys.org
New covalent organic framework material accelerates solar fuel generation
Two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (2D COFs) are a new class of organic semiconductors, and have recently demonstrated great potential for solar fuel production. They are generally formed from the ordered π-π stacking of molecular layers, and usually possess periodic columnar π-arrays that can facilitate the interlayer charge transfer.
Phys.org
FAST discovers largest atomic gas structure around a galaxy group
Atomic gas is the basic material that all galaxies are formed from. The evolution of galaxies is mostly a procedure of accreting atomic gas from the intergalactic medium and then converting it into stars. For this reason, observation and exploration of atomic gas in and around galaxies is crucial to...
Phys.org
New strategy enables targeted treatment of rheumatoid arthritis
The high level of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) microenvironment and its persistent inflammatory nature can promote damage to joints, bones, and the synovium. Strategies that integrate effective RA microenvironment regulation with imaging-based monitoring could lead to improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of RA. A...
Phys.org
Calcium content determines the peak intensity ratio due to iron ions at Mössbauer spectra in pyroxene
Pyroxenes are a major group of rock-forming silicate minerals that generally contain calcium, magnesium, and iron. Given their abundance, elucidating the physical properties of pyroxenes is deemed vital in the study of rocks and minerals. A research group led by Professor Keiji Shinoda from the Graduate School of Science at...
Phys.org
Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics
Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. In the American Journal of Physics, researchers from Pomona College in California developed an online undergraduate physics lab...
Phys.org
Wildfire smoke may warm the Earth for longer than we thought
Wildfires are a major source of air pollution. They are also predicted to worsen as climate change progresses. Within the smoke particles produced by these fires is a wide range of organic chemical compounds known as "brown carbon." Brown carbon absorbs sunlight, and in doing so, contributes to global warming.
Phys.org
The most precise accounting yet of dark energy and dark matter
Astrophysicists have performed a powerful new analysis that places the most precise limits yet on the composition and evolution of the universe. With this analysis, dubbed Pantheon+, cosmologists find themselves at a crossroads. Pantheon+ convincingly finds that the cosmos is composed of about two-thirds dark energy and one-third matter—mostly in...
Phys.org
Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures
An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...
Phys.org
Single-phonon readout and ground-state cooling with trapped electron brings quantum computing one step closer
Quantum computers are powerful computational devices that rely on quantum mechanics, or the science of how particles like electrons and atoms interact with the world around them. These devices could potentially be used to solve certain kinds of computational problems in a much shorter amount of time. Scientists have long...
