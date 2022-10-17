Read full article on original website
Ocasio-Cortez fires back at Pence: ‘Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) shot back at Mike Pence on Wednesday night after the former vice president said Republican majorities in Congress will protect the right to life, telling Pence on Twitter, “Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”. The spat between Pence...
Black Republican candidate slams the 'sad' Congressional Black Caucus for backing her white Democrat opponent
A female black Republican running for the House of Representatives in Indiana is criticizing the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) on Thursday for donating a hefty sum to her opponent, who is a white male Democrat. Recent campaign finance documents show the CBC PAC gave $5,000 to Rep. Frank Mrvan's re-election...
Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP
This fiscal year’s budget deficit shrunk in half from last year, but the red ink soared on a monthly basis in September largely because of President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt, as three decades’ worth of costs were compressed into a single month. The budget figures released Friday by the Treasury Department reveal dueling visions about what it means to be financially responsible: Biden can rightly claim that the budget deficit for fiscal 2022 plunged $1.4 trillion from the prior year; critics can use the same report to say that forgiving education loans pushed up the federal...
Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Committee Subpoenas Former President Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump was issued a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The panel on Oct. 13 said that it would subpoena Trump, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on that day as a joint session of Congress met to confirm the election of President Joe Biden.
Trump: ‘Very disloyal’ if Pence, other Cabinet members run in 2024
Former President Trump said he would find it “very disloyal” if former Vice President Mike Pence or other members of his former Cabinet sought the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, seeking to send a warning to a number of figures weighing potential White House bids. “Many of them have said they would never run if…
Steve Bannon vows ‘very vigorous appeal’ to four-month prison sentence – live
Former lead Trump strategist says ‘I fully respect’ judge’s decision to sentence him to four months in prison and $6,500 in fines but vows to appeal
Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Oct. 23
The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as this Sunday, Oct. 23. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as this...
Supreme Court Rejects Request to Block Biden Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Program
The Supreme Court rejected a request to block the Biden administration's student loan debt relief program. Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied the emergency application to block the program that had been filed by a Wisconsin taxpayers group Wednesday. Barrett is responsible for such applications issued from cases in the 7th...
