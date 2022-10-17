Vote for the Montgomery-area girls high school athlete of the week Oct. 10-Oct. 16

It's time to vote for the Montgomery area girls high school athlete of the week.

You can learn about this week's candidates and submit your votes below. DO NOT SEND VOTES BY EMAIL. Only votes submitted via the poll below will be counted.

To submit high school scores, statistics, records, leaders and other items, email jshames@gannett.com or sports@montgomeryadvertiser.com.

Voting closes Thursday at noon.

HS SPORTS STANDOUTS:Top performers in Montgomery area from second week of October

Amelia Cantwell, cross country, Prattville: Placed third at the Montgomery Academy Main Event at Gateway Park, recording a 5K time of 20:42. Led the Lions to a second-place team finish, one point shy of LAMP.

Emma Cate Carter, volleyball, Prattville Christian: Racked up 14 kills, six digs and five aces as the Panthers beat Dadeville and Alabama Christian to win the Class 3A Area 6 tournament.

Rylie Fureigh, volleyball, Pike Road: Had 31 assists, eight aces and seven digs to lead the Patriots to a third straight area title, beating Park Crossing and St. James in the Class 6A Area 4 tournament.

Elle McBride, volleyball, Montgomery Academy: Put up 12 kills, three aces and a .611 hitting percentage as the Eagles won the Class 5A Area 6 title over Demopolis.

Marley Smith, cross country, Trinity Presbyterian: Set a personal record with a time of 21:37.61 at the Montgomery Academy Main Event. Took ninth place.

Elaisa Vazquez, volleyball, Brewbaker Tech: Registered 10 assists as the Rams swept Charles Henderson to win the Class 5A Area 4 championship.