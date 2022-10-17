ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Vote for the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week Oct. 10-16

By Jacob Shames, Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
The Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wlCzI_0icMmwp700

It's time to vote for the Montgomery area boys high school athlete of the week.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closes Thursday at noon.

BEST OF WEEK 8:Montgomery-area football top performers: Edgewood's Gabe LeMaster picks off three passes

WEEK 9 SCHEDULE:Montgomery area high school football schedule for Week 9 of the AHSAA and AISA season

Nii Addy, football, Evangel Christian: Tallied 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in a 30-26 win over North River Christian.

Donnie Arnold, football, Stanhope Elmore: Had five tackles, two tackles for loss and forced a fumble on a sack with 30 seconds left to put the finishing touches on a 14-13 win over Pike Road.

Gavan Baxley, cross country, Wetumpka: Finished third of 58 runners at the Montgomery Academy CoEd Main Event at Gateway Park, running a 16:50.26. Led his team to first place, 28 points ahead of Elmore County.

A.J. Carreon, football, Marbury: Had two interceptions and registered four tackles in a 35-14 win over Shelby County to help the Bulldogs clinch a playoff berth.

Dalton Gaston, football, Trinity Presbyterian: Made four tackles for loss with a sack and a quarterback hurry in a 48-7 win over Prattville Christian.

Tre Greathouse, football, G.W. Carver: Intercepted a pass at the goal line with two minutes left to seal a 23-20 win over Sidney Lanier, enabling the Wolverines to clinch a top-two region finish and a home playoff game.

CARVER FB:Five-star defensive linemen James Smith and Qua Russaw show versatility in goal-line package

DJ Harris, football, Jeff Davis: Ran for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 42-14 win over Smiths Station.

Arch Lee, football, Montgomery Academy: Made 12 tackles and intercepted a pass to key a 34-0 shutout of Slocomb to keep the Eagles in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Gabe LeMaster, football, Edgewood Academy: Had three interceptions and made four tackles in a 20-0 win over Hooper Academy. On offense, caught touchdown passes of 56 and 53 yards and ran for 72 yards on 15 carries.

DJ Leonard, football, Tallassee: Ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 47-14 win over Sylacauga.

Jackson Mann, football, Elmore County: Registered 14 tackles, eight of them solo, and had a tackle for loss in a 17-13 win over Valley to help the Panthers return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

ECHS FOOTBALL:Jabari Murphy, three-star wide receiver in the Class of 2024, leads Panthers to first win since 2020

Mason Myers, cross country, Prattville Christian: Posted a time of 17:53.85 at the Montgomery Main Event for an 11th-place finish. Set a personal best of nearly a minute.

Henry Skala, cross country, Montgomery Catholic: Ran a personal-best 5K time of 17:26.60 at the Montgomery Main Event, finishing ninth.

CATHOLIC FB:How sensational quarterback Caleb McCreary is growing up for the Knights in third season

Matty Spackman, football, Ezekiel Academy: Caught eight passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-8 win over Southern Prep.

Z'Londre Tyus, football, Billingsley: Caught four passes for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Notasulga. Made three tackles and broke up a pass.

AC Walters, football, Alabama Christian: Rushed seven times for 56 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass on defense in a 56-6 win over Greensboro.

Comments / 0

Related
Opelika-Auburn News

Central third and Auburn High fourth as Thompson and Hoover take top spots in new ASWA rankings

Central-Phenix City only moved up to No. 3 in the state rankings after toppling top-ranked Auburn High last Friday night. Thompson is back at No. 1. The defending state champions lost two games to start the season to opponents from Georgia and Tennessee, clearing the way for AHS to take the top spot with its 7-0 start, but Thompson has since won seven straight games against in-state opponents.
HOOVER, AL
WSFA

Friday Night Football Fever: Week 10

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action. You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also call in a score to the Fever Hotline at 334-284-5276.
MONTGOMERY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Area Football Roundup: Week 9

LEE COUNTY — Heading into last Friday, four local high school football teams remained undefeated. Following the weekend, only one remains. Friday saw Auburn, Beauregard and Loachapoka pick up their first losses of the season. Lee-Scott emerged at the top of the totem pole, defeating Valiant Cross, 42-7, to move its record to 8-0. Opelika fell further behind the 7A playoff race with a loss to Enterprise; Smiths Station and Beulah dropped games; and Glenwood locked up a playoff berth.
OPELIKA, AL
Andalusia Star News

Andalusia, Montgomery Catholic clash for region title in battle of unbeatens

With anticipation riding high, the third-ranked Andalusia Bulldogs (9-0, 6-0 4A Region 2) will host top-ranked Montgomery Catholic (9-0, 6-0) with the region title up for grabs in a regular season finale Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. For the Bulldogs, the regular season will close with several historic milestones...
ANDALUSIA, AL
Natchez Democrat

Bulldog selected to coach in Mississippi-Alabama game

NATCHEZ — Lady Bulldog basketball Head Coach and Athletic Director Alphaka Moore will coach in the Mississippi Association of Coaches 2023 Mississippi-Alabama basketball game this spring. Natchez-Adams School District announced the news Wednesday morning. Moore will be the assistant coach for the Mississippi Girls team when they play the...
NATCHEZ, MS
Troy Messenger

Jasmine Jackson assumes command of Troy’s 117th FSC

The Alabama Nation Guard 117th Forward Support Company in Troy held a Change of Command Ceremony Saturday afternoon at the Troy National Guard Armory with 1st Lt. Jasmine Jackson of Troy assuming command. Jackson said she is honored to have been selected and to be in command of such an...
TROY, AL
WSFA

Parents upset over lack of MPS discussion in Lanier-Carver merger

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Parents and supporters of Montgomery Public Schools left a town hall meeting Thursday night with unanswered questions. “They knew why we were coming,” Lanier Alumna Penni McClammy said, “They knew what the number one question would be. They’ve been over to Carver.”. Mental...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery principal surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award

A Montgomery principal received a huge surprise this morning for his work in and out of the classroom. Dr. Bryan Cutter, principal at Dalraida Elementary School, received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during an assembly Wednesday that he helped organize. The catch is he didn’t know he was the guest of honor.
MONTGOMERY, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Autaugaville School Celebrates Homecoming

Professional Photos provided by Robert Elliot Taylor – Elluminated_Lenses. Autaugaville School celebrated Homecoming the week of October 3-7, 2022, with spirit days, a parade, a royal coronation, and finally the football game. All grades Pre-K – 12th Grade participated in the festivities as well as the community. The community rallied around all the students to show their school pride and even hosted their annual tailgate prior to the football game on Friday night.
AUTAUGAVILLE, AL
alabamanews.net

Lowndes County Voters Talk Bingo Facility Shut Down

Circuit courts in Lowndes and Macon counties — now have less than two weeks to put a stop to electronic bingo in their counties. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled the games illegal last month. Now Lowndes County residents are speaking out. “It’s like a slap in the face for...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Lanes of I-85 NB near Forest Avenue reopen after crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 northbound near Forest Avenue were delayed Thursday after a crash, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT says the crash happened around 8 a.m. and blocked the left shoulder and left lane. Details surrounding the crash have not been publically...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

Fundraiser set up for widow and daughters after ‘heartbreaking’ events in Auburn subdivision

On Oct. 12, Randy Travis Navarre was found unresponsive in the Lee County Jail and later died in the hospital leaving behind his wife and three young daughters. Mckinzi Jacques, a family friend from Auburn, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser for the Navarre family to help pay for funeral expenses. Navarre and his wife Caitlin had three daughters Reagan, 6, Lainey, 5, and Harlyn who is 10 months old.
AUBURN, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery man killed in accident on I-85 Wednesday

Montgomery police are investigating an accident that left one man dead. First responders received a call just after midnight Wednesday in regards to a single-vehicle accident on I-85 S near Eastern Blvd. Once on the scene, they located the driver, identified of 56-year-old Stanley Jarrett, of Montgomery, with fatal injuries....
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Large police presence reported at Lowndes County home

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Multiple law enforcement officers are involved in a situation in the Lowndesboro community in Lowndes County. Further details are limited. Several callers have contacted the WSFA 12 Newsroom to indicate the situation is taking place on Brinson Place, located right along the Alabama River. One...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Man convicted in deadly shooting at Montgomery bar

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man is facing 99 years to life in prison after he was convicted for a 2020 murder at a former business on Vaughn Road, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced Thursday. Authorities said Jeffrey Sanders was asked to leave Uptown Bar & Grill after...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Search continues for Montgomery man missing since 2017

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police continue searching for Fredrick Lamont Edwards, who has been missing since 2017. According to Montgomery police, Edwards, 49, was last seen on Nov. 1 of that year at his home in the 700 block of Byrne Drive. Edwards called his mother asking for a ride, but when his mother arrived, he was not at the home. He has not been heard from since.
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

montgomeryadvertiser.com is the home page of Montgomery Alabama with in depth and updated Montgomery local news

 http://montgomeryadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy