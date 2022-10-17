Read full article on original website
Related
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
CNBC
These are the 10 best colleges in the U.S.—and there isn't one public school on the list
The U.S. News released its annual ranking of the best national universities. The list has a mix of schools — including public and private — that offer a diverse range of undergraduate and graduate programs. It also offers details about the cost of tuition and fees for the...
Eat or pay tuition? Many community college students are forced to choose. But colleges can help.
Helping community college students with immediate needs can help them stay enrolled and achieve higher earnings in the long run.
Washington Examiner
A bold new approach to reform teacher licensing
What happens when a wave of populist energy crashes against deeply entrenched structural forces? Very little, unless that energy can be channeled strategically into structural reform. After the COVID-19 pandemic gave parents a window into what their children were learning , a populist backlash against critical race theory led legislatures...
districtadministration.com
Educator optimism vs. teacher burnout. Which will prevail in 2022-23?
Optimism is battling teacher burnout this school year. Optimism is trailing, but—good news—it’s only slightly behind. While a majority of educators—71%—are worried about burnout in 2022-2023, nearly the same number—66%—said they feel optimistic about this school year, according to a recent survey by Lexia Learning, a provider of literacy instruction.
Does tutoring work? An education economist examines the evidence on whether it’s effective
With reading and math scores plummeting during the pandemic, educators and parents are now turning their attention to how kids can catch up. In the following Q&A, Susanna Loeb, an education economist at Brown University, shines a light on the best ways to use tutoring to help students get back on track.
districtadministration.com
Dangerous levels of radioactive waste detected at Missouri elementary school
A report released by a group of environmental investigation consultants revealed “elevated” amounts of radioactive waste at a St. Louis, Missouri elementary school in an area that was used to produce bombs during World War II. Boston Chemical Data Corp. confirmed these findings according to samples retrieved in...
districtadministration.com
What do school leaders need to know to help disabled students rebound?
Because students with disabilities are often “treated as a monolith,” it remains unclear how far this group has been knocked off course by COVID’s upheavals, a new report warns. Lumping disabled students together “masks critical variation in outcomes depending on students’ intensity of special education services, race,...
Can Afterschool Programs Help Students With Learning Recovery, Mental Health?
The Education Department has released updated guidance on the spending of $13.2 billion in K-12 relief funding included as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed in early 2020. As K-12 Dive reports, the department granted districts and states 120 additional days to spend funds past the Sept. 30 deadline. […]
districtadministration.com
Why cybersecurity skills in K-12 take commitment but not complexity
The cybersecurity skills educators need to protect their school networks from hackers are not all complex IT strategies. Here’s a great place to start. “The most important step that anyone can take is committing to improving their personal cybersecurity and then following through,” says Mark Wenberg, a K-12 cybersecurity trainer and author who is also an educational technology integrator at Richmond Public Schools in Virginia.
Scholarships, Savings and Student Loans: How 3 Families Are Paying for College
Every year, families with college-bound students stare down the same tricky calculation: How do we cobble together enough money to pay for college?. It’s a question that requires crunching numbers, navigating unfamiliar financial aid terms and, this year, managing the variables of high inflation and the possibility of a recession.
KSAT 12
Kickapoo Tribe is getting a $2.6 million grant from the federal government to connect to the internet
LUBBOCK — The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas has received more than $2.6 million from the federal government to install fiber for broadband. The grant will help bring 354 unserved Native American households and businesses online. The grant is part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program though the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
districtadministration.com
How a principal is creating safe spaces under a new transgender policy
Removing gender from bathroom hall passes—given the politicization of transgender bathrooms—is one step an Alaska high school principal says she took to make her students more comfortable. Mary Fulp was named Alaska’s principal of the year and then promoted from the top post at a middle school to...
districtadministration.com
Will new LGBTQ protections mean the end of hostile school climates?
For many students, showing up to school also means walking into a building where name-calling and hostility are seemingly inevitable. That’s not exactly the welcoming environment meant to help nurture and prepare the next generation for a successful future. A sense of belonging in one’s school can be difficult...
UC pushed to break legal ground by hiring immigrant students without work permits
The University is California is being pushed to break legal ground by hiring immigrant students without work authorization in a test of federal law that could alter tens of thousands of young lives.
Gov. Justice visits GameChanger Prevention Education Program pilot school to check-in on progress
MARTINSBURG, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice visited Spring Mills Middle School in Martinsburg to check-in with sixth grade students on the progress of the GameChanger Prevention Education Program. Spring Mills Middle School is one of 12 pilot schools for the 2022-2023 school year to participate in the GameChanger Prevention Education Program. Gov. Justice serves as head coach of the program. “It is truly amazing just how impactful the GameChanger curriculum has been for Spring Mills Middle just a few months into this school year,” Gov. Justice said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is, drugs impact...
Georgia Says A Fetus Is A Person. The Implications Are Terrifying.
There's a uniquely dangerous provision in Georgia's abortion ban that paves the way for criminalizing pregnant people.
districtadministration.com
Texas schools distribute DNA kits to families to help identify students in case of shooting
Texas public schools are taking action in accordance with a new policy that was signed into law last year in response to a school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde. The Texas Education Agency is requiring districts to distribute inkless fingerprint and DNA...
The college enrollment drop is finally letting up. That's the good news
The bad news: Colleges are still seeing enrollment declines, and they haven't made up any ground after the pandemic's dramatic drops.
Comments / 0