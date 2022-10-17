ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Phys.org

New research suggests our brains use quantum computation

Scientists from Trinity College Dublin believe our brains could use quantum computation. Their discovery comes after they adapted an idea developed to prove the existence of quantum gravity to explore the human brain and its workings. The brain functions measured were also correlated to short-term memory performance and conscious awareness,...
Phys.org

Physicists confirm hitch in proton structure

Nuclear physicists have confirmed that the current description of proton structure isn't all smooth sailing. A new precision measurement of the proton's electric polarizability performed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility has revealed a bump in the data in probes of the proton's structure. Though...
Phys.org

Anomalous magnetic moment of the muon—a new conundrum comes to light

The anomalous magnetic moment of the muon is a crucial parameter in particle physics as it allows for precision tests of the established Standard Model. A new measurement of this quantity last year caused something of a furor as it reaffirmed a significant deviation from the theoretical prediction—in other words, the anomalous magnetic moment is greater than anticipated.
Phys.org

Meteorites and simple metals as catalysts for metabolic pathways at the origin of life

Researchers from the University of Strasbourg have demonstrated that hydrogen gas and simple metals or meteorites cause parts of the reverse Krebs cycle to occur without enzymes. Some version of this metabolic pathway is thought to date back to life's origin. The results of this study support the hypothesis that naturally occurring metals acted as catalysts for the first protometabolic reactions.
Phys.org

An entangled matter-wave interferometer. Now with double the spookiness

JILA and NIST Fellow James K. Thompson's team of researchers have for the first time successfully combined two of the "spookiest" features of quantum mechanics to make a better quantum sensor: entanglement between atoms and delocalization of atoms. Einstein originally referred to entanglement as creating spooky action at a distance—the...
Phys.org

Scientists warn of a rare third-year La Niña

Southern Oscillation (ENSO) is an irregular periodic variation in winds and sea surface temperatures over the tropical eastern Pacific Ocean that affects the climate of much of the tropics and subtropics. This natural phenomenon is important to study because of the socioeconomic impacts it can have on matters such as food security, agricultural production, human health and water resources, to name but a few.
Phys.org

Can serpentinite dehydration release sulfate-rich fluids into sub-arc mantle?

Serpentinite dehydration is essential for water recycling in subduction zones, the released fluids are considered to be a critical component in the oxidation of the sub-arc mantle. However, whether the serpentinite-derived fluids are oxidized or reduced remains hotly debated. A research team led by Prof. Zeng Zhigang from the Institute...
Phys.org

Prions induce toxic huntingtin oligomers

Neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, Parkinson's or Huntington's disease are characterized by the deposition of protein clumps, so-called protein aggregates, in the brains of patients. Even though disease-relevant proteins—such as the huntingtin protein in Huntington's disease—are present in all cells of the human brain, aggregates of huntingtin form in a specific region of the brain during the initial stage of the disease.
Phys.org

How proteins in yeast communicate to find mates

Understanding the family of cellular on/off switches known as G-proteins is important because these proteins control a lot of the communication between cells in the human body and beyond. A new study from the University of Maine has revealed more details about how these essential proteins function in coordinating the cellular response to two contradictory signals in yeast, which could lead to greater understanding of signaling processes involved in human health.
Phys.org

Star-shaped nanoparticles may help to fight cancer

Together with colleagues, a group of scientists from Immanuel Kant Baltic Federal University synthesized nanostructures of gold and iron oxides that have improved magnetic and optical properties because of their unique star shape. The particles obtained are safe for healthy human cells and can be used in tumor therapy. The results of the study are published in the journal ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.
Phys.org

New covalent organic framework material accelerates solar fuel generation

Two-dimensional covalent organic frameworks (2D COFs) are a new class of organic semiconductors, and have recently demonstrated great potential for solar fuel production. They are generally formed from the ordered π-π stacking of molecular layers, and usually possess periodic columnar π-arrays that can facilitate the interlayer charge transfer.
Phys.org

FAST discovers largest atomic gas structure around a galaxy group

Atomic gas is the basic material that all galaxies are formed from. The evolution of galaxies is mostly a procedure of accreting atomic gas from the intergalactic medium and then converting it into stars. For this reason, observation and exploration of atomic gas in and around galaxies is crucial to...
Phys.org

New strategy enables targeted treatment of rheumatoid arthritis

The high level of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) microenvironment and its persistent inflammatory nature can promote damage to joints, bones, and the synovium. Strategies that integrate effective RA microenvironment regulation with imaging-based monitoring could lead to improvements in the diagnosis and treatment of RA. A...
Phys.org

Robotic insect toys build undergraduate research skills in physics

Although the sudden switch to remote and hybrid learning was seen as an enormous challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, academic and commercial interest in creative online lab class development has since skyrocketed. In the American Journal of Physics, researchers from Pomona College in California developed an online undergraduate physics lab...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Phys.org

Wildfire smoke may warm the Earth for longer than we thought

Wildfires are a major source of air pollution. They are also predicted to worsen as climate change progresses. Within the smoke particles produced by these fires is a wide range of organic chemical compounds known as "brown carbon." Brown carbon absorbs sunlight, and in doing so, contributes to global warming.
Phys.org

The most precise accounting yet of dark energy and dark matter

Astrophysicists have performed a powerful new analysis that places the most precise limits yet on the composition and evolution of the universe. With this analysis, dubbed Pantheon+, cosmologists find themselves at a crossroads. Pantheon+ convincingly finds that the cosmos is composed of about two-thirds dark energy and one-third matter—mostly in...
MARYLAND STATE
Phys.org

Discovery could dramatically narrow search for space creatures

An Earth-like planet orbiting an M dwarf—the most common type of star in the universe—appears to have no atmosphere at all. This discovery could cause a major shift in the search for life on other planets. Because M-dwarfs are so ubiquitous, this discovery means a large number of...

