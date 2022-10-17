Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
Jim Cramer Tells Investors That IBM Is a ‘Trust But Verify' Situation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday advised investors to tread carefully if they're debating whether to buy shares of IBM after the company reported its third-quarter earnings. "Even after IBM's nearly 5% rally today, the stock's still down substantially versus where it was trading just a few months ago. I'm optimistic," he said.
Stocks soar on hopes that Fed will slow rate hikes
A disastrous earnings report from Snap and less than inspiring results from Dow components American Express and Verizon weren't enough to keep the Wall Street bulls at bay Friday. Stocks surged on hopes that the Federal Reserve may soon come to the rescue by slowing the pace of its rate hikes.
After Another Delay, Is Silvergate Capital's Planned Stablecoin Now Dead in the Water?
Management told analysts recently that the bank does not plan to launch its stablecoin pilot this year.
NBC Connecticut
U.S. Consumer Is Soldiering on Despite Soaring Inflation and Recession Risk, Credit Card Giants Say
U.S. consumers have demonstrated a willingness to continue to pay higher prices in the face of a sluggish economy that could be tipped into a recession, according to credit card giants American Express and Bank of America. American Express on Friday reported stronger-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue, while raising its...
NBC Connecticut
Elon Musk Says a Global Recession Could Last Until the Spring of 2024
Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet he thinks the global economic decline can last until the spring of 2024. Musk becomes the latest corporate titan to express reservations about the economy, joining Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.
NBC Connecticut
Fed's Harker Sees ‘Lack of Progress' on Inflation, Expects Aggressive Rate Hikes Ahead
Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker on Thursday said higher interest rates have done little to keep inflation in check, so more increases will be needed. "We are going to keep raising rates for a while," the central bank official said in remarks for a speech in New Jersey. "Given our frankly disappointing lack of progress on curtailing inflation, I expect we will be well above 4% by the end of the year."
NBC Connecticut
Here's How Venture Capital Is Helping to Lift the Next Generation of Latinos in Finance
There are more than 62 million Hispanic or Latino people in the U.S., according to the 2020 Census. That’s nearly 19% of the total population. Nevertheless, Latinos made up 4% of large U.S. companies’ most senior executives, according to the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility. Venture capital firms...
NBC Connecticut
Cramer's Lightning Round: State Street Is a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. State Street Corp: "I think State Street down here at this level is a terrific buy." Novavax Inc: "I am against Novavax." Fox...
NBC Connecticut
Renewed Threat of Rail Strike Has Supply Chain Managers Ramping Up Contingency Plans
Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters (BMWED), the third-largest rail union, rejected a labor deal with railroads that the Biden Administration had helped to negotiate. Unions are able to strike starting on Nov. 19 unless Congress intervenes or a deal is reached. A...
NBC Connecticut
Amazon Faces $1 Billion Class Action Lawsuit in the UK Over Alleged Antitrust Breach
Amazon harms its customers by directing them to its "featured offer," resulting in better-value deals being hidden and consumers paying more for products, according to a U.K. class action lawsuit. Hausfeld, the law firm leading the litigation, estimates total damages in the region of £900 million ($1 billion) if it...
JD Vance's firm invested in food company now facing lawsuits
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A high-tech indoor farming company in Appalachia promoted by JD Vance and financed in part by his venture capital firm is facing five lawsuits alleging it misled regulators and duped investors. The shareholder suits against Morehead, Kentucky-based AppHarvest were filed between November 2021 and August 2022 by individual investors and a county retirement association. They allege the agricultural startup, where Vance also briefly sat on the board, repeatedly overstated its hiring and retention figures, including in U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings that investors use to evaluate companies. The suits also argue that investors were...
Comments / 0