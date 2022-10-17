Read full article on original website
Related
Top investors say these 61 fintechs are set to disrupt banking, trading, and investing
Insider surveyed more than 40 top investors to get their picks for fintechs positioned to disrupt payments, lending, trading, investing, and banking.
After Another Delay, Is Silvergate Capital's Planned Stablecoin Now Dead in the Water?
Management told analysts recently that the bank does not plan to launch its stablecoin pilot this year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Recent Earnings Reports Show the Fed Is Finally Making Progress Tamping Down Inflation, Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that the market is finally seeing signs that the Federal Reserve's succeeding in its fight against inflation. "We're now finally getting progress in the war on inflation, and progress is this market's most important product," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and More
AT&T (T) – AT&T rose 2.4% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter. The company said wireless revenue rose 5.6%, the best quarterly improvement in more than a decade, and postpaid phone net additions came in higher than expected. American Airlines (AAL) –...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Asia Markets Mostly Lower as Fears of Rising Rates Persist; Yen at 150-Levels
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly traded lower on Friday as investors weigh inflation data from several economies. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.39% and the Topix lost 0.53%. Japan's yen weakened further to touch 150.39 after breaching 150 against the dollar on Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's How Venture Capital Is Helping to Lift the Next Generation of Latinos in Finance
There are more than 62 million Hispanic or Latino people in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census. That’s nearly 19% of the total population. Nevertheless, Latinos made up 4% of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Venture capital firms...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation
LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was up by 0.5% at 5 p.m. London time against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down...
Comments / 0