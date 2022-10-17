Thursday, October 20, 2022: The Paris Police Department responded to 70 calls for service and arrested 2 adult persons. Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 6:10pm: Paris Police arrested 40-year-old David Lee Roth of Paris in the 1500 block of Graham Street on a felony after indictment capias warrant for Theft of Property Less Than $2500.00 With 2/More Previous Convictions that resulted from a Paris Police investigation into a May 7, 2022 shoplifting wherein Roth had stolen several pairs of blue jeans and a t-shirt from a store in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue.

PARIS, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO