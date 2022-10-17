Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend News
Tom Brady's ex-girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan, shared a cryptic message about relationships amid the divorce rumors. Moynahan, who dated Brady before he married Gisele Bundchen, shared a cryptic quote about relationships on her social media pages. “Not everything is meant to be mended. Not all relationships are meant to last a...
SI:AM | Do the Patriots Have a Quarterback Controversy?
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. As a Giants fan, I feel bad for teams who don’t have their quarterback situation figured out.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 8: Jaguars Slide After Mistake-Filled Loss vs. Giants
Remember when the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like the next hot team? Remember when you could put them in the to 12 of power rankings and think it wasn't out of place?
Dalvin Cook Responds to NFL Reducing Fine for Throwing Ball Into Crowd
Last week, the NFL fined Vikings running back Dalvin Cook $7,426 for throwing a ball into the crowd during the game. This week, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league reduced the fine to $5,941, which is also dependent on Cook taking an online training course and not getting fined again this year.
Rams’ Sean McVay on 49ers’ McCaffrey Trade: ‘Oh S—’
The 49ers landed Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade with the Panthers last week in exchange for second-, third- and fourth-round draft picks in 2023, and a fifth-rounder in ’24. The deal gave San Francisco’s offense a major boost and a dynamic playmaker, much to the chagrin of Sean McVay and the Rams.
Week 8 Dynasty Stock Watch: Thornton, Cook, Purdy
A week ago in the Dynasty Stock Watch, I highlighted a handful of big-time players to consider selling high on if your team is in the process of a rebuild. This was admittedly an easy exercise. There aren't that many truly great veterans that command lots of draft capital in return. My examples were Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, Leonard Fournette and Nick Chubb.
Reports: Texas A&M suspends 3 freshmen indefinitely
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has suspended three freshmen, including cornerback Denver Harris and wideout Chris Marshall, over a locker room incident at South Carolina last week, TexAgs and The Athletic reported Tuesday. The suspensions, which also include offensive lineman PJ Williams, are indefinite, per the reports. Williams has...
Browns Deshaun Watson Seeking Monetary Sanctions in Latest Lawsuit
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has filed a motion in the latest lawsuit against him.
