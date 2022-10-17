Javascript is required to view this map. The State Street Campus Garage at 415 N. Lake Street was constructed in 1964 and the original structure is approaching the end of its useful life and has become financially challenging for the City to continue to invest in its ongoing maintenance. The City of Madison is pursuing a new development opportunity that will be a mixed-use project containing an intercity bus terminal, public parking structure, ground floor retail, and student housing.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO