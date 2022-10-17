Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Adam’ tries to launch Dwayne Johnson’s antihero into the DC Universe
CNN — “Black Adam” features a protagonist of almost unlimited power, which only makes its puny script more conspicuous. Dwayne Johnson is saddled by a very limited range of expression as the ancient mystical being featured in DC’s latest superhero epic, a film that isn’t nearly as cool as its poster, while highlighting the inherent challenge of building stories around antiheroes.
Distractify
A New DC Hero Is Here With 'Black Adam' — When Can Fans Stream the Movie?
Move over Marvel! Black Adam's (Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson) in town and he's out for blood. At least, that's the primary impression we got after rewatching the Black Adam trailer a million times! The film hits theaters worldwide on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Article continues below advertisement. However, we don't...
Collider
'Black Adam': The Long, Painfully Complicated History of Hawkman
Here are the facts about Hawkman that are pretty straight-forward: he was first introduced in Flash Comics #1 in 1940, he favors the use of a mace as a weapon, he has large, artificial wings, and is typically side-by-side with Hawkgirl/Hawkwoman. After that, it gets a little weird. Most often, he is human archeologist Carter Hall, a reincarnation of Egyptian prince Khufu. Or, as Katar Hol from Thanagar. Or, sometimes, an amalgamation of both. It’s the complicated, but utterly fascinating backstory of the hero set to be played by Aldis Hodge in the upcoming DC film, Black Adam.
comicon.com
House Of X: Previewing This Week’s ‘X-Men’ Comics
FORGING A WAY AHEAD! Forge has a secret mission that he’s been working on for the Quiet Council for some time. Now that he’s been elected to be one of the X-Men, it’s time to put it into action…even if it does break some of the laws of Krakoa.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans losing their minds as ‘Black Adam’ confirms the franchise’s worst-kept secret
Is a spoiler really a spoiler if everyone’s expecting it to happen? For years, we’ve been hearing unconfirmed reports that Henry Cavill would be making a cameo appearance in Black Adam to set up the superpowered showdown fans have been desperate to see. With the premiere over, details have been making their way online, and DC Films has given its audiences exactly what they’ve been asking for in a change of pace with recent history.
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
ComicBook
Legion of Super-Heroes Animated Movie Confirms Cast
The voice cast for the Legion of Super-Heroes animated movie has been revealed. The popular DC superteam from the future has been featured in several projects, ranging from animated to live-action. There was a popular Legion of Super Heroes animated series that ran from 2006-2008 and centered on a young Superman. Members of the Legion have also appeared in The CW's Arrowverse, in shows such as Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl, as well as the latest season of Young Justice. HBO Max is also developing a Legion of Super-Heroes adult-animated series, with comic book creator Brian Michael Bendis as part of the creative team. Before that series arrives, Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment are releasing a Legion of Super-Heroes animated film.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unexpected DC crossover nobody saw coming creates mass confusion and canonical chaos
It’s hardly a new development for DC fans to find themselves questioning some of the creative decisions and onscreen developments being made across the length and breadth of the comic book company’s multimedia empire, but the next episode of rebranded prequel series Pennyworth: The Origin of Batman’s Butler has taken the internet by storm.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Black Adam:’ Aldis Hodge is Ready for Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl to Board the DCEU
On Wednesday evening, Warner Bros. Discovery held the world premiere of its latest offering: Black Adam. The film has long been expected to usher in a new era for DC Comics on the big screen. And while currently tracking for an impressive opening, it remains to be seen when or if a sequel eventually happens. Still, one cast member is already dreaming of where this new take on the DC Extended Universe could go, and he’s hoping it includes Mr. Terrific and Hawkgirl.
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
comicon.com
Previewing DC Comics’ ‘Nightwing’ #97
…Batgirl gives Nightwing her answer. And they have a long talk with each other about what that means. Nightwing #97 is out Tuesday 18th October from DC Comics.
ComicBook
Aldis Hodge on Hawkman's Confusing History in DC Comics Before Black Adam
Aldis Hodge is set to soar onto screens as Hawkman when Black Adam opens in theaters on Friday and while DC fans are excited to see the iconic character up on the big screen, Hawkman is also a character that doesn't necessarily have the most straightforward history. On the pages of comics, Hawkman has a long, complex, and often very confusing history that even the most dedicated of fan can have some challenges keeping straight — which in turn makes adapting the character for screen a bit tricky as well. For Hodge, his approach to the character was start with what stood out to him as a comics fan and go from there.
comicon.com
Boy Thunder Is Named In ‘Batman/Superman: World’s Finest’ #8 Preview
“RECKLESS YOUTH” continues as Superman and Batman struggle to mentor the new Boy Thunder! The Key has drawn the World’s Finest team into an impossible dilemma unlike any they’ve ever faced when the entire city of Metropolis goes into a deadly lockdown!”
comicon.com
Review: ‘Batman Vs. Robin’ #2 Prepares To Tear The DCU Apart
Every miniseries and story has an issue that needs to slow down and give some exposition. The important thing in those stories is how they handle them. Batman Vs. Robin #2 does it in a very fun way that points to some horrific events to come. Mark Waid, Mahmud Asrar,...
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Hulk, Black Adam, and Spawn
Finally, some long-speculated rumors have been confirmed! A plethora of first appearances fill this week's Top Ten. While the list is quite the shade of green, the rare newsstand edition of Spawn #1 makes its first Top 10 appearance, along with a few key Star Wars titles, an indie fan-favorite variant, and the first fall in weeks for Deadpool and Wolverine. Read on to encounter this week's incredibly informative Top Ten!
comicon.com
Preview: Archie Comics’ ‘Fear The Funhouse’ One-Shot Drops In Time For Halloween
Archie Comics has revealed a preview of Fear The Funhouse (One-Shot), out tomorrow from Micol Ostow, Magdalene Visaggio, Michael Northrop, Lisette Carrera, Ryan Caskey, Diana Camero, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli, and more. ‘A night camping at the treehouse in the woods leads the pre-teen Archie and his friends to do...
comicon.com
Marvel’s ‘Dark Web’ Debuts A First Look Trailer For Spider-Man/X-Men Event Of The Year
Madelyn Pryor and Ben Reilly are about the change the world of both Spider-Man and the X-Men forever. Dark Web promises to be as big as its predecessor, Inferno, and we can’t wait. Debuting last week at New York Comic Con, the trailer gives a look at interior art...
comicon.com
Previewing ‘DC Vs. Vampires: All-Out War’ #4
With Baron Cinder and his lieutenants kept occupied by the mother of all diversions, the team attempts a daring raid on the Blood Farm to retrieve the one person who can bring sunlight back to the world. However, they have not reckoned on the terrifying presence of the Baron’s vampire knights—familiar faces whose blades are every bit as bloodthirsty as they are.
GamesRadar
New superhero movies: every Marvel, DC, and comic book movie flying your way in 2022 and beyond
You don't need the Time Stone to see what new superhero movies are on the horizon. New superhero movies are pouring in over the next few years. The MCU is shifting into overdrive, with Marvel Phase 5 kicking off next year and Marvel Phase 4 coming to a close with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Then there's Marvel Phase 6, which will feature two Avengers movies. Though a recent round of delays has pushed some highly anticipated titles back, there's still lots to look forward to that's coming very soon. On the other side of the aisle, there's Aquaman 2, The Flash, and Shazam 2 on the way. And Warner Bros. is said to want Henry Cavill back as Superman in another solo movie, if that wasn't enough.
murphysmultiverse.com
Warner Moving Ahead with A-List DC Characters; ‘Wonder Woman 3’ On Deck
Even as claims of a “leadership vacuum” persist as the Walter Hamada era comes to an end, Warner Bros. is continuing to develop its DC properties. James Gunn is actively developing new projects; Henry Cavill is back as Superman; and Matt Reeves continues to build his Gotham universe through a series of projects being developed both for theaters and streaming. With the news of Superman and Batman projects in the works came news that the other member of DC’s Trinity is still very much in the plans as well.
Comments / 0