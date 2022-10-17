ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: AT&T, American Airlines, Blackstone and More

AT&T (T) – AT&T rose 2.4% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter. The company said wireless revenue rose 5.6%, the best quarterly improvement in more than a decade, and postpaid phone net additions came in higher than expected. American Airlines (AAL) –...
Asia Markets Mostly Lower as Fears of Rising Rates Persist; Yen at 150-Levels

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly traded lower on Friday as investors weigh inflation data from several economies. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.39% and the Topix lost 0.53%. Japan's yen weakened further to touch 150.39 after breaching 150 against the dollar on Thursday.
British Pound Pares Losses Amid Political Uncertainty and Liz Truss' Resignation

LONDON — The British pound pared losses late Friday, after earlier wiping out the moderate gains it made following the resignation of Prime Minister Liz Truss. Sterling was up by 0.5% at 5 p.m. London time against the dollar, after some weakness for the greenback. It had been down...

