The Ringer
The Dreamiest, Darkest, and Daffiest British-American TV Analogues
One hundred years ago this week, the company that would become known as the British Broadcasting Corporation was founded in London. Transmitting news and entertainment across radio and television, the BBC would go on to have a far-reaching impact on not only the United Kingdom, but also audiences worldwide. To mark the anniversary, The Ringer is celebrating one of the BBC’s chief exports to the United States: British TV. From Masterpiece Theatre to Love Island, join us as we look back on some of the iconic shows that have crossed the pond in the past century.
The Ringer
The U.S. Loves British TV. They’ll Do Whatever It Takes to Watch It.
The Ringer
A Taxonomy of British TV Detective Coats
The Ringer
Meet ‘Only Connect,’ Your Favorite ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant’s (Other) Favorite Quiz Show
The Ringer
