At Dry Cleaning’s best, front person Florence Shaw comes across like the eye of a storm—a deceptive calm in the midst of a ferocious attack. As the vocalist in the South London quartet, Shaw deploys a style most accurately described as talk-singing. (The Germans have a word for it: sprechgesang.) In her trademark droll intonation, Shaw’s lyrics can feel like poetry, wry musings, or, in some moments, even dispatches from a benevolent god. All the while her bandmates—guitarist Tom Dowse, bassist Lewis Maynard, and drummer Nick Buxton—envelop her voice with an infectious brand of post-punk that at times recalls Wire or Joy Division. There’s a discord between Shaw and the music, but it works. There’s a reason Dry Cleaning’s 2021 debut full-length, New Long Leg, made countless year-end lists. (Including ours here at The Ringer.)

18 HOURS AGO