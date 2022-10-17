Google Expands Project Starline 3D Holographic Call Booths
2 days ago
Google is getting ready to roll out its internal holographic 3D video call system named Project Starline to use externally with companies like WeWork, Salesforce, and T-Mobile. Prototypes can be expected to be installed before the end of the year.
Microsoft held its annual fall event and unveiled its newest products including additions to its Surface products and adaptive tools. Microsoft also announced products to assist with Teams including a pill-shaped audio device and updates to its "Bing" search engine.
Apple is showing off its new 10th generation iPad. CEO Tim Cook shared the news, calling it the company's most advanced iPad lineup yet with major updates to the M2 chip in the iPad Pro. The latest Apple tablet will start at $449 and will be available on October 26.
Tech giant Samsung has turned to blockchain technology as an added layer of security for consumer electronics and personal smart devices. Known as Knox Matrix, the new network will operate as its “own private blockchain system” to protect millions of users. In its announcement, Samsung noted that the...
The power of open source is the power of people. The people rule. -Philippe khan, engineer, entrepreneur, and founder of four technology companies. Open source is an intellectual property destroyer, I can’t imagine something that could be worse than this for the software business and the intellectual property business.
The newsletter is a little later than usual today and for the next three days. Don’t worry, it’s for fun reasons: We want to be the first to tell you about the awesomeness that is our TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield companies. Find ’em in our special Battlefield section belooooow! And, this is the first time EVER, that we are writing Daily Crunch, sitting next to each other, IRL. — Christine and Haje.
What’s uuuuup, you wonderful humans. We’re psyched to be reporting live from TechCrunch Disrupt — without ignoring the rest of the world, natch. It’s been a super fun day, and we’re here to share some delightful morsels of news and shenanigans with you! — Christine and Haje.
FedEx is calling it quits on its cute but mostly ineffective “Roxo” last mile autonomous delivery robot. The move comes just weeks after Amazon ended field tests and gutted the team working on its Scout delivery robot. Sriram Krishnasamy, the package delivery giant’s Chief Transformation Officer, reportedly broke...
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Trilio, a leading provider of cloud-native data protection, today announced it has extended its comprehensive support for Red Hat OpenShift by introducing several enhancements with the release of TrilioVault for Kubernetes (TVK) v3.0. These new capabilities build on the company’s objective of providing the most integrated experience for OpenShift customers across the Red Hat suite of capabilities and deployment options. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005193/en/ Company announces Kubernetes fleet management capabilities aligned with Red Hat Advanced Cluster Management (ACM) and support for OpenShift services on AWS and Microsoft Azure. (Graphic: Trilio)
The 10/10-rated Log4Shell flaw in Log4j, an open source logging software that’s found practically everywhere, from online games to enterprise software and cloud data centers, claimed numerous victims from Adobe and Cloudflare to Twitter and Minecraft due to its ubiquitous presence. It was described by security experts as a “design failure of catastrophic proportions,” and demonstrated the potentially far-reaching consequences of shipping bad code.
Loop Global Inc. has secured $60 million to redefine the EV charging infrastructure. Dustin Cavanaugh, CEO of Loop Global, joined Cheddar News to discuss more of the company’s offerings and what's ahead.
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Adobe Inc (ADBE.O) on Tuesday released a set of new software tools designed to make it easier to create three-dimensional digital objects for marketing campaigns, video games and the metaverse.
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- ZPE Systems announces the Mini SR, a smartphone-size, cloud-orchestrated gateway that solves the operational challenges of running security and connectivity at the network edge. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005396/en/ Nodegrid MiniSR shown with Environmental Monitoring Sensor, Alert Beacons, and iPhone for scale (Photo: Business Wire)
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
