The evolution of the Hummingbird: how Gibson’s square-shouldered dreadnought became the acoustic icon it is today

The place for the very best Black Friday Fender deals on everything from a new Stratocaster to Squier Telecaster, Fender pedals, Fender Play Subscription and more. It won't be long until the sales event of the year is upon us - Black Friday! Now, while this sales spectacular is the ideal time to bag a seriously discounted TV, a cut-price Bluetooth speaker, or an assortment of home furnishings, it's actually the perfect opportunity to score a stellar Black Friday Fender deal. So whether you are looking for a cut-price Stratocaster, an even cheaper Squier, a discounted classic amp, affordable pedals or branded accessory, you've come to the right place.

3 HOURS AGO