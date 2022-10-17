Read full article on original website
seattlerefined.com
Report: Whitman College ranked #1 in Washington ahead of UW, WSU
Washington State University (WSU) Cougars and University of Washington (UW) Husky students have one thing in common: Neither one of their schools is number one in Washington state. According to a new report by WalletHub of 2023's Best Colleges & Universities, Whitman College in Walla Walla is ranked the best...
seattlemedium.com
Wash Gov. Inslee’s Seattle Shelter Tours
The governor was in Seattle last week to visit The Hope Factory and the Downtown Emergency Service Center. He spent time talking about the future of his homelessness policy during his tour of Seattle’s homeless shelters. His visit included talks with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, We are In King County, the City of Seattle, King County, and the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition.
Survey: Majority of Seattle voters say city is ‘on the wrong track’
SEATTLE — The Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce has released the latest results of its research project tracking how the city’s voters feel about living in the region. The chamber says it has been polling registered Seattle voters on a regular basis since August 2021 with the assistance...
Washington GOP hopeful slams Seattle, Seahawks and Starbucks
Not surprisingly, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Washington has sharply criticized longtime incumbent Democrat Patty Murray. But Tiffany Smiley has also slammed the Seattle Seahawks, Starbucks, The Seattle Times and the city of Seattle. Whether Smiley’s combative approach will work in a state that hasn’t elected a Republican to the Senate in nearly 30 years remains to be seen. Smiley is hoping enough people have tired of Murray, who was first elected in 1992, to give her an edge in November. She has spent big running blistering ads blaming Murray for crime and inflation. Murray has also run a slew of negative ads against Smiley, saying the Republican’s anti-abortion stance could threaten women’s rights.
thetacomaledger.com
Changing names to reflect changing values
Naming something after someone is an honor. However, it’s important to consider whether or not that person deserves that honor. As a movement, Black Lives Matter (BLM) has been a driving force for change for more than a decade. Dismantling Confederate war memorials is an aspect of racial justice, and as a direct result of BLM advocacy, the wider public has begun to reconsider the purpose and value of Confederate war memorials. During the 2020 George Floyd protests, statues memorializing famous slave owners and colonizers were toppled en masse. Others had their meaning transformed completely: most famously, the Robert E. Lee memorial in Richmond, VA became the site of a living community art project. Community messages and sentiments were painted on the steps, and at night, images of historic Black activists were projected onto the statue. The people had spoken – it was Black liberation history that should be upheld and memorialized, not Confederate generals.
Here are The 5 Reasons Eastern Washington Hates Seattle
After moving to Eastern Washington it became apparent to me that they don't hate western Washington by any means, they just hate Seattle. My curiosity began to grow, as I witnessed people being truly disgusted by the big city on the west coast, so I started to ask people why they hate Seattle.
Microsoft reportedly laid off nearly 1,000 employees
The KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk brings you their top stories on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Microsoft has laid off nearly 1,000 employees, according to a new report from Axios. Microsoft’s total workforce stood at around 221,000 at the end of June, with Axios reporting that the layoffs affect less than 1% of the employees.
Air quality around Seattle ranked worst in the world
SEATTLE — Heavy smoke from wildfires continues to reduce air quality in Seattle and Western Washington, and an air quality alert has been extended for a second time. The poor air quality landed Seattle the top spot for the worst air quality in the world, according to IQAir’s air quality and pollution city ranking, as of 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday.
Did Your History Teacher Tell You About the Infamous Everett Massacre?
I've been digging around through Washington state history, whilst lamenting my lack of interest in the high school class of the same name, in an effort to learn more about our state. Up until now, I had never heard of the Everett massacre of 1916. It was a clash between unionized labor workers and "citizen deputies" that resulted in 7 deaths, several injuries, and 76 arrests. This incident is also known as Bloody Sunday, not to be confused with the 1972 tragedy in Northern Ireland that would go on to inspire U2 to write 'Sunday, Bloody Sunday.'
thetacomaledger.com
The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Lauren Davis for the 32nd Legislative District, Position 2
Voters in the 32nd Legislative District, which extends from North Seattle to Lynnwood, should be proud to have Lauren Davis as one of their representatives. She is a smart, pragmatic progressive with deep knowledge on critical issues who is not afraid to work across the aisle to get things done for all Washingtonians.
Advocates say aging mental health facility in Everett needs replacing
EVERETT, Wash. — Staff at the aging Compass Health facility in downtown Everett said it's time for the building to get replaced by a more modern and inviting facility. "This building was not built for this purpose," said Chief Operating Officer Stacey Alles. The building was constructed in 1920...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: With current police shortage, Seattle is already no-cop zone
As most of you know, the city of Seattle is being sued by the families of two young men killed in the CHOP on Capitol Hill in 2020 for the city’s lack of police in the area due to the abandonment of the East Precinct. The family of Lorenzo...
$275M verdict for toxic exposures at Washington school
MONROE, Wash. — A jury in King County has awarded $275 million to ten students and parents who say they suffered serious neurological injuries from chemical exposure at a school northeast of Seattle. The lawsuit against Bayer Pharmaceuticals is the fourth to result in a multimillion-dollar verdict, The Seattle...
nypressnews.com
The Times recommends: Reject Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B
There are so many things wrong with Seattle Propositions 1A and 1B, it’s hard to know where to start. Both measures would radically change elections for mayor, City Council and city attorney. They are confusing, ill-conceived and unnecessary. Proposition 1A is known as “approval voting.” It would allow voters...
pugetsound.edu
University of Idaho’s ban on birth control – here we go…
The University of Idaho recently announced in response to the state’s abortion law that it will no longer be providing birth control to its students. The announcement, made by the University’s general council, not only banned staff from offering birth control to students but also included restrictions on speech. According to the email sent to university employees, they are no longer allowed to speak in support of abortion at work and if they do so they could face a felony conviction. This announcement was made in light of Idaho’s near total abortion ban effective Aug. 25. Exceptions are made only in cases of rape and incest or when the mother’s life is at risk, as shown by a report made to local authorities.
KUOW
9th Circuit judges say Seattle officials 'just stood aside' during the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest
A lawsuit stemming from a 2020 fatal shooting in Seattle's CHOP zone is being heard by a federal appeals court. The case was brought by Donnitta Sinclair-Martin after her son, Horace Lorenzo Anderson, was fatally shot in Seattle's Capitol Hill Occupied Protest on June 20, 2020. Sinclair alleges the city created a foreseeable danger after protesters occupied a nearby park and interfered with first responders.
Customers, local grocers and experts weigh in on potential Kroger-Albertson’s merger
SEATTLE — The proposed mega merger between Kroger and Albertson’s has a lot of people in the Pacific Northwest talking. The more than $24 billion dollar deal, if approved by regulators, would unite two of the larger grocers in the country. Currently, QFC and Fred Meyer are under Kroger and Safeway is owned by Albertsons.
Tacoma Daily Index
Follow the money
In any transaction, from a morning coffee to an international treaty, the same set of basic questions underlie the entire conversation; who pays? and what do they expect to get for their money?. They might be simple questions, but the answers, or at least the trail of repercussions, mixed motives...
KUOW
As safety nets expire, Seattle food banks expect more people to come through their doors
Seattle food banks are bracing for longer lines and increased demand when the City of Seattle lifts its Covid emergency at the end of the month. The emergency declaration has provided protections for renters and essential workers. One of the things that got people through the early years of the...
