Harnett County, NC

carolinajournal.com

Fired Republican Wake County poll worker calls for more partisan balance

John Kane, Jr., son of successful Raleigh land developer John Kane, told Carolina Journal that he was hired Aug. 12 as a Wake County poll assistant and then dropped for vague reasons on Sept. 12. He believes the Wake County Board of Elections ignored state statute by not taking into account partisan balance among workers when relieving him. Kane also believes Republicans have dropped the ball on maintaining the partisan balance of poll assistants they are entitled to by law.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Opinion: On Cheri Beasley, Brother Of Slain State Trooper Gets His Say

“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Commissioners sign resolution to fight drugs

The Moore County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to fight opioid addiction at its Oct. 18 agenda meeting. “We are asking our attorney general to take action,” Chairman Frank Quis said about the drugs coming into America on the southern border, which are not measured in pounds but in tons.
jocoreport.com

90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools

WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Town Accepts $3 Million Grant

SMITHFIELD – The Town of Smithfield formally accepted a $3 million Directed American Rescue Plant (ARP) Grant during their August 2 council meeting. The funds were approved during the 2022 session of the NC General Assembly. The directed grants will pay for three utility projects: increase capacity of Pump...
SMITHFIELD, NC
jocoreport.com

William Anthony “Rooster” Barnes

Mr. William Anthony “Rooster” Barnes, age 65 of Kenly passed away suddenly at his home on Friday October 14, 2022. Rooster was born in Johnston County on March 15, 1957, he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Annie Barnes. William was preceded in death by...
KENLY, NC
nsjonline.com

Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty

RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
LILLINGTON, NC
nsjonline.com

Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video

RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
K97.5

Here’s Where You Can Vote Early In Wake County

Ready to vote? Starting Thursday, October 20, voters can cast their ballots ahead of the November 8 General and Raleigh Municipal Elections at fifteen Early Voting polling places  located around Wake County. FIND EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS IN OTHER COUNTIES Thanks to some innovative tools, Wake County has made it easier than ever to find the […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

North Carolina’s youngest Jan. 6 defendant is scheduled to plead guilty. But to what?

North Carolina’s youngest defendant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol could receive the longest sentence handed down so far to a state resident. Aiden Bilyard, 20, is charged with nine crimes, including five felonies, tied to the riot aimed at blocking the congressional hearing on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify former President Donald Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden.
CARY, NC
jocoreport.com

Opinion: Carolina Is A High-Cost University

RALEIGH — The U.S. Department of Education has started taking applications from former university students hoping to force taxpayers to pay off their loans. President Joe Biden’s loan-transfer diktat is one of the worst policies of modern times: hugely expensive, patently illegal, and grossly unfair to the millions of borrowers who worked hard and sacrificed much to pay off their debts.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
jocoreport.com

Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest

RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
RALEIGH, NC

