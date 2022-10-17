NEW ORLEANS — Thursday night football is so stupid. The New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals will face off with the loser's 2022 season falling into a black hole of sadness. Remember kids, the Saints traded away their 2023 1st round pick, so you can't even root for the Saints to continue to lose for a higher pick, or start looking at 2023 mock drafts. There are no silver linings to bad 2022 Saints football.

WASHINGTON, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO