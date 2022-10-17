ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee)
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1halkh_0icMlYs000

Oklahoman assistant sports editor Scott Munn here with the latest edition of the OKC Thunder Sports Minute.

The Oklahoma City Thunder finished the preseason with a cool 5-1 record, but don't get too excited just yet. Two wins came against foreign teams, and another came against a rebuilding San Antonio team that might be the worst club in the Western Conference during the regular season.

Plus, coaches do not put much stock when it comes to wins and losses in the preseason. They just want to see how players, especially young players, perform in a game-type atmosphere.

The Thunder played the entire preseason schedule without star guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (knee), although he is expected to be ready for the first game of the regular season scheduled Wednesday at Minnesota.

Kenrich Williams (concussion) and Mike Muscala (ankle) also missed time.

One of the biggest bright spots so far has been Tre Mann. The second-year Thunder guard has been a 3-point machine, making 19 of 36 attempts for 53% accuracy. Mann was 4-of-8 from 3-point territory during a 118-112 victory on Thursday at San Antonio. He finished the game with 17 points and six assists against the once-mighty Spurs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
