Sheriff’s Office Investigating Possible Sexual Assault of Juvenile Near McKinleyville High Late Friday Night

16-Year-Old Arrested in Connection to Fortuna High School Shooting Threat
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at approximately 7:00 P.M., Fortuna Police received a report from school officials of a threat to students at Fortuna Union High School. The initial threat was received via Snapchat, and specifically stated that a shooting would occur at Fortuna Union High School on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 12:45 P.M. An additional threat was also received via Snapchat threatening the Eel River Community School campus in Fortuna.
Mother of Bear River Triple Murderer Sentenced For Attempting to Help Son Escape
The mother of triple murderer Mauricio Eduardo Johnson was led out of court in handcuffs this morning to begin serving a 364-day jail term for helping her son as he tried to escape. Judge Christopher Wilson imposed the term on Melissa Johnson-Sanchez, saying she must serve at least 180 days...
FORTUNA POLICE DEPARTMENT CALLS FOR SERVICE
Occurred at 12TH St/Riverwalk Dr. SUBJECT STANDING IN THE MIDDLE OF THE ROADWAY. RP ALMOST STRUCK SUBJECT WITH VEHICLE. WFA, BLUE JACKET, CARRYING BAGS. . Disposition: GONE ON ARRIVAL. Oct. 19. 12:25 a.m. SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE. 800 BLOCK OF Block of MAIN ST. Occurred on Main St. Vehicle has been parked...
GET READY to SHAKE OUT! At 10:20 This Morning, All Simulated Hell Will Break Loose to Help YOU Prepare for the Big One
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Individuals and communities throughout Humboldt County, and beyond, are set to participate in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill tomorrow. Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the International ShakeOut Day is Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 10:20 a.m. During...
OBITUARY: Frances Evelyn French, 1945-2022
Frances Evelyn French was born to Henry and Bernice Combs of by Craigsville, Minnesota on June 5, 1945. She went on to her heavenly reward on Sept. 4, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her dearly. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Raylou Mary Chill, her parents and...
MORE CONTROLLED BURNING TODAY! Calfire is Gonna Light Up Loleta Again, and Will Torch Some Acreage Near Kneeland Tomorrow
Professionally controlled prescribed burns planned for the consumption of invasive European Beachgrass on approximately 13 acres near Table Bluff outside of Loleta and approximately 249 acres of grass and brush near Lone Star Junction outside of Kneeland. When. The prescribed burns will take place as conditions allow on Wednesday, October...
An Initiative to Reshape Humboldt’s Cannabis Industry Qualified for the Ballot, and It Has Growers Worried
Last fall, a group of disgruntled Kneeland residents arranged a meeting with Humboldt County officials at Kneeland Elementary School. The neighbors were upset because they’d recently learned that an out-of-towner planned to build a 40,000-square-foot cannabis-growing operation in a bowl-shaped valley near their properties. In fact, the grow op’s hoop houses would be plainly visible from some of their own homes atop Barry Ridge, a 2,660-foot-tall peak from which, on a clear day, you can look down and see Freshwater five miles below, and beyond that, Arcata Bay and the Pacific Ocean.
OBITUARY: Amanda Dee Freemantle, 1985-2022
Amanda Freemantle, of Eureka passed away on September 22, 2022, in Ava, Missouri following a hard-fought four-year battle with liver cancer. Amanda was born on Thanksgiving Day November 27, 1985, to Suzanne Shaw- Brady and Jim Lapham in Eureka. Amanda attended local schools, she graduated from Eureka Senior High school class of 2003. Amanda and her high school sweetheart Nick Freemantle married on June 13, 2015. Together they were raising their five beautiful children, Kaidence, Paul, Wyatt, Kodi, and Liam. Amanda’s husband and children were the sunshine of her soul…
There Seems to Be a Fresh Crop of Imaginary Young Women Suddenly Very Interested in Arcata Politics!
This election cycle has been pretty quiet so far, but the most exciting thing about it is the emergence of a whole new generation of leaders rising up to make their voices heard in the city of Arcata. These new influencers may sound familiar – in fact, they all share...
Arcata City Council Makes Changes to Vacation Rental Ordinance; Introduces Resolution Regulating Sidewalk Vendors
If you operate an AirBnB or VRBO rental in Arcata, or are thinking about opening one up, you should know that during Wednesday night’s Arcata City Council meeting the council requested a few changes to the city’s Short Stay Vacation Rental Ordinance. Council adopted that ordinance last year,...
Dense Fog Advisory
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. * WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE…Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN…Until 11 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to...
Mental Health Clinician I/ II - Extra Help
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $27.77-$41.39 Hourly Closes: Continuous Under general supervision, has responsibility for a psychiatric caseload involving children and/or adults; performs psychotherapeutic counseling, including individual, group, family and other approved techniques; provides outreach and emergency services and counseling in crisis situations; performs related work as assigned.
Public Health Nurse (Part and full time available)
Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services. $40.37-$51.80 Hourly Closes: Continuous. Under general supervision, provides a full range of Public Health nursing services including teaching, health assessment, and counseling services in homes, clinics, schools, community centers and similar locations in relation to the prevention and control of diseases and adverse health conditions; performs related work as assigned.
