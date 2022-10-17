ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

Jim Cramer Tells Investors That IBM Is a ‘Trust But Verify' Situation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to tread carefully if they're debating whether to buy shares of IBM after the company reported its third-quarter earnings. "Even after IBM's nearly 5% rally today, the stock's still down substantially versus where it was trading just a few months ago. I'm optimistic," he said.
CNN

Stocks soar on hopes that Fed will slow rate hikes

A disastrous earnings report from Snap and less than inspiring results from Dow components American Express and Verizon weren't enough to keep the Wall Street bulls at bay Friday. Stocks surged on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon come to the rescue by slowing the pace of its rate hikes.
NBC Connecticut

Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024

Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
NBC Connecticut

Fed's Harker Sees ‘Lack of Progress' on Inflation, Expects Aggressive Rate Hikes Ahead

Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Thursday said higher interest rates have done little to keep inflation in check, so more increases will be needed. "We are going to keep raising rates for a while," the central bank official said in remarks for a speech in New Jersey. "Given our frankly disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation, I expect we will be well above 4% by the end of the year."
NBC Connecticut

Cramer's Lightning Round: State Street Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. State Street Corp: "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy." Novavax Inc: "I am against Novavax." Fox...
NBC Connecticut

Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans

Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
NBC Connecticut

Amazon Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Alleged Antitrust Breach

Amazon harms its customers by directing them to its "featured offer," resulting in better-value deals being hidden and consumers paying more for products, according to a U.K. class action lawsuit. Hausfeld, the law firm leading the litigation, estimates total damages in the region of £900 million ($1 billion) if it...
The Associated Press

JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August 2022 by individual investors and a county retirement association. They allege the agricultural startup, where Vance also briefly sat on the board, repeatedly overstated its hiring and retention figures, including in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings that investors use to evaluate companies. The suits also argue that investors were...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy