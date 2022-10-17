JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today the appointment of Stephanie L. Ferris as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In addition to her current role as President, Ferris will take over as CEO from Gary A. Norcross who has served as the company’s CEO for the last eight years and Chairman since 2018. Ferris will assume the President and CEO role on January 1, 2023, when Norcross takes on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Ferris was also appointed to the FIS Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005450/en/ Stephanie Ferris has been appointed to the role of President and CEO of FIS effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Gary Norcross who will become Executive Chairman of the Board. (Photo: Business Wire)

