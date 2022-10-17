Read full article on original website
nsjonline.com
Spring Lake claims new town manager hire was approved by Local Government Commission — it wasn’t
RALEIGH — State Treasurer Dale Folwell issued a sternly worded press statement refuting a claim that the Town of Spring Lake’s new hire for town manager was approved by the Local Government Commission (LGC). On Oct. 10, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine...
carolinajournal.com
Fired Republican Wake County poll worker calls for more partisan balance
John Kane, Jr., son of successful Raleigh land developer John Kane, told Carolina Journal that he was hired Aug. 12 as a Wake County poll assistant and then dropped for vague reasons on Sept. 12. He believes the Wake County Board of Elections ignored state statute by not taking into account partisan balance among workers when relieving him. Kane also believes Republicans have dropped the ball on maintaining the partisan balance of poll assistants they are entitled to by law.
jocoreport.com
Opinion: On Cheri Beasley, Brother Of Slain State Trooper Gets His Say
“They just said a [state] trooper was down. I knew it was my brother. He was killed by Tilmon and Kevin Golphin. Tilmon had Cheri Beasley trying to get him off. She said he was actually a good person. Here is a person that killed two law officers, and bragged about the killing, and she is standing up for the killers.”
Early voting polls are open; here's where to cast a ballot in your county
Here's where to vote early in Durham, Wake and Cumberland counties.
sandhillssentinel.com
Commissioners sign resolution to fight drugs
The Moore County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution to fight opioid addiction at its Oct. 18 agenda meeting. “We are asking our attorney general to take action,” Chairman Frank Quis said about the drugs coming into America on the southern border, which are not measured in pounds but in tons.
Lumberton plant secures $250,000 state grant to fund 38 jobs
RALEIGH — The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved a $250,000 grant that will support the reuse of a 90,000-
jocoreport.com
90 Acres Under Contract For Two Future Public Schools
WILSON’s MILLS – Johnston County Commissioners approved a request from Johnston County Public Schools to purchase land for two new schools in Wilson’s Mills. Monday night, commissioners voted unanimously to buy 90 acres of land on the north side of Talton Farm Road. The land is owned...
Big NC voter turnout encouraged by both sides of the aisle as early voting starts up
It's the first day of one-stop early voting in North Carolina and with N.C. voters possibly determining which party controls the U.S. Senate, both parties are encouraging voters to head to the polls.
NC Black pastor’s speech saying school diversity is ‘wasting taxpayer dollars’ goes viral
John Amanchukwu denounced Wake County schools for helping LGBTQ students.
cbs17
Local Matters: Christine Villaverde (R) running in Wake County discusses Social Security, inflation, abortion
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Approximately half of Wake County is represented in Congress by Representative Deborah Ross (D). The Democratic incumbent of the 2nd Congressional district faces Republican Christine Villaverde in the fall election. In charge of keeping our courts safe, Villaverde is the former emergency manager for North...
jocoreport.com
Town Accepts $3 Million Grant
SMITHFIELD – The Town of Smithfield formally accepted a $3 million Directed American Rescue Plant (ARP) Grant during their August 2 council meeting. The funds were approved during the 2022 session of the NC General Assembly. The directed grants will pay for three utility projects: increase capacity of Pump...
jocoreport.com
William Anthony “Rooster” Barnes
Mr. William Anthony “Rooster” Barnes, age 65 of Kenly passed away suddenly at his home on Friday October 14, 2022. Rooster was born in Johnston County on March 15, 1957, he was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert and Annie Barnes. William was preceded in death by...
nsjonline.com
Navy veteran jailed by NC judge for not wearing mask for jury duty
RALEIGH — A Navy veteran who showed up to the Harnett County Courthouse in Lillington to do his civic duty found himself being booked and jailed not long after. Gregory Hahn was jailed for 24 hours without bond by Superior Court Judge Charles Gilchrist for refusing to wear a mask during jury duty.
North Carolina lawmakers call for changes to state gun laws after Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gun reform advocate Alicia Taylor Campbell brings the same pair of battered running shoes to every event. The shoes are the last pair of shoes her son Ahmad Campbell wore the night he was murdered on Oct. 2, 2016. On Tuesday, Alicia Campbell was one of...
nsjonline.com
Fights in Moore County middle school caught in video
RALEIGH — Multiple videos posted by the Instagram account “Cantfinddisacc” show nearly a dozen fights recorded by students at Crain’s Creek Middle School in Moore County. The videos surfaced last week although the account now appears to have been deleted. The videos downloaded and viewed by...
cbs17
Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
Here’s Where You Can Vote Early In Wake County
Ready to vote? Starting Thursday, October 20, voters can cast their ballots ahead of the November 8 General and Raleigh Municipal Elections at fifteen Early Voting polling places located around Wake County. FIND EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS IN OTHER COUNTIES Thanks to some innovative tools, Wake County has made it easier than ever to find the […]
Raleigh News & Observer
North Carolina’s youngest Jan. 6 defendant is scheduled to plead guilty. But to what?
North Carolina’s youngest defendant in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol could receive the longest sentence handed down so far to a state resident. Aiden Bilyard, 20, is charged with nine crimes, including five felonies, tied to the riot aimed at blocking the congressional hearing on Jan. 6, 2021, to certify former President Donald Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden.
jocoreport.com
Opinion: Carolina Is A High-Cost University
RALEIGH — The U.S. Department of Education has started taking applications from former university students hoping to force taxpayers to pay off their loans. President Joe Biden’s loan-transfer diktat is one of the worst policies of modern times: hugely expensive, patently illegal, and grossly unfair to the millions of borrowers who worked hard and sacrificed much to pay off their debts.
jocoreport.com
Drag Event At NC Art Museum Canceled After Protest
RALEIGH – An event billed as “a drag queen story hour” for children as young as two at the North Carolina Museum of Art and funded in part by taxpayer dollars, has reportedly been canceled amid community protest. “Artful Story Time” was brought to light nationally with...
