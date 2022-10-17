ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The most bewitching places to go in London

Leave the fake broomstick at home. We're getting real about the city's witchy scene. Despite the pollution, train strikes and expensive rent, London is actually a very magical place. It’s actually tricky to walk around the city without noticing the impact of witchcraft; whether it's the slew of mystic shops in Soho or the immersive witchcraft walking tours — Londoners are obsessed with the city’s witchy legacy. In fact, there are (very genuine) covens of witches meeting in the back of bookshops or casting spells in their homes.
wegotthiscovered.com

John Boyega talks his grand return to an acclaimed sci-fi universe, but not the one you’re expecting

While it doesn’t seem like he’s in a hurry to pick up a lightsaber and travel back to the galaxy far, far away anytime soon, Star Wars veteran John Boyega is set to return to his very first sci-fi universe instead. Before he was even a blip on the First Order’s radar, the British actor got his big break in 2011’s acclaimed indie sci-fi flick Attack the Block, which is finally getting a sequel over a decade later.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have

By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
wegotthiscovered.com

The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor

Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
Rolling Stone

‘Killer Sally’: See Trailer for Docuseries That Examines Bodybuilding’s Most Notorious Murder

Bodybuilding’s most notorious crime is the focus of Netflix’s upcoming docuseries Killer Sally. The three-episode docuseries investigates the Valentine’s Day 1995 killing of national bodybuilding champion Ray McNeil, who was shot to death by his bodybuilder wife, Sally. She alleged she was being choked at the time of the shooting and was a frequent victim of McNeil’s domestic abuse. “Sally claimed it was self-defense, a split-second decision to save her life,” Netflix said of Killer Sally in its synopsis. “The prosecution argued it was premeditated murder, the revenge of a jealous and aggressive wife. They called her a ‘thug,’ a ‘bully,’...
Deadline

‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Dacre Montgomery To Lead Ghost Story ‘Went Up The Hill’ For ‘The Babadook’ & ‘The Nightingale’ Outfit — AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Corsage and Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps has been set to lead ghost story Went Up The Hill with Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery. Currently in pre-production, the film will chart how after being abandoned as a child, Jack (Montgomery) ventures to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother and there meets her grieving widow, Jill (Krieps). His search for answers becomes dangerous when his mother’s ghost returns to inhabit both Jack and Jill, using each of their bodies to speak to the other, and instigating a life-threatening nocturnal dance between the three of them. Bankside...
Time Out Global

London’s ‘smallest flat’ has sold for £295,000

In the latest in the mind-boggling world of London housing, a tiny studio flat in Marylebone, that doesn’t even have a bed, has sold for £295,000. The 149 sq ft flat, which is a ground-floor apartment in a Grade II-listed Georgian building, was listed as an ideal ‘pied-à-terre’ by York Estates, who handled the sale. If you’re trying to work it out, that’s a modest £1,890 per sq m. The apartment's size is equivalent to four king-sized mattresses, or two parking spaces. As insane as this sounds, the tiny flat sold after only a couple of weeks on the market.
wegotthiscovered.com

An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos

It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
Deadline

Simu Liu To Headline ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation In Works At Prime Video; Justin Lin To Direct

EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is developing Seven Wonders, an action-adventure series based on Ben Mezrich’s novel, headlined and executive produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. The project, written by Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan) and to be directed by Justin Lin (S.W.A.T.), hails from Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Company (Black Adam) and Universal Television, where Lin and Perfect Storm are under a deal. Related Story From Marvel Superhero To Jennifer Lopez's Adversary, Simu Liu Lands First Villain Role In Netflix's 'Atlas'; Sterling K. Brown Also Joins Cast Related Story Behind 'Rings Of Power's...
ComicBook

Star Wars Reveals First Look at Young Yaddle

Star Wars: The High Republic actually showed off some concept art of Master Yaddle. Famously, the Jedi was around for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans didn't get to really see her in action again until a recent Disney+ reveal. Star Wars says that there are big plans for Yaddle in Phase II of this new era for the franchise. Both Yoda and Grogu have taken up the top spot for a bunch of fans, but now there will be another small green force user to focus on. The High Republic actually occurs more than 100 years before the Star Wars prequels. Go ahead and check out her look from the old days right here down below.
Time Out Global

Rejoice! London Pride has just been revitalised with a massive cash injection

London Pride has come a long way since it was first staged as a protest in 1972 to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots. While its core meaning remains the same, it’s now a huge, colourful, joyous celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the city. And it’s good news for the parade’s future, because London Mayor Sadiq Khan has just announced that Pride in London will be given a 5-year funding agreement adding up to £625,000.
wegotthiscovered.com

Streaming sadists drawn to a tasteless horror that was offensive in more ways than one

Horror has always been known to court controversy in an effort to turn notoriety into tangible financial rewards, but the release of 2018’s schlocky supernatural chiller Slender Man turned out to be tasteless and offensive in more ways than one. Director Sylvain White’s studio-backed genre movie came to theaters...

