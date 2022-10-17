Vote for the Montgomery-area boys high school athlete of the week Oct. 10-16

It's time to vote for the Montgomery area boys high school athlete of the week.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closes Thursday at noon.

Nii Addy, football, Evangel Christian: Tallied 13 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks in a 30-26 win over North River Christian.

Donnie Arnold, football, Stanhope Elmore: Had five tackles, two tackles for loss and forced a fumble on a sack with 30 seconds left to put the finishing touches on a 14-13 win over Pike Road.

Gavan Baxley, cross country, Wetumpka: Finished third of 58 runners at the Montgomery Academy CoEd Main Event at Gateway Park, running a 16:50.26. Led his team to first place, 28 points ahead of Elmore County.

A.J. Carreon, football, Marbury: Had two interceptions and registered four tackles in a 35-14 win over Shelby County to help the Bulldogs clinch a playoff berth.

Dalton Gaston, football, Trinity Presbyterian: Made four tackles for loss with a sack and a quarterback hurry in a 48-7 win over Prattville Christian.

Tre Greathouse, football, G.W. Carver: Intercepted a pass at the goal line with two minutes left to seal a 23-20 win over Sidney Lanier, enabling the Wolverines to clinch a top-two region finish and a home playoff game.

DJ Harris, football, Jeff Davis: Ran for 265 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries in a 42-14 win over Smiths Station.

Arch Lee, football, Montgomery Academy: Made 12 tackles and intercepted a pass to key a 34-0 shutout of Slocomb to keep the Eagles in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Gabe LeMaster, football, Edgewood Academy: Had three interceptions and made four tackles in a 20-0 win over Hooper Academy. On offense, caught touchdown passes of 56 and 53 yards and ran for 72 yards on 15 carries.

DJ Leonard, football, Tallassee: Ran for 150 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries in a 47-14 win over Sylacauga.

Jackson Mann, football, Elmore County: Registered 14 tackles, eight of them solo, and had a tackle for loss in a 17-13 win over Valley to help the Panthers return to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Also recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Mason Myers, cross country, Prattville Christian: Posted a time of 17:53.85 at the Montgomery Main Event for an 11th-place finish. Set a personal best of nearly a minute.

Henry Skala, cross country, Montgomery Catholic: Ran a personal-best 5K time of 17:26.60 at the Montgomery Main Event, finishing ninth.

Matty Spackman, football, Ezekiel Academy: Caught eight passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns in a 43-8 win over Southern Prep.

Z'Londre Tyus, football, Billingsley: Caught four passes for 91 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Notasulga. Made three tackles and broke up a pass.

AC Walters, football, Alabama Christian: Rushed seven times for 56 yards and a touchdown and intercepted a pass on defense in a 56-6 win over Greensboro.