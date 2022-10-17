Read full article on original website
How Long Does It Take To Beat Gotham Knights?
"Gotham Knights," the latest video game based upon DC Comics' stable of heroes and villains, is upon us. The game follows four of Batman's sidekicks — Robin, Batgirl, Nightwing, and Red Hood — as they become embroiled in a grand conspiracy relating to Batman/Bruce Wayne's death and the secretive figures responsible. It's an intriguing premise for sure, but unfortunately, the game seems to have fallen quite short of expectations and has garnered mostly mixed reviews since its release, with many reviews knocking its performance issues and repetitive gameplay.
Elden Ring Is No Longer The Best-Reviewed Game Of 2022
Back in February, the release of "Elden Ring" came with the highest critical reviews of the year – while the PC version of the game saw backlash, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions of it received a 96 Metacritic score. The game was widely loved by critics and fans alike for a ton of reasons, including the outstanding world-building and the sense of player autonomy it creates without forced quests. While there are a few games that are more perfect than "Elden Ring," it sat at the top of games released in 2022 for eight months. However, a new game dethroned the Soulsborne title with a slightly higher Metacritic score, and it's a port of a hyper-successful PlayStation 4 game.
Overwatch 2: Is Genji Overpowered Right Now?
While it's true that "Overwatch 2" got off to a seriously rocky start. 25 million players have had the chance to try out the free-to-play sequel for themselves. And while some players are trying to learn the best characters to counter Mercy, "Overwatch" veterans and newcomers alike have also been able to experience powerful plays by one of the game's most popular characters: Genji.
Why Crash Bandicoot Fans Are Looking Forward To The Game Awards
Gamers have plenty of reasons to look forward to the Game Awards this year. The annual event always showcases the best of the year while also offering plenty of previews of what to expect from the future. The show is usually a good source for news and reveals of the latest and greatest games. "Crash Bandicoot” fans are particularly excited when it comes to what might be revealed at this year's Game Awards.
What The Critics Are Saying About Gotham Knights
Critics have finally gotten their hands on "Gotham Knights," the open-world adventure game (not set in the Arkhamverse) that follows the question of what would happen if Batman died. While players were already not happy that the game lacks a performance mode, critics were able to give a bit more insight into the technical problems of the game while also sharing opinions about other parts of the gameplay, which is pretty darn divisive.
League Of Legends: How To Counter Pyke
"League of Legends" has had quite a stunning transformation since it was first released back in 2009. One thing that's changed drastically is the number of Champions to choose from. The incredibly popular MOBA has over 140 Champions, a huge increase from the original 40 that existed in the first year (via EBT).With so many options, it can be difficult to know how to pick the best Champion to counter some of the more oppressive characters.
Is Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed Cross-Platform?
In March 2022, "Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed" was announced to be on the way. The game, set to release on Oct. 18, 2022, showed off four-versus-one gameplay that included a team of Ghostbusters against a player-controlled ghost. The goal of the game is either to capture the ghost or cause as much mayhem and madness as possible while avoiding the other players. Players are also able to customize both their Ghostbuster and their Ghost with abilities and equipment.
Was Overwatch Actually Better When It Had Lootboxes?
In the years since its 2016 release, "Overwatch" and its system of loot boxes inspired plenty of other games to follow suit. Some games, such as 2017's "Star Wars: Battlefront 2" immediately regretted the controversial feature as gamers made their feelings known on loot boxes and their alleged predatory nature. Even concerned parents were up in arms and, in some cases, threatening Blizzard with legal action over the "exploitative" nature of randomized loot.
Can You Play Fortnite On Steam Deck?
The Steam Deck offers more customization options than meets the eye – one user even replaced its boot screen with the full "Shrek" movie. Valve's handheld console works best when playing games through the eponymous storefront, but it can download and play titles from other sources too, including battle royale behemoth "Fortnite." Playing "Fortnite" through the Steam platform is technically impossible, as the Easy Anti Cheat required to run it only works with the Epic Games launcher. Thankfully, Steam Deck users can approach the problem from a different angle.
Fortnite's Evolution Happened Just How It Needed To
"Fortnite" is arguably one of the most recognizable video games in today's market. The title sets itself apart from other battle royale games with stylized graphics and a building system that lets players tear down structures and replace them with their own haphazard towers. However, like most video game developers out there, Epic Games didn't nail the aesthetic of "Fortnite" in one go.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope: The Best Time To Use Star Potions
2017's "Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle" was a sleeper hit, surprising fans as both an ambitious crossover between Nintendo and Ubisoft, and being a solid turn-based tactical game in the same vein as "XCOM." Considered one of the best "Mario"-themed games of all time, Ubisoft went back to the well and has since released its highly anticipated sequel, "Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope." So far, the game has earned critical acclaim for its successful implementation of everything that made the first game special while adding enough new features to keep things fresh. Like the first game, "Sparks of Hope" is challenging. And if you wish to get the most out of the experience, it will require some trial and error.
Is Street Fighter 6 Cross-Platform?
While it's no secret that greed nearly ruined "Street Fighter 5," even reviews that slammed its unforgivably incomplete release — such as those from IGN or Destructoid — had to admit, the online component was rock-solid. With snappy mechanics, responsive netcode, and cross-play across all of its available platforms, "Street Fighter 5" nailed the online competitive experience — and after a few updates that really should have been part of the day one release, the game has gone on to enjoy a belated positive reception amongst fans (per DigitalTrends).
Overwatch 2 Players Stumble On PVE Maps Early
Though it has been criticized for its battle pass, controversial personal information requirements, and for being too similar to the first game, "Overwatch 2" is anything but a failure. Blizzard's sequel already boasts 25 million players in less than two weeks, but there's still something missing from the game: its highly-anticipated story mode. Though "Overwatch" servers are gone now, the original game was an entirely online team-based experience with no single-player or campaign at all, so it would be a step in a new direction for the now-series. Ever since Blizzard announced it would not include the PvE side of the game on launch earlier in 2022, the company hasn't said much more about it.
Fortnite: How To Get The Evil Dead Crossover Items
"Fortnite" isn't an overly complicated game, but there are a couple of ways that Epic Games has managed to keep it from growing stagnant over the years. The most important method is by constantly updating it with new skins, weapons, maps, and game modes so that players always have new stuff to do — but another way it's managed to keep players interested is by partnering with other IPs to bring players some truly amazing crossover content. "Fortnite" has featured characters from some of the most influential pop-culture franchises on the market, from "Star Wars" to Marvel, but it's also had a few crossovers that players might not expect. Most recently, Epic brought the "Evil Dead" franchise to "Fortnite" as part of its Fortnitemares 2022 celebration which is going on until the first of November.
Gotham Knights 4-Player Co-Op Mode Explained
Since being announced, "Gotham Knights" has been primarily viewed as a multiplayer experience. Unlike past "Batman" video games, like the "Arkham" series, "Gotham Knights" focuses on four of the Caped Crusader's pupils — Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood — giving players the ability to control multiple characters at once. As its Oct. 21 release date quickly approaches, Warner Bros. Interactive has announced that "Gotham Knights" will feature a two-player campaign mode with built-in co-op progression. The game will also feature other multiplayer modes, one of them being Heroic Assault.
The Major Features Coming In Halo Infinite's Winter Update
"Halo Infinite" developer 343 Industries has had a rough time this year. Fans on the "Halo" forums have discussed the game's struggle to keep players for months, pointing to a lack of clear communication, customization, and content. It also doesn't help that 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios have delayed the much-coveted Forge and campaign co-op modes more than once since "Halo Infinite" released last December.
Konami Might Have Spoiled Its Own Silent Hill Showcase
Konami is all set to give fans answers about the return of the "Silent Hill" franchise later today. However, thanks to an apparent mistake and the work of some internet sleuths, fans may already know everything that will be touched on during this afternoon's "Silent Hill" livestream. Don't look ahead if you want to remain unspoiled!
The Callisto Protocol's Developers Hit Back At Delay Rumors
Among the many sci-fi horror games releasing in the near future is "The Callisto Protocol," a game headed by the co-creator of "Dead Space" Glen Schofield. While the creator feels conflicted about the upcoming remake of "Dead Space," Schofield's latest project, "The Callisto Protocol," comes out almost two months prior on December 2, 2022. However, according to a listing from Epic Games, the release date had been pushed back more than three months to February 12, 2022.
League Of Legends: Why Singed Has Such A High Win Rate
"League of Legends" fans watching the 2022 World Championship might have been surprised to see Gen.G's Lehend pick up Singed as a Support. However, the competitive player has an 83.3% competitive win rate with Singed over six games, only losing once in the Worlds Main Event. While Singed doesn't pack the same punch as a Support in games that aren't pro, having an average win rate of 44% according to U.GG, it's hard to ignore Lehend's impressive stats and even Singed's regular top lane win rate of 52%.
Why Did Spec Ops: The Line Never Get A Sequel?
Now a decade removed from its 2012 release, "Spec Ops: The Line" continues to be remembered fondly by the gaming community. Because of this, it's reasonable to ask why a sequel to the military shooter was never developed. Unfortunately, the prospective sequel had multiple things working against it and it will likely remain as nothing more than wishful thinking.
