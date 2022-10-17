Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Forecast: Thursday night football is terrible, Saints-Cards should be no exception
NEW ORLEANS — Thursday night football is so stupid. The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will face off with the loser's 2022 season falling into a black hole of sadness. Remember kids, the Saints traded away their 2023 1st round pick, so you can't even root for the Saints to continue to lose for a higher pick, or start looking at 2023 mock drafts. There are no silver linings to bad 2022 Saints football.
WWL-TV
Twin pick-sixes doom Saints in loss to Cardinals
PHOENIX — Andy Dalton threw an interception in the end zone and two pick-sixes in a disastrous first half that symbolized a Saints season that has never seemed to get moving in a positive direction as New Orleans fell to 2-5 with a 42-34 loss to Arizona Thursday night.
WWL-TV
Forecast: Folks, this season isn't turning around
NEW ORLEANS — The 2022 New Orleans Saints are the Thomas Edison of bad football; inventing new and creative ways to lose games each and every week. Thursday night may have indeed been their most creative work so far. The Saints were winning 14-6, and then just 102 seconds of game time later, they were losing 28-14.
WWL-TV
What they're saying nationally about the Saints after loss to Cardinals
NEW ORLEANS — There just isn't a lot to say - turnovers, penalties, missed chances once again doomed the New Orleans Saints in a loss to a team - that on paper - they figure to be better than. Here's what some of the media is saying after the...
