Read full article on original website
Related
Insurtech Accelerant Welcomes Goldman Sachs Veteran Jay Green as Global Chief Financial Officer
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Accelerant, the insurtech empowering underwriters with superior portfolio management, data analytics, and long-term capacity commitments, today announced that Jay Green will join as Global Chief Financial Officer starting on November 1, 2022. Green will lead the company’s worldwide financial planning and analysis as well as investor relations and capital markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005219/en/ Accelerant incoming Global CFO Jay Green (Photo: Business Wire)
John Hairabedian, President and CEO of Hgreg.com, named winner in the10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Hgreg.com announced today that The Globee® Awards, organizers of world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named John Hairabedian a winner in the 10th Annual 2022 CEO World Awards® in the Rising Star category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005270/en/ John Hairabedian, President and CEO of Hgreg.com (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Austin Tech Veteran Rod Favaron Joins LeanDNA Board of Directors
LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, announced that software entrepreneur and leader Rod Favaron has joined its board of directors. Recently named among Inc. Magazine’s top 5000 fastest growing companies, LeanDNA’s inventory optimization and execution platform is solving the execution gap in the global supply chain. LeanDNA synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers in the aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical industries to resolve critical inventory issues.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Developers Make History, Sell Out Black-Owned Micro Home Community in Less Than 2 Months
The group of African American real estate developers who are building a Black-owned micro home community called South Park Cottages in College Park, Georgia, were able to sell out all of their award-winning-designed, technologically-advanced micro homes in just 50 days. The community, which was built to allow residents to live...
FIS Board Appoints Stephanie Ferris as President and Chief Executive Officer; Gary Norcross Appointed as Executive Chairman
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- FIS ® (NYSE:FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, announced today the appointment of Stephanie L. Ferris as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). In addition to her current role as President, Ferris will take over as CEO from Gary A. Norcross who has served as the company’s CEO for the last eight years and Chairman since 2018. Ferris will assume the President and CEO role on January 1, 2023, when Norcross takes on the role of Executive Chairman of the Board. Ferris was also appointed to the FIS Board of Directors. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005450/en/ Stephanie Ferris has been appointed to the role of President and CEO of FIS effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Gary Norcross who will become Executive Chairman of the Board. (Photo: Business Wire)
Northmarq Completes Stan Johnson Company Acquisition
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Northmarq, a leader in commercial real estate capital markets, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Stan Johnson Company (SJC), a real estate brokerage and advisory firm that focuses on investment sales across multiple asset classes. The acquisition also includes the purchase of Four Pillars Capital Markets (FPCM), a debt/equity intermediary for commercial real estate assets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005225/en/ Jeff Weidell, CEO, Northmarq (Photo: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
Money20/20 USA Spotlights Diverse Voices in Fintech this October Partnering with Synchrony
Money20/20, the world’s leading Fintech show is back again showcasing the fintech industry’s diverse voices and talent in Las Vegas October 23 – 26, at The Venetian. This year, Money20/20 is pleased to partner with Synchrony, a leading consumer financial services company, as the lead sponsor for the Do.Better.Together. initiative. Building off of the Money20/20 Europe show in Amsterdam in June that had more than 41% of all speakers being female subject matter experts, at Money20/20 USA, 45%+ of all speakers will be female subject matter experts.
Compliance Expert Crystal Jezierski Joins Guidepost Solutions as Senior Managing Director
WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Guidepost Solutions, a global leader in domestic and international investigations, compliance solutions, monitoring, and security and technology consulting, today announced the appointment of seasoned compliance executive Crystal Jezierski as a senior managing director based out of the firm’s Washington, D.C. office. Jezierski will assist organizations across the globe on the design and implementation of global compliance programs; remediation during government enforcement actions; risk assessments; internal investigations; compliance training; and compliance program operations, management, and oversight. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006222/en/ Crystal Jezierski, Senior Managing Director, Guidepost Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BlueTriton Brands Names Kheri Holland Tillman as Chief Marketing Officer
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BlueTriton Brands (“BlueTriton”), the producer of an unrivaled portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands, announced that Kheri Holland Tillman, a veteran CPG sales and marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005649/en/ Kheri Holland Tillman (Photo: Business Wire)
Aaron Mitchell Finegold Joins Kingsley Gate Partners as Chief Marketing Officer
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Kingsley Gate Partners, a global executive search firm that is private-equity backed, tech-enabled, and rapidly expanding worldwide, today announced that Aaron Mitchell Finegold has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. Based in San Francisco, he will oversee the firm’s full-funnel marketing strategy, external communications, and investment in business-critical capabilities such as experimentation, marketing automation, and measurement. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005855/en/ Aaron Mitchell Finegold, Kingsley Gate Partners (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Appnovation Announces Several Appointments to Global and Regional Leadership Teams
Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced today several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in one of its strategic growth markets. “This is a really exciting moment in time for Appnovation because the evolution of our Global and Regional Leadership teams signals our forward momentum as a business,” said Arnold Leung, CEO, Appnovation. “Under these skilled and experienced leaders, Appnovation teams are well positioned to impact and accelerate our clients’ digital businesses with creativity, agility and innovation.”
My logistics company operates warehouses in 2 of the sector's hottest markets. We made 8 figures in revenue last year thanks to the boom in e-commerce.
Brendan Heegan, founder of Boxzooka, works with retailers, wholesalers, and subscription-box companies, and his warehousing business is flourishing.
salestechstar.com
Appnovation Names Leo Tsui as Regional President, APAC
Sustained growth momentum with several appointments to global leadership teams. Appnovation, a global digital partner, announced several appointments amongst the Global Leadership team, as well as a new leader in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Leo Tsui has joined Appnovation as President, Asia Pacific, taking over responsibilities from Yvette Yanne....
helihub.com
Survitec Appoints new CEO
Strengthening the company’s position as the world’s leading Survival Technology solutions partner, Survitec has announced the appointment of Robert Steen Kledal as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). As CEO, Robert will be responsible for setting Survitec’s strategic direction. He will lead the Survitec Executive team...
Done Deals: Aetrex Offers Foot Scanner Tech to Serve Women in U.S. Army and Navy + More News
Catch all the latest news about footwear industry acquisitions, and licensing and distribution agreements here. Got a deal in the works? Tell us at web@footwearnews.com. Oct. 13, 2022: Aetrex has announced that the U.S. Army and Navy are now using its Albert 2 Pro 3D foot scanner to analyze how to best create the best combat and safety footwear for women. Via data from these scans, the Army and Navy will gain a deeper understanding of the measurements, static pressure underfoot and dynamic pressure needed to create future boot designs for women in combat, who do not typically wear shoes built...
Probius Expands Board of Directors, Further Enhancing Expertise in Pharma and AI
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Probius, a deep tech company bridging the data gap between biology and AI, today announced two new members elected to the board of directors. John J. MacWilliams, Senior Advisor to the Director at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and most recently Special Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs and Senior Advisor to the Homeland Security Advisor in the Biden Administration, was elected alongside Janis Naeve, a biopharma veteran and Partner at Cota Capital, an early investor in Probius. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005068/en/ John J. MacWilliams and Janis Naeve named to Probius Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Startek Named Leader in U.S. ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022
Startek Recognized as a Leader in Social Media CX Services and Rising Star in both AI and Analytics and Work From Home Services in U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022. Startek, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Anaergia Announces Expansion of Leadership Team to Support and Accelerate Global Growth
Anaergia Inc. announces the appointments of Paula Myson as Chief Financial Officer, and Hani Kaissi as Chief Development Officer, both effective October 17, 2022. Ms. Myson has over 25 years of senior leadership experience in financing and operating businesses in the energy, natural resources, and financial services industries. Most recently she was the CFO of a renewable energy company with an international portfolio of projects and operations. Prior to that she was the CFO of a publicly listed gold producer. In addition to providing financial leadership, she has been responsible for corporate development, investor relations, risk management, and information technology. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Alberta, is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, and holds a Certified Professional in Investor Relations (CPIR) designation.
Lithos Decarbonizes Farmland, the Foundation of the World’s Food Supply, While Scaling Carbon Removal and Improving Soil Health and Crop Yield
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Lithos, an agricultural carbon removal company, today announced it has secured $6.29 million in capital to scale deployment of its enhanced rock weathering process for transforming farmland into carbon capture centers while increasing crop yields. The seed round investment was led by Union Square Ventures and Greylock Partners with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, and climate and agriculture funds Carbon Removal Partners, Fall Line Capital, the Carbon Drawdown Initiative, and Cavallo Ventures. Lithos represents both Greylock Partners’ and Bain Capital Ventures’ first-ever climate investment. The company plans to use the capital for expanding its team, to fulfill its current waitlist, expand to additional farms and geographies, and acquire additional raw materials. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221020005311/en/ Lithos co-founders (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0