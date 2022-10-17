ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MaxPreps

High school football: Coaches with most state championships

J.T. Curtis of John Curtis Christian (River Ridge, La.) is close to becoming the all-time coaching wins leader in high school football, but he's already the national leader in another category — most state championships. With 609 wins entering play this week, Curtis is 11 wins away from tying...
RIVER RIDGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Southeastern women’s basketball team gearing up for 2022-23 season

HAMMOND, LA. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s basketball team is preparing for the upcoming 2022-23 season that begins next month. Southeastern finished its 2021-22 season with a 16-11 overall record and a 10-4 Southland conference finish under head coach Ayla Guzzardo who is entering her sixth year as the leader of the Lady Lions.
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

SUNO basketball returns after three-year hiatus

The Castle is throwing open its doors on October 29 to welcome back the Knights as Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) basketball returns to campus after a three-year hiatus. Athletic programs were discontinued in 2019 due to budget constraints. Through hard work and determination, SUNO Chancellor Dr. James H....
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Almendares, Trahan earn weekly football honors after Cajuns’ win at Marshall

NEW ORLEANS – Coming off a 23-13 win last week at Marshall, kicker Kenneth Almendares and safety Bralen Trahan were honored for their respective performances for Louisiana’s Ragin Cajuns on Monday. Almendares, a sophomore, was named as both the Sun Belt Conference and Louisiana Sports Writers Association Special...
LAFAYETTE, LA
verylocal.com

It’s ‘Poor Boy’ not ‘Po-Boy’: The Parkway Bakery and Tavern is THE sandwich staple

Parkway Bakery and Tavern is a New Orleans institution that dates back over 100 years. Parkway Bakery and Tavern is a New Orleans institution that dates back over 100 years. Located at 538 Hagan Ave., Parkway was first opened in 1911 by German baker Charles Goering Sr. and operated as a bakery and quintessential corner store. Their main product was tasty French bread baked fresh. The tradition continued in 1922 when Henry Timothy Sr. purchased the bakery and not only offered baked bread but also produced donuts and sweet rolls. Later the restaurant would become a popular local spot for grabbing poor-boy sandwiches in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Brother Martin High School renders opinion on alumnus of the year

Judge Kurt D. Engelhardt, a member of the Brother Martin High School Class of 1978, has been named the school's 2023 alumnus of the year. Engelhardt is a circuit judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, appointed by President Donald J. Trump. He was previously appointed...
METAIRIE, LA
Thrillist

Everything You Need to Know About Pontchartrain Park

In 1956, hundreds of Black New Orleans families moved to a new, safe, masterfully designed Black subdivision near Lake Pontchartrain, Pontchartrain Park. It was the first of its kind in New Orleans and is even now on the National Register of Historic Places because of it. There, while Jim Crow segregation was still very real—especially in an area flanked by whites-only neighborhoods—Pontchartrain Park residents found a Shangri-la. These days, many original residents have passed on but several families remain. Families today are starting a renaissance there, keeping the integrity of yore while improving for today.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
whereyat.com

Food With a View

Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
SLIDELL, LA
Houston Chronicle

This creamy shrimp salad has Sicilian roots by way of New Orleans

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The cover of "Nana's Creole Italian Table" is a close-up photo of what we in New Orleans would call red gravy. I can almost smell the thick tomato sauce speckled with flecks of onion, garlic and herbs. How many times did I watch my Sicilian grandmother make such a sauce? How many times have I made it myself?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest

In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Ticketsmarter and R+L Carriers carriers announce partnership

NEW ORLEANS (October 19, 2022) – TicketSmarter and the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl announced an agreement today that makes TicketSmarter the official ticket resale marketplace partner of the bowl game. “We are proud to support the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl and its student-athlete participants as we expand...
houmatimes.com

NOTICE TO BIDDERS: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project

Sealed Bids will be received until the hour of 2:00 p.m., on November 17, 2022, at the office of South Louisiana Electric Cooperative Association (SLECA), 2028 Coteau Road, Houma, Louisiana 70364, and opened at 2:00 p.m., at which time they will be publicly read, for furnishing all supervision, labor, materials, equipment, etc., and performing all work necessary for: Carl Detiveaux Road Repairs project.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Two hopefuls challenge incumbent for Pearl River Police Chief job

Three candidates will face off as the race for police chief in Pearl River heats up ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Incumbent Jack Sessions seeks another term as the town's top cop while two challengers, Kevin Casmere and Floyd Trascher, hope to get their chance to take over the town’s law enforcement agency.
PEARL RIVER, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy