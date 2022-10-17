Ad-Hoc Committee on African American Disparity Meets October 27

Environmental justice headlines the October 27 meeting of the Ad-hoc Committee on African American Disparity (ACAAD). North Carolina A&T State University Professor Dr. Emmanuel Obeng-Gyasi and former Guilford County Schools educator Cecelia Shaw are the featured speakers at the 6 pm virtual meeting on Zoom.

The public is invited to join the ACAAD as it considers the industrial impact of businesses on neighborhoods. The meeting is the second part of the ACAAD’s Environmental Justice Series, which discusses environmental disparities within local communities, how to support them, and potential solutions.

The meeting credentials are as follows:

Meeting ID: 915 1305 6243

Passcode: 793452

Dial by Phone: 301 715 8592

The ACAAD seeks to address barriers that prevent the success of Greensboro’s African American residents. The committee researches policies and procedures, obtains community feedback, and makes recommendations to the City Council about ways to improve access to resources for the city’s African American population. Learn more about the commission at www.greensboro-nc.gov/acaad. Contact Commissions Administrator Liz Lennon in the Human Rights Department at 336-373-2038 for more information.