Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
There are big expectations for the Pelicans this season due to the return of Zion Williamson.Tina Howell
Cooler weather in Louisiana means gumbo time!Tina HowellLouisiana State
Tulane's Green Wave enters college football rankings for the 1st time since 1998Tina Howell
New Orleans musical icon Fats Domino has street re-named after himTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
MaxPreps
High school football: Coaches with most state championships
J.T. Curtis of John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) is close to becoming the all-time coaching wins leader in high school football, but he's already the national leader in another category — most state championships. With 609 wins entering play this week, Curtis is 11 wins away from tying...
crescentcitysports.com
Southeastern women’s basketball team gearing up for 2022-23 season
HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team is preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season that begins next month. Southeastern finished its 2021-22 season with a 16-11 overall record and a 10-4 Southland conference finish under head coach Ayla Guzzardo who is entering her sixth year as the leader of the Lady Lions.
crescentcitysports.com
SUNO basketball returns after three-year hiatus
The Castle is throwing open its doors on October 29 to welcome back the Knights as Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) basketball returns to campus after a three-year hiatus. Athletic programs were discontinued in 2019 due to budget constraints. Through hard work and determination, SUNO Chancellor Dr. James H....
crescentcitysports.com
Almendares, Trahan earn weekly football honors after Cajuns’ win at Marshall
NEW ORLEANS – Coming off a 23-13 win last week at Marshall, kicker Kenneth Almendares and safety Bralen Trahan were honored for their respective performances for Louisiana’s Ragin Cajuns on Monday. Almendares, a sophomore, was named as both the Sun Belt Conference and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Special...
crescentcitysports.com
LA Tech linebacker Tyler Grubbs named to 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award Midseason Watch List
RUSTON – Louisiana Tech linebacker Tyler Grubbs has been named to the midseason watch list for the 2022 Rotary Lombardi Award, the Rotary Club of Houston announced on Monday. The Rotary Lombardi Award annually goes to the college football offensive or defensive lineman, who, in addition to outstanding performance...
NOLA.com
New Orleans College Prep to surrender charter for Walter L. Cohen High School
Citing dwindling enrollment, New Orleans College Prep said it will hand over the charter to the historic Walter L. Cohen High School at the end of the school year, the school announced on Tuesday. The New Orleans College Prep, which runs the school that has 160 students in 9th-12th grades,...
theadvocate.com
With over 750 punchlines sent in, Check out the WINNER and FINALISTS in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
Wow! We received 759 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! This one could have gone in so many different directions… and it certainly did! Check out the winner and finalists below. Funny stuff, everyone. Nice job. As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do,...
verylocal.com
It’s ‘Poor Boy’ not ‘Po-Boy’: The Parkway Bakery and Tavern is THE sandwich staple
Parkway Bakery and Tavern is a New Orleans institution that dates back over 100 years. Parkway Bakery and Tavern is a New Orleans institution that dates back over 100 years. Located at 538 Hagan Ave., Parkway was first opened in 1911 by German baker Charles Goering Sr. and operated as a bakery and quintessential corner store. Their main product was tasty French bread baked fresh. The tradition continued in 1922 when Henry Timothy Sr. purchased the bakery and not only offered baked bread but also produced donuts and sweet rolls. Later the restaurant would become a popular local spot for grabbing poor-boy sandwiches in New Orleans.
NOLA.com
Brother Martin High School renders opinion on alumnus of the year
Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, a member of the Brother Martin High School Class of 1978, has been named the school's 2023 alumnus of the year. Engelhardt is a circuit judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, appointed by President Donald J. Trump. He was previously appointed...
Broken neck. Shattered life. Stuck in a New Orleans wheelchair
In a New Orleans split second, this guy changes you forever
Thrillist
Everything You Need to Know About Pontchartrain Park
In 1956, hundreds of Black New Orleans families moved to a new, safe, masterfully designed Black subdivision near Lake Pontchartrain, Pontchartrain Park. It was the first of its kind in New Orleans and is even now on the National Register of Historic Places because of it. There, while Jim Crow segregation was still very real—especially in an area flanked by whites-only neighborhoods—Pontchartrain Park residents found a Shangri-la. These days, many original residents have passed on but several families remain. Families today are starting a renaissance there, keeping the integrity of yore while improving for today.
WDSU
15-year-old shot and killed outside Bogalusa High School homecoming game
BOGALUSA, La. — The Bogalusa Police Department said a 15-year-old was shot and killed outside of a football game on Friday night. Officers report that approximately 18 to 20 shots were fired and that there were three people exchanging gunfire. One of them was the victim. The shooting happened...
NOLA.com
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
whereyat.com
Food With a View
Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
Houston Chronicle
This creamy shrimp salad has Sicilian roots by way of New Orleans
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cover of "Nana's Creole Italian Table" is a close-up photo of what we in New Orleans would call red gravy. I can almost smell the thick tomato sauce speckled with flecks of onion, garlic and herbs. How many times did I watch my Sicilian grandmother make such a sauce? How many times have I made it myself?
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest
In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
crescentcitysports.com
Ticketsmarter and R+L Carriers carriers announce partnership
NEW ORLEANS (October 19, 2022) – TicketSmarter and the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl announced an agreement today that makes TicketSmarter the official ticket resale marketplace partner of the bowl game. “We are proud to support the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and its student-athlete participants as we expand...
houmatimes.com
NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project
Sealed Bids will be received until the hour of 2:00 p.m., on November 17, 2022, at the office of South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA), 2028 Coteau Road, Houma, Louisiana 70364, and opened at 2:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly read, for furnishing all supervision, labor, materials, equipment, etc., and performing all work necessary for: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project.
postsouth.com
Mid-week freeze watch in effect for south Louisiana: National Weather Service
The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a freeze watch for parishes in the greater Baton Rouge area. The colder weather will be late Tuesday night to 9 a.m. Wednesday, as the freeze watch will affect East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, and Tangipahoa parishes. South Mississippi counties are also included.
NOLA.com
Two hopefuls challenge incumbent for Pearl River Police Chief job
Three candidates will face off as the race for police chief in Pearl River heats up ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Jack Sessions seeks another term as the town's top cop while two challengers, Kevin Casmere and Floyd Trascher, hope to get their chance to take over the town’s law enforcement agency.
