technode.global
India's Drivetrain raises $15M from Elevation Capital, Jungle Ventures, and Venture Highway
Drivetrain AI, Inc., an India-based financial planning, monitoring and decision-making platform, announced Wednesday that it has raised $15 million in funding from Elevation Capital, Jungle Ventures, and Venture Highway. Over 25 renowned angel investors, advisors, founders, and chief experience officers (CXOs) of marquee technology companies have also participated in this...
aiexpress.io
Acoustic Receives Strategic Growth Investment from Francisco Partners
Acoustic, an Atlanta, GA-based world advertising and buyer expertise supplier for B2C manufacturers, obtained a strategic development funding from Francisco Companions. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Present investor Centerbridge Companions stays the first fairness holder within the firm. Led by Dennis Self, CEO, Acoustic gives an omnichannel...
aiexpress.io
Mobeus Raises $24M in Funding
Mobeus Industries, Inc., a Sparta, NJ-based human connection firm searching for to cut back folks’s friction with the expertise round them, raised $24M in funding, together with a $12M Collection A spherical. The backers had been undisclosed. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to creating investments...
aiexpress.io
Versori Raises 500K from Y-Combinator
Versori, a Manchester, UK-based supplier of enterprise grade integration options, raised $500K in funding. The $500k funding is a part of the brand new normal deal supplied by Y-Combinator to startups. The funding is made up of two separate SAFE investments. $125k on a submit cash SAFE in return for 7% of the invested firm and $375k on an uncapped SAFE with a “Most Favoured Nation” provision.
aiexpress.io
Sierra Ventures Expands Executive Team With CMO Anne Gherini
Sierra Ventures, a San Mateo, CA-based early-stage enterprise capital agency investing in core enterprise and next-gen applied sciences, introduced that Anne Gherini has joined the agency as Chief Advertising Officer. Gherini will concentrate on advising the agency’s rising portfolio, powering new avenues of deal stream throughout the continent, and persevering...
aiexpress.io
TransPerfect Buys Hiventy Group
TransPerfect, a New York, and Paris, France-based supplier of language and know-how options, acquired France-based media home Hiventy Group. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, TransPerfect will develop its providing. Led by CEO Thierry Schindelé, Hiventy Hiventy makes a speciality of technical audiovisual companies together...
aiexpress.io
10KC Raises $56M in Funding
Ten Thousand Coffees, a New York-based supplier of a expertise expertise platform providing mentoring and abilities growth options, raised $56M in funding. The spherical was led by 5 Elms Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to construct out its product roadmap and additional scale its options...
aiexpress.io
CAZ Investments Makes $350M Commitment to Bonaccord Capital Partners II
CAZ Investments, a Houston-based funding supervisor, made a $350 million dedication to Bonaccord Capital Companions II, the fund of Bonaccord Capital Partners, a non-public fairness agency centered on buying non-controlling fairness pursuits in main mid-sized various asset managers. CAZ and Bonaccord’s long-term strategic partnership has resulted in over $1 billion...
aiexpress.io
BlueSkeye AI Raises £3.4M in Funding
BlueSkeye AI, a Nottingham, UK-based healthtech firm, raised £3.4m in funding. The spherical was led by XTX Ventures, with participation from Foresight Group, Praetura Ventures and the College of Nottingham, in addition to a consortium of high-net-worth people. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to additional...
Northmarq Completes Stan Johnson Company Acquisition
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Northmarq, a leader in commercial real estate capital markets, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Stan Johnson Company (SJC), a real estate brokerage and advisory firm that focuses on investment sales across multiple asset classes. The acquisition also includes the purchase of Four Pillars Capital Markets (FPCM), a debt/equity intermediary for commercial real estate assets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005225/en/ Jeff Weidell, CEO, Northmarq (Photo: Business Wire)
aiexpress.io
Jua Raises $2.5M in Pre-Seed Funding
Jua, a Zurich, Switzerland-based synthetic intelligence (AI) startup, raised $2.5M in Pre-Seed funding. The spherical was led by Promus Ventures, with participation from Mehdi Ghissassi, Siraj Khaliq, and Session.vc. Promus Ventures Companion Pierre Festal can also be becoming a member of the Jua board. The corporate intends to make use...
Construction Startup Assembly OSM Raises $38M
Nile Berry, director of strategy at construction startup Assembly OSM, joined Cheddar News to discuss how the modular high-rise builder uses green materials to reduce carbon emissions and change the business design as well as the recent funding round where it raised $38 million.
salestechstar.com
Vista Equity Partners Completes Acquisition of Avalara
Avalara, Inc., a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, announced the completion of its acquisition by Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”), a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, in partnership with institutional co-investors, for $93.50 per share in cash.
CoinDesk
Franklin Templeton CEO: Getting Into Crypto Can Be 'Difficult' for People Outside the Ecosystem
Franklin Templeton President and CEO Jenny Johnson discusses the investment manager's role in allowing TradFi customers to understand and approach the opportunities in the crypto industry. "It's really difficult for a person who sits outside this ecosystem to understand how to enter it," Johnson said.
TechCrunch
Fast Forward Venture Studio to build African startups from idea to scale
Awoyemi choosing this route is quite interesting, especially as many African founders either launch syndicates or venture capital funds post- or during their entrepreneurial journies. But if anything, he and his co-founder, Omolara Awoyemi, bring much-needed operational expertise to scale a venture studio, a rare feat in these parts. After exiting Jobberman, Awoyemi, the firm’s managing partner, was a senior technical product manager at Indeed. On the other hand, Omolara, its operating partner, has worked as country manager of Jumia’s fintech arm in Nigeria and was a senior program manager at Facebook.
aiexpress.io
Anonos Secures $50M in IP-Backed Financing
Anonos, a Beaverton, OR-based software program firm offering know-how able to defending information, raised $50m in IP-Backed funding. The spherical was facilitated by Aon (NYSE: AON) and led by GT Funding Companions (“Ghost Tree Companions”). This extra development capital brings Anonos’ whole funding to $70m, together with $20m in prior funding led by Edison Companions.
Famed A16Z VC Peter Levine has donated $5 million to bring startup and company building to climate non-profits
Levine is giving time and money to climate nonprofits with rock climber Alex Honnold. He plans to train them to be Silicon Valley startup-like orgs.
aiexpress.io
Veranex Acquires Devicia and Clarvin
Veranex, a Raleigh, NC-basedmedical know-how firm, acquired Devicia, a Stockholm, Sweden-based supplier of scientific experience, additionally Clarvin, a Stockholm, Sweden-based supplier of strategic steering in regulatory affairs and high quality assurance. The quantity of the offers was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Veranex will additional develop its European attain and...
3printr.com
Photocentric and DIM3NSIONS announce partnership
Photocentric Ltd. based in Peterborough (UK) and DIM3NSIONS AG based in Aesch ZH (CH) announce their future cooperation for resin-based 3D printers. DIM3NSIONS is appointed distributor of Photocentric printers in Switzerland and the Principality of Liechtenstein with immediate effect. “With the addition of Photocentric 3D printers to the DIM3NSIONS portfolio,...
crowdfundinsider.com
First Fintech to Gain Money Transmitter License in All 50 States: Embedded Finance Firm Alviere
Alviere, an embedded finance platform, is now the first fully licensed money transmitter in all 50 states as well as Puerto Rico, according to a note from the company. Many Fintechs pursue state-based licenses to offer services. This is a process that can take quite some time. Alviere states that it was a multi-year initiative to gain approval across the US, thus allowing its clients to provide its services anywhere in the US.
