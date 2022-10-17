The evolution of the Hummingbird: how Gibson’s square-shouldered dreadnought became the acoustic icon it is today

Read full article on original website
Fender harnesses its heritage with all-new American Vintage II line of Stratocasters, Telecasters, Jazzmasters and basses
The comprehensive range revives genuine CuNiFe Wide-Range humbuckers, opts for authentic period-accurate build appointments and utilizes Pure Vintage pickups for historic feel and tones. Fender has announced its American Vintage II range of electric guitars and bass guitars, an all-new catalog of instruments that harks back to a handful of...
The story of the Fender Rosewood Stratocaster that never made it to Jimi Hendrix
The fabled Stratocaster was the rosewood counterpart to the Telecaster popularized by George Harrison – and only two were ever made. As the ’60s became ever-more wild and psychedelic, Fender decided to see if prototype instruments in special finishes could help them tap into a market that had gone from all-American surf groups who thought custom colours were pretty far-out to LSD-taking hippies exploring the outer limits of the human psyche.
This busker just delivered one of the best shred guitar performances of the year
In a video titled ‘Arpeggios at the speed of light’ – a pretty accurate title if you ask us – Damian Salazar deploys his Kiesel Jason Becker Numbers guitar to face-melting effect. With a following of almost 400,000 subscribers on YouTube, Damian Salazar is probably one...
3 Eddie Van Halen-signed Charvel EVH Art Series guitars – and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica – hit the auction block
The trio of stage-played six-strings come with certificates of authenticity and photographic evidence of Van Halen wielding them across various dates in 2007. Over the past two years, there have been a number of Eddie Van Halen-signed electric guitars sold at auction, and now Heritage Auctions has thrown four more into the mix: three Van Halen-signed and stage-played Charvel EVH Art Series guitars, and a Masterbuilt Bumblebee replica.
15 glam rock guitarists from the '70s who defined the decade and beyond
We chart the influential axe-slingers who shaped the sound – and look – of rock to come. Lipstick-kissed mirrors and glitter-bombed stages defined a decade that schizophrenically straddled the line of a verifiable rock 'n' roll personality crisis. In the early hours of the '70s, whispers of glitz...
Jimmy Page and Robert Plant Needed Just 2 Takes to Record an Underrated ‘Led Zeppelin III’ Song
Careful listeners of 'Led Zeppelin III' heard an underrated song Jimmy Page and Robert Plant needed just two takes to make.
‘The Voice': Married Country Duo the Dryes Pull Off Unforgettable ‘Islands in the Stream’ Cover
Katelyn and Derek Dryes have undeniable musical chemistry. The now-married couple met on a blind date 15 years ago and have been singing together for more than a decade since. So, when they stepped foot onstage on Monday (Sept. 26) as part of Season 22’s NBC’s The Voice, they went from blind date to the blinds — literally.
Austin Evans serves up a volley of six-string carnage – with an upside-down guitar – in this brutal playthrough of Orthodox's Head on a Spike
The unrelenting metal cut is taken from the Spanish outfit's latest album, Learning to Dissolve. Orthodox’s new album, Learning to Dissolve, is an expertly crafted, unrelenting, chaotic masterclass in modern metalcore. In 11 songs spanning just over 40 minutes, the Seville, Spain-based outfit offer a barrage of uber-destructive bangers, shaped principally by the impossibly heavy downtuned electric guitar work of axeman Austin Evans.
Strymon's versatile BigSky reverb pedal is now available as a plugin
A "direct port" of the popular pedal, the BigSky plugin features the same dozen reverbs found on the original box, at a much lower price point. Even now, a number of years after its release, the Strymon BigSky is – for our money – still one of the best reverb pedals on the market today. Now, in a major move, Strymon has brought the popular and influential pedal into the world of plugins.
Are ThorpyFX pedals actually bombproof? Watch an explosives team put it to the test
ThorpyFX guitar pedals are often touted as “bombproof”, in a nod to founder Adrian Thorpe’s former career as a British Army Ammunition Technical Officer, or explosives specialist. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has...
Wilco to Release ‘Cruel Country’ on Vinyl, Share Paranormal Video for “A Lifetime to Find”
Wilco’s 12th album, Cruel Country (dBpm Records), released May 2022, will now be available on vinyl and CD formats on Jan. 20, 2023. The 2xLP gatefold package for Cruel Country, created by Grammy-winning designer Lawrence Azerrad, features postcards, band photographs, and more, while the red and white vinyl LPs are limited to 5,000 copies and will be available at independent record stores.
Positive Grid launches OMNYSS, a collection of amps and effects for “epic soundscapes and massive tonal exploration”
The software looks to be Positive Grid's answer to Neural DSP, featuring three amps spanning “heavenly cleans to visceral heavy tone”, plus synth and polyphonic octave effects. Positive Grid has launched OMNYSS, a new collection of digital gear powered by its BIAS FX 2 guitar amp and effects...
Jan Rivera serves up spellbinding chromaticism and gravity-defying fusion licks in this hypnotic playthrough of Existential Paranoia
Bass titan Mohini Dey and Dream Theater keyboard wizard Jordan Rudess also feature on the title track from the prog maestro's debut album. For most, the quest to master the fretboard is a lifetime pursuit, one that sees guitarists locked in an evergreen effort to “break out of the box." It’s a skill that only the elite truly master, and one that heavily informs the foundation of Jan Rivera’s hypnotic fusion style.
Research by Fender suggests women buy guitars online because they “aren't treated well” in shops
CEO Andy Mooney reflects on how data collected when he joined the company in 2015 has shaped the company's business strategy ever since. Fender CEO Andy Mooney has shared a series of intriguing insights found by the company as a result of research conducted after he joined in 2015, which has helped dictate the brand’s roadmap for the past several years.
Noel Gallagher’s Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine – dubbed “the best guitar in the world” by the Oasis man – goes up for sale again
Gallagher's glittery guitar featured heavily on third Oasis album Be Here Now, and went on the road for the record's accompanying world tour. Noel Gallagher’s eye-catching Gibson Les Paul Florentine is up for sale for a second time on Propstore Auction as part of its upcoming Best of British Music auction.
Black Friday Fender deals 2022: the official dates and everything you need to know
The place for the very best Black Friday Fender deals on everything from a new Stratocaster to Squier Telecaster, Fender pedals, Fender Play Subscription and more. It won't be long until the sales event of the year is upon us - Black Friday! Now, while this sales spectacular is the ideal time to bag a seriously discounted TV, a cut-price Bluetooth speaker, or an assortment of home furnishings, it's actually the perfect opportunity to score a stellar Black Friday Fender deal. So whether you are looking for a cut-price Stratocaster, an even cheaper Squier, a discounted classic amp, affordable pedals or branded accessory, you've come to the right place.
Pino Palladino’s best basslines
Quite possibly the world's most famous working session bassist, Pino Palladino has built a career as the ultimate supporting player: providing a Stravinsky-inspired fretless performance on Paul Young’s ‘Wherever I Lay My Hat,’ contributing to D’Angelo’s landmark album Voodoo, replacing the late John Entwistle in The Who, touring with the John Mayer Trio, and much more.
Watch Kinga Glyk’s Jaco Pastorius-inspired solo – played on a ukulele bass – which became one of her most watched videos ever
Kinga Glyk serves up her trio’s take on the Jaco and Charlie Parker classic, Donna Lee. Anyone who’s been following the irrepressible rise of YouTube and Instagram star Kinga Glyk will know that her groove-led brand of funk-inspired jazz spans a huge dynamic range. And it’s to her credit that no matter how broad things get stylistically, her fiery bass playing and creativity have kept her music focused.
Jason Richardson on his love of Alexi Laiho, soundtracking Lifetime movies and how his late pet pug's progressive drinking habits shaped his new album
The virtuosic guitar ace dives deep on II, his blistering new full-length with drummer Luke Holland, taking inspiration from Nintendo and horror blockbuster It. It's not for nothing that progressive shredder Jason Richardson named the lead-off track on his latest album Tendinitis. Pulled from II – his second full-length collaboration...
Johnny Depp’s “Shipwreck” guitar is one of the wildest custom builds you’ll see this year
Though Johnny Depp has always had an affinity for the electric guitar, it seems as though the actor’s six-string career has really shifted up a gear over the past few months. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in...
