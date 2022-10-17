ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where do the candidates stand: Waseca County Attorney

By By ETHAN BECKER
The Waseca County Attorney is up for election this year, and there are two candidates running

This year, incumbent County Attorney Rachel Cornelius is running to keep her seat against challenger and former County Attorney Brenda Miller.

The Waseca County News asked the candidates where they stand on some important local topics and issues, and their responses are recorded here.

In 100 words or less, how are you connected with and/or involved in the Waseca County community, and/or what local government experience do you have?

Rachel Cornelius: I have been the Waseca County attorney for the last four years and an assistant Waseca County attorney for the 12 years prior to that. I am also connected to the Waseca County community by being a city of Waseca resident, Waseca Rotary member and a member of Waseca Lakeside Club. Other important community involvement I am proud of is my work in the schools, providing my “Social Media and Legal Awareness” presentation to all students 7-12 at Waseca, JWP and NRHEG schools.

I did this, as I was frustrated with children being charged with lifelong impacting crimes, which were completely avoidable.

Brenda Miller: I was raised in Waseca County, graduated from Waseca High, married a Waseca County native, and raised my own family in Waseca. I devoted my legal career to being a public servant: assistant public defender (one year); assistant county attorney (17 years); chief deputy county attorney (seven years); and Waseca County attorney (four years). Throughout my career, I worked and partnered with entities on the local, state, and national level and developed a network of connections and solid working relationships with these people and organizations. I’ve devoted personal time to residents in avenues such as Mock Trial and Drug Court.

Why are you running, and what are the most significant issues and/or topics you want to address?

Cornelius: As the current Waseca County attorney, it is important to keep the positive momentum going that I have established in this office over the last four years. Communication and collaboration is exactly what I campaigned on four years ago. That is exactly what I followed through with. Not only is this an internal issue to keep good relations with department heads, but also to keep valuable employees within the office. This same communication has carried over to facilitate working well with other business partners: law enforcement, probation, court administration, and human services. I want to keep working on those relationships I’ve built as County Attorney. Collaboration never ends and is ongoing. This collaboration is what is good for Waseca County as a whole.

Miller: I am running for Waseca County attorney because of my dedication to public service and to provide the hard-working citizens of this community with an option to vote for a proven leader with integrity, professionalism, and experience. I have been and will continue to be dedicated to Waseca County through my words and actions. Two issues I intend to address when elected are mental health and employee retention. Mental health concerns are frequently unknown and unaddressed and when treated appropriately allow individuals to be productive, healthy, and happy. Employee retention has historically been an issue for Waseca County. I will continue to pursue options allowing us to hire and retain the qualified candidates that Waseca County deserves.

How should a county attorney work with local law enforcement? Do you believe in skepticism when receiving proposed charges? Do you believe in trusting the investigators?

Cornelius: It’s an integral role of a county attorney to be closely in communication with law enforcement. All the officers have my phone number so they can call when they have questions, 24/7. As for reports, skepticism is a poor adjective, as that’s not the approach at all. We read reports to determine if all elements are met to prove a crime, and if those elements are met, then we’ll charge out the crimes that are appropriate for the facts. If the elements aren’t met, we reach out to law enforcement to determine if additional investigation is warranted or not. If not, we issue a decline letter. Absolutely I trust investigators, because it’s their job to investigate crimes and draft reports that summarize what they learned.

Miller: The best way to work with law enforcement is in a collaborative, respectful manner. Respect each other’s education, training, experience, expertise, and duties. Suggestions and advice are given but each entity makes their own decisions. An effective line of communication is essential to this type of collaboration. I believe my experience as a public defender gives me greater insight when making charging decisions. As I review reports, I look for issues, defenses, or attacks against evidence that a defense attorney may make so I may determine any potential weaknesses in the case. I review the credibility of all witnesses, including law enforcement, by the same standards. Does the witness have prejudices or biases, incentive to lie, history of dishonesty, and is their story plausible?

What do you believe are the best methods and practices local judicial systems can utilize to help limit crime and reduce recidivism in communities?

Cornelius: Sometimes the system needs to be punitive to ensure people understand the serious nature of their crimes. Setting appropriate bail is essential. What many people don’t understand is that we have sentencing guidelines to mandate what sentences should be for someone with the same crime and the same criminal history. However, sometimes the system is served by plea agreements to take into account the victim’s wishes, the defendant’s abuse of drugs and whether the defendant’s mental health is being treated appropriately. Treatment courts, such as drug court, bring good alternatives to people who are chemically dependent and have committed crimes. Drug courts have proven to reduce recidivism. I’ve been part of the Steele-Waseca Drug Court team, personally witnessing the good things that come from it.

Miller: Effective and efficient collaboration, communication, and cooperation are the best tools for limiting crime and reducing recidivism. It takes all of a community’s governmental, public, and private resources to work together to effectuate change. Examples of effective collaborations are Children’s Justice Initiative, Drug Court, and Truancy Court. Entities must effectively communicate with each other so that problematic issues and concerns are addressed in an efficient and timely manner. Each entity must be allowed to provide input so that every opinion is considered. Listening is also required so that every voice is heard. All entities must cooperate with each other. This means everyone must be present, willing to speak up, listen, and act when needed and able.

