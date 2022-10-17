Democrats in Key Senate Races Have More Cash to Spend Than Republicans in the Final Midterm Push

Read full article on original website
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Black Republican candidate slams the 'sad' Congressional Black Caucus for backing her white Democrat opponent
A female black Republican running for the House of Representatives in Indiana is criticizing the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Thursday for donating a hefty sum to her opponent, who is a white male Democrat. Recent campaign finance documents show the CBC PAC gave $5,000 to Rep. Frank Mrvan's re-election...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Billionaire Ronald Lauder Gives $1 Million to GOP Group Supporting State Candidates Who Questioned 2020 Election Results
Billionaire Ronald Lauder gave $1 million to the Republican State Leadership Committee, which is supporting some state-level candidates who have questioned 2020 election results. Lauder is the latest of over two dozen wealthy business leaders and companies themselves that have contributed to campaigns helping some who have argued against the...
Luria, Kiggans in dead heat in key Virginia House race
Rep. Elaine Luria (D) and state Sen. Jen Kiggans (R) are tied in the race for Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District, according to a new poll. The poll from Christopher Newport University’s Watson Center for Civic Leadership found Luria and Kiggans each with 45 percent support, while 8 percent are undecided. The race could be key…
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sen. Lindsey Graham Loses Appeals Court Bid to Stall Testimony in Trump Election Interference Probe
A federal appeals court rejected a request by Sen. Lindsey Graham to block a subpoena for his testimony before a Georgia grand jury investigating Donald Trump for possible election interference. Graham, R-S.C., had asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to stay a federal judge's order compelling his testimony pending...
Bannon gets 4 months behind bars for defying 1/6 subpoena
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, was sentenced Friday to serve four months behind bars after defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols allowed Bannon to stay free pending appeal, a potentially lengthy process, and also imposed a fine of $6,500 as part of the sentence. Bannon was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents. Nichols handed down the sentence after saying the law was clear that contempt of Congress is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of at least one month behind bars. Bannon’s lawyers had argued the judge could’ve sentenced him to probation instead. Prosecutors had asked for Bannon to be sent to jail for six months. “In my view, Mr. Bannon has not taken responsibility for his actions,” Nichols said before he imposed the sentence. “Others must be deterred from committing similar crimes.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Committee Subpoenas Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump was issued a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The panel on Oct. 13 said that it would subpoena Trump, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on that day as a joint session of Congress met to confirm the election of President Joe Biden.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Lashes Out at Judge Who Said Former President Knowingly Pushed False Voter Fraud Case
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at a judge who found that Trump knowingly pushed false claims of voter fraud while fighting his loss to President Joe Biden. U.S. District Judge David Carter ordered pro-Trump attorney John Eastman to turn over dozens of documents to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Oct. 23
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as this Sunday, Oct. 23. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as this...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Supreme Court Rejects Request to Block Biden Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
The Supreme Court rejected a request to block the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program that had been filed by a Wisconsin taxpayers group Wednesday. Barrett is responsible for such applications issued from cases in the 7th...
The Jan. 6 committee is fueling unwarranted distrust of the Fifth Amendment
The committee should stop making hay of witnesses’ invocation of their Fifth Amendment privilege.
