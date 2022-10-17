Phoenix Suns face defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors in brutal 5-game opening stretch

Suns All-Star Devin Booker said he honestly didn't know who Phoenix plays after Wednesday's season opener against Dallas.

"We just do it one at a time," Booker said Saturday.

Let's refresh his memory.

Wednesday – vs. Dallas Mavericks.

Friday – at Portland Trail Blazers.

Sunday – at Los Angeles Clippers.

Friday, Oct. 28 – New Orleans Pelicans.

So the Suns open against the team that abruptly ended their historic season.

Their first road test is in a usually hostile environment.

They face a healthy Kawhi Leonard and Zion Williamson and oh yeah, take on the defending NBA champions in between that.

"Let's get to it, man," Booker said. "Let's get to it."

This stretch could serve as an early barometer for Phoenix.

Monty Williams refuses to look at it that way.

“It’s a mistake to do that because your mindset is these five games are going to tell, what happens when you’re playing on the road against a team that is not in that group,” Williams said. “You take a lesser approach to that game, you’re going to get clipped.”

If the Suns stumble out the gate, all won’t be lost.

They began last season 1-3 before winning a franchise-record 18 in a row.

A 4-1 burst would match the start to the 2020-21 season when they reached the finals.

The Suns have only started 5-0 once in franchise history, but that 1984-85 team went 36-46 and got swept by the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

If this 2022-23 team starts that hot considering the opposition, it’ll put the NBA on notice.

“I think we’re in a good place, mentally, physically,” Suns backup big Bismack Biyombo said. “You want to start off right and that’ll set the tone for the rest of the season.”

Here’s a quick look at Phoenix’s first five opponents starting with the Mavs. The Suns can downplay it, but they know how anticipated this rematch is.

“Everybody will make it something more than what it is,” Booker said “It'd be nice to win, but it's one out of 82. It just happens to be the team we got put out by. People are going to be coming in and saying revenge game, but whether we win by 30, lose by 30, we still have 81 more games to go."

Dallas led by 30 points at halftime in that Game 7.

Just saying.

Dallas Mavericks

21-22 record: 52-30 (Lost to Warriors in conference finals, 4-1).

Record vs. Suns last regular season: 0-3.

Outlook: Jalen Brunson took his talents to New York, but Dallas still has Luka Doncic. The return of Tim Hardaway Jr. from injury could be huge.

Matchup with Suns: No way either team can downplay this one.

Portland Trail Blazers

21-22 record: 27-55 (Missed playoffs).

Record vs. Suns last regular season: 1-3.

Outlook: Damian Lillard is still one of the game’s best players, but he needs help. Anfernee Simons is a star in waiting.

Matchup with Suns: Phoenix lost by 29 at Portland early last season.

Los Angeles Clippers

21-22 record: 42-40 (Missed playoffs after two losses in play-in tournament).

Record vs. Suns last regular season: 2-2.

Outlook: Scary team. Deep, talented, but John Wall could be the X-factor. Played just 40 games total in the last three seasons, but he’s looking explosive.

Matchup with Suns: Clippers have a better roster, but can they stop an aggressive Deandre Ayton?

Golden State Warriors

21-22 record: 53-29 (Won finals over Boston Celtics, 4-2).

Record vs. Suns last regular season: 2-2.

Outlook: Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole in practice brought sudden drama to the Warriors. Will this flare up again for a team that's poised to repeat?

Matchup with Suns: Klay Thompson is 100% after returning from injury last season. He’ll be a problem.

New Orleans Pelicans

21-22 record: 36-46 (Reached playoffs with two wins in play-in, lost to Suns in first round, 4-2).

Record vs. Suns last regular season: 1-3.

Outlook: New Orleans have established a culture under Willie Green. Now they’re building upon it with C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram front and center.

Matchup with Suns: The Pelicans were a handful last season. They’ll be even more with Williamson.

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin.

