5 Stocks to Bet on in an Innovation-Driven Drug Industry
The drug/biotech sector has been witnessing developments in pipeline areas like rare diseases, gene therapy and editing, and mRNA vaccines. It is expected that innovation will continue to drive growth in the industry in 2023. with advances expected to be made in areas like Alzheimer’s, cell and gene therapy, and mRNA research.
Blackstone (BX) Stock Down Despite Q3 Earnings Beat, AUM Up
BX - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 distributable earnings of $1.06 per share handily outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents. The figure, however, reflects a decline of 17% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for the metric was $1.02 per share. Results primarily benefited a rise in assets under...
Top Stock Reports for AstraZeneca, Caterpillar & Crown Castle
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including AstraZeneca PLC (AZN), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Crown Castle Inc. (CCI). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Crown Castle (CCI) Beats on Q3 FFO & Revenues, Hikes Dividend
CCI - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) per share of $1.85, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.83. The net revenues of $1.75 billion, too, exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74 billion. Reported AFFO per share compared favorably with the year-ago period’s $1.77. Net...
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 19th
ARRY - Free Report) : This company which is a manufacturer of ground-mounting systems used in solar energy projects, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current yearearnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days. Array Technologies, Inc. Price and Consensus. Array Technologies,...
Is Trending Stock International Seaways Inc. (INSW) a Buy Now?
INSW - Free Report) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +10.4%, compared to the...
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
PLTR - Free Report) closed at $8.08, marking a +0.12% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.6% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 2.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.04%. Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.77% over the past...
Huntington (HBAN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Revenue Growth
HBAN - Free Report) has reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share of 39 cents. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 38 cents. The company reported 22 cents in the comparable period last year. The third-quarter 2022 results have benefitted from notable increases in net interest income (NII)...
UFP Industries (UFPI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Stock Up
UFPI - Free Report) reported impressive results in third-quarter 2022, with earnings and net sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing on a year-over-year basis. Shares of this wood manufacturer and supplier moved up 4.09% in the after-hours trading session on Oct 20, post news release. Matthew J. Missad,...
How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Oils and Energy Stocks Set to Beat Earnings
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings. Life and the stock market are both about expectations, and rising above what is expected...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Clean Harbors (CLH) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
4 Top Profitable Stocks to Buy Using Net Income Ratio
ULTA - Free Report) , Lamb Weston (. BSM - Free Report) have been selected as the top picks with a high net income ratio. Net income ratio gives us the exact profitability level of a company. It reflects the percentage of net income to total sales revenues. Using net income ratio, one can determine a company’s effectiveness to meet operating and non-operating expenses from revenues. A higher net income ratio usually implies a company’s ability to generate ample revenues and successfully manage all business functions.
Iridium's (IRDM) Q3 Earnings In Line, Revenues Beat Estimates
IRDM - Free Report) reported earnings of 2 cents per share for third-quarter 2022, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company had incurred a loss of 2 cents in the prior-year quarter. Quarterly revenues were $184.1 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels. The upside can be...
How Critical Is This Earnings Season?
The earnings picture has been weighed down by headwinds like inflation, supply-chain bottlenecks and macroeconomic uncertainty over the last few quarters and these factors are very much at play in the ongoing Q3 earnings season as well. Over the last few weeks, many in the market feared a major reset...
Analysts Estimate Bread Financial Holdings (BFH) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
BFH - Free Report) to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on lower revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook is important in assessing the company's earnings picture, but a powerful factor that might influence its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates.
Buy These 3 Large-Cap Blend Mutual Funds for Solid Gains
Investors looking for exposure to both value and growth stocks, while seeking returns at a lower level of risk, may consider large-cap blend mutual funds. Large-cap funds offer more stability than mid or small caps and are thus safer. Generally, companies with a market capitalization of more than $10 billion...
Snap-on (SNA) Shares Rise as Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates
SNA - Free Report) has posted better-than-expected top and bottom lines in third-quarter 2022. Moreover, sales and earnings advanced year over year. Results have gained from a continued positive business momentum and contributions from its Value Creation plan despite the ongoing pandemic-related disruptions, inflationary pressures and supply-chain challenges. Management remains...
5 Construction Stocks Set to Beat Estimates in Q3 Earnings
Improvement in manufacturing and infrastructural activities is expected to benefit the Construction sector in the third quarter of 2022, defying various challenges like rising mortgage rates, persistent supply-chain bottlenecks, labor market constraints and inflationary pressure. Per the latest Earnings Trends report, the Q3 earnings season has so far seen releases...
5 Large-Cap Value Mutual Funds to Accumulate for Future Gains
Investors’ confidence in the United States remains fragile on account of various unpleasant macroeconomic factors and rising geopolitical tensions. The S&P 500, the DOW and the Nasdaq have come up with negative returns of 23.09%, 8.38%, and 32.15%, respectively, so far this year. The consumer price index (CPI) for...
Equifax (EFX) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Trims 2022 EPS Guidance
EFX - Free Report) reported stellar third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimates. Adjusted earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.73 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.5% but decreased 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. However, revenues of $1.24 billion...
