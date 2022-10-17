Read full article on original website
Related
Next James Bond: The 20 actors who could replace Daniel Craig as 007
A look at the longlist of actors who could play Bond next
Time Out Global
The most bewitching places to go in London
Leave the fake broomstick at home. We're getting real about the city's witchy scene. Despite the pollution, train strikes and expensive rent, London is actually a very magical place. It’s actually tricky to walk around the city without noticing the impact of witchcraft; whether it's the slew of mystic shops in Soho or the immersive witchcraft walking tours — Londoners are obsessed with the city’s witchy legacy. In fact, there are (very genuine) covens of witches meeting in the back of bookshops or casting spells in their homes.
wegotthiscovered.com
John Boyega talks his grand return to an acclaimed sci-fi universe, but not the one you’re expecting
While it doesn’t seem like he’s in a hurry to pick up a lightsaber and travel back to the galaxy far, far away anytime soon, Star Wars veteran John Boyega is set to return to his very first sci-fi universe instead. Before he was even a blip on the First Order’s radar, the British actor got his big break in 2011’s acclaimed indie sci-fi flick Attack the Block, which is finally getting a sequel over a decade later.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
Brendan Fraser Supported By His Partner At ‘The Whale’ Premiere
Brendan Fraser was recently supported by his partner Jeanne Moore at the UK premiere of his newest film The Whale, which has already received rave reviews. The two were attending the seventh day of the BFI London Film Festival. This isn’t the first time Jeanne has made a public appearance...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have
By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
wegotthiscovered.com
The long-awaited sequel to an undisputed classic may have bombed hard, but it remains a worthy successor
Legacy sequels have been an increasingly staple part of the Hollywood diet, but attempting to craft a successor to a movie that ranks as one of the best entries in the history of an entire genre is nothing if not a major risk. It may have taken 39 years to arrive, but the consensus remains in firm agreement that Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep is worthy of existing alongside Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.
‘Killer Sally’: See Trailer for Docuseries That Examines Bodybuilding’s Most Notorious Murder
Bodybuilding’s most notorious crime is the focus of Netflix’s upcoming docuseries Killer Sally. The three-episode docuseries investigates the Valentine’s Day 1995 killing of national bodybuilding champion Ray McNeil, who was shot to death by his bodybuilder wife, Sally. She alleged she was being choked at the time of the shooting and was a frequent victim of McNeil’s domestic abuse. “Sally claimed it was self-defense, a split-second decision to save her life,” Netflix said of Killer Sally in its synopsis. “The prosecution argued it was premeditated murder, the revenge of a jealous and aggressive wife. They called her a ‘thug,’ a ‘bully,’...
Scarlett Johansson lookalike says she receives death threats for dressing like the Hollywood star
A woman who looks like actress Scarlett Johansson has opened up about the struggles of looking like someone famous. TikTok star Kate Shumskaya, who goes by the username @mimisskate, has over 10.2 million followers on the social media site. Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter. In her...
Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson charm and surprise audiences again with 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
The "Knives Out" sequel, starring Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, and Kate Hudson, arrives in theatres on November 23 and on Netflix on December 23.
‘Corsage’ Star Vicky Krieps & ‘Stranger Things’ Star Dacre Montgomery To Lead Ghost Story ‘Went Up The Hill’ For ‘The Babadook’ & ‘The Nightingale’ Outfit — AFM
EXCLUSIVE: Corsage and Phantom Thread star Vicky Krieps has been set to lead ghost story Went Up The Hill with Stranger Things actor Dacre Montgomery. Currently in pre-production, the film will chart how after being abandoned as a child, Jack (Montgomery) ventures to remote New Zealand to attend the funeral of his estranged mother and there meets her grieving widow, Jill (Krieps). His search for answers becomes dangerous when his mother’s ghost returns to inhabit both Jack and Jill, using each of their bodies to speak to the other, and instigating a life-threatening nocturnal dance between the three of them. Bankside...
Time Out Global
London’s ‘smallest flat’ has sold for £295,000
In the latest in the mind-boggling world of London housing, a tiny studio flat in Marylebone, that doesn’t even have a bed, has sold for £295,000. The 149 sq ft flat, which is a ground-floor apartment in a Grade II-listed Georgian building, was listed as an ideal ‘pied-à-terre’ by York Estates, who handled the sale. If you’re trying to work it out, that’s a modest £1,890 per sq m. The apartment's size is equivalent to four king-sized mattresses, or two parking spaces. As insane as this sounds, the tiny flat sold after only a couple of weeks on the market.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos
It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
Befuddled Fans Have Questions For Monica & Her Friendship With Kodak Black
Monica and Kodak Black being the best of friends definitely wasn’t on our 2022 bingo card. Last week, Monica got people talking when she posted a photoshoot featuring herself and the controversial rapper, flipping off the camera as she cozied up to Kodak and his mother. Even before the...
Simu Liu To Headline ‘Seven Wonders’ Series Adaptation In Works At Prime Video; Justin Lin To Direct
EXCLUSIVE: Prime Video is developing Seven Wonders, an action-adventure series based on Ben Mezrich’s novel, headlined and executive produced by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu. The project, written by Adam Cozad (The Legend of Tarzan) and to be directed by Justin Lin (S.W.A.T.), hails from Lin’s Perfect Storm Entertainment, Beau Flynn’s Flynn Picture Company (Black Adam) and Universal Television, where Lin and Perfect Storm are under a deal. Related Story From Marvel Superhero To Jennifer Lopez's Adversary, Simu Liu Lands First Villain Role In Netflix's 'Atlas'; Sterling K. Brown Also Joins Cast Related Story Behind 'Rings Of Power's...
wegotthiscovered.com
The final chapter in a leather-clad saga that long overstayed its welcome squeezes onto the streaming charts
There are perhaps no two franchises that sum up the early 2000s aesthetic better than Resident Evil and Underworld, both of which ran for a combined total of 11 movies, and earned a cumulative total north of $1.7 billion at the box office, despite neither property enjoying reviews that could even justifiably be described as “solid”.
ComicBook
Star Wars Reveals First Look at Young Yaddle
Star Wars: The High Republic actually showed off some concept art of Master Yaddle. Famously, the Jedi was around for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Fans didn't get to really see her in action again until a recent Disney+ reveal. Star Wars says that there are big plans for Yaddle in Phase II of this new era for the franchise. Both Yoda and Grogu have taken up the top spot for a bunch of fans, but now there will be another small green force user to focus on. The High Republic actually occurs more than 100 years before the Star Wars prequels. Go ahead and check out her look from the old days right here down below.
Time Out Global
Rejoice! London Pride has just been revitalised with a massive cash injection
London Pride has come a long way since it was first staged as a protest in 1972 to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Riots. While its core meaning remains the same, it’s now a huge, colourful, joyous celebration of the LGBTQ+ community in the city. And it’s good news for the parade’s future, because London Mayor Sadiq Khan has just announced that Pride in London will be given a 5-year funding agreement adding up to £625,000.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming sadists drawn to a tasteless horror that was offensive in more ways than one
Horror has always been known to court controversy in an effort to turn notoriety into tangible financial rewards, but the release of 2018’s schlocky supernatural chiller Slender Man turned out to be tasteless and offensive in more ways than one. Director Sylvain White’s studio-backed genre movie came to theaters...
Grace Jones, 74, wows in a glittering blue headpiece as eccentric star makes a red carpet appearance at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere
Grace Jones posed on the red carpet in an eye catching bold tasselled hat at the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere at the Royal Festival Hall in London. The hitmaker, 74, put on a smart display in a black blazer and matching figure hugging trousers. She boasted her...
Comments / 0