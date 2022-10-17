ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A bold new approach to reform teacher licensing

What happens when a wave of populist energy crashes against deeply entrenched structural forces? Very little, unless that energy can be channeled strategically into structural reform. After the COVID-19 pandemic gave parents a window into what their children were learning , a populist backlash against critical race theory led legislatures...
Educator optimism vs. teacher burnout. Which will prevail in 2022-23?

Optimism is battling teacher burnout this school year. Optimism is trailing, but—good news—it’s only slightly behind. While a majority of educators—71%—are worried about burnout in 2022-2023, nearly the same number—66%—said they feel optimistic about this school year, according to a recent survey by Lexia Learning, a provider of literacy instruction.
Dangerous levels of radioactive waste detected at Missouri elementary school

A report released by a group of environmental investigation consultants revealed “elevated” amounts of radioactive waste at a St. Louis, Missouri elementary school in an area that was used to produce bombs during World War II. Boston Chemical Data Corp. confirmed these findings according to samples retrieved in...
What do school leaders need to know to help disabled students rebound?

Because students with disabilities are often “treated as a monolith,” it remains unclear how far this group has been knocked off course by COVID’s upheavals, a new report warns. Lumping disabled students together “masks critical variation in outcomes depending on students’ intensity of special education services, race,...
Why cybersecurity skills in K-12 take commitment but not complexity

The cybersecurity skills educators need to protect their school networks from hackers are not all complex IT strategies. Here’s a great place to start. “The most important step that anyone can take is committing to improving their personal cybersecurity and then following through,” says Mark Wenberg, a K-12 cybersecurity trainer and author who is also an educational technology integrator at Richmond Public Schools in Virginia.
Kickapoo Tribe is getting a $2.6 million grant from the federal government to connect to the internet

LUBBOCK — The Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas has received more than $2.6 million from the federal government to install fiber for broadband. The grant will help bring 354 unserved Native American households and businesses online. The grant is part of the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program though the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration.
How a principal is creating safe spaces under a new transgender policy

Removing gender from bathroom hall passes—given the politicization of transgender bathrooms—is one step an Alaska high school principal says she took to make her students more comfortable. Mary Fulp was named Alaska’s principal of the year and then promoted from the top post at a middle school to...
Will new LGBTQ protections mean the end of hostile school climates?

For many students, showing up to school also means walking into a building where name-calling and hostility are seemingly inevitable. That’s not exactly the welcoming environment meant to help nurture and prepare the next generation for a successful future. A sense of belonging in one’s school can be difficult...
Gov. Justice visits GameChanger Prevention Education Program pilot school to check-in on progress

MARTINSBURG, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice visited Spring Mills Middle School in Martinsburg to check-in with sixth grade students on the progress of the GameChanger Prevention Education Program. Spring Mills Middle School is one of 12 pilot schools for the 2022-2023 school year to participate in the GameChanger Prevention Education Program. Gov. Justice serves as head coach of the program. “It is truly amazing just how impactful the GameChanger curriculum has been for Spring Mills Middle just a few months into this school year,” Gov. Justice said. “It doesn’t matter who you are or what your background is, drugs impact...
