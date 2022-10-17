ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Deficit figures set up competing visions from Biden and GOP

This fiscal year’s budget deficit shrunk in half from last year, but the red ink soared on a monthly basis in September largely because of President Joe Biden’s plans to forgive student debt, as three decades’ worth of costs were compressed into a single month. The budget figures released Friday by the Treasury Department reveal dueling visions about what it means to be financially responsible: Biden can rightly claim that the budget deficit for fiscal 2022 plunged $1.4 trillion from the prior year; critics can use the same report to say that forgiving education loans pushed up the federal...
NBC Connecticut

Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Committee Subpoenas Former President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump was issued a subpoena by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. The panel on Oct. 13 said that it would subpoena Trump, whose supporters stormed the Capitol on that day as a joint session of Congress met to confirm the election of President Joe Biden.
NBC Connecticut

Biden Administration Could Start Forgiving Student Debt as Soon as Oct. 23

The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans student debt as soon as this Sunday, Oct. 23. More than 30 million Americans are expected to benefit from President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. The Biden administration could start discharging millions of Americans' student debt as soon as this...
