Google Expands Project Starline 3D Holographic Call Booths

 2 days ago
Google is getting ready to roll out its internal holographic 3D video call system named Project Starline to use externally with companies like WeWork, Salesforce, and T-Mobile. Prototypes can be expected to be installed before the end of the year.

