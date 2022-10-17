Read full article on original website
Donna Elaine Helm of Paris || Obituary
A family-directed memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24 at Paris New Generation Baptist Church, 1513 Lamar Ave., Paris. Donna Elaine Helm, age 51, of Paris, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. A family-directed memorial service will be held...
Ester Lucille McFatridge of Roxton || Obituary
Ester Lucille McFatridge, 75, of Roxton, passed away in Paris on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Ester Lucille McFatridge, 75, of Roxton, passed away in Paris on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the United Pentecostal Church in Paris.
Anthony Harold (Tony) Clark of Paris || Obituary
Funeral services were held Friday, Oct. 21 at East Paris Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Fortenberry. Anthony Harold (Tony) Clark, 63, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at his home in Paris. Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 21 at East Paris Baptist Church with Rev. Mike Fortenberry and Rev. Wade White officiating. Inurnment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Bright-Holland Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
PJC announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished...
Paris daily crime report || Oct. 21, 2022
Thursday, October 20, 2022: The Paris Police Department responded to 70 calls for service and arrested 2 adult persons. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6:10pm: Paris Police arrested 40-year-old David Lee Roth of Paris in the 1500 block of Graham Street on a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2500.00 With 2/More Previous Convictions that resulted from a Paris Police investigation into a May 7, 2022 shoplifting wherein Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a t-shirt from a store in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue.
Paris Regional Medical Center Announces Rebranding Initiative
The rebrand brings not only a new look to the icon for the hospital, but with it comes a new name that embodies the widespread reach of the organization –Paris Regional Health. New name and icon reflect growth of medical center and organization’s affiliation with parent company Lifepoint Health...
Paris High School seniors named College Board National Recognition Program Scholars || Content sponsored by Quality Care ER
The College Board recently announced Abby Perry, Ainsley Mathieu, Anna Lehenbauer, Brody Holleman, Carter Benson, Chrisitan Wilson, Jackson Alsup, Jameiya Fuller, Johnathan Young, Maci Meyer, Patrick Roland, Preston Harper, Sophia Hamer, Tijahni McGee, and Traniece Bizzell seniors at Paris High School, scored in the top 2.5% of juniors in our region who took the Preliminary SAT / National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT) who identify as one or more of the following: African American, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous, or attend school in a rural area, or are from a small town.
