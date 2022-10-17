Read full article on original website
Related
Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie
An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
Erie man arrested on similar charges from 2017
An Erie man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges similar to ones previously faced. Deandre Sparks, 25, was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and recklessly endangering another person. In 2017, Sparks was sentenced to spend one year in prison and one year of probation for recklessly endangering another person and […]
Buffalo man flees from police, gets jail time
Approximately 30 minutes later, two officers located the minivan on Olympic Avenue and initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle turned onto Alma Avenue.
30-year-old man critical after being shot on Sussex Court
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 30-year-old Buffalo man is reportedly listed as critical at ECMC after being shot on Sussex Court on Sunday afternoon. According to Buffalo Police, the incident happened just after 2 p.m. Sunday, near William Street. The victim was reportedly shot while inside a vehicle and was taken to the hospital by […]
Burglary sees more than $5,000 in goods stolen from Erie County residence
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglary earlier this month saw more than $5,000 worth of goods stolen from a vacant home in Erie County. The incident occurred on Oct. 2 at a residence on Old Wattsburg Road in Amity Township. It happened between 10:22 p.m. and 11 p.m. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the stolen […]
chautauquatoday.com
Sherman Man Arrested on Weapon Possession Charges in Ripley
A Sherman man was arrested on weapon possession charges over the weekend in Ripley. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies were called to a residence on Burton Avenue at about 2:45 AM Saturday for a report of a suspicious person knocking on doors. On arrival, they located a vehicle occupied by 19-year-old Marcus Detweiler in front of the residence. Further investigation found that Detweiler was allegedly driving without a valid driver's license, proof of registration, proof of insurance, proper inspection, and no/distinctive license plates. While continuing to speak with Detweiler, deputies saw a .357 revolver in plain view on the floor under the driver's seat. Deputies removed Detweiler from the vehicle, and a further search revealed that the serial number on the revolver had been scratched off, and that he was allegedly in possession of an electronic stun gun. Detweiler was charged with 2nd- and 4th-degree criminal possession of a weapon and several traffic citations, and he was transported to the Chautauqua County Jail for centralized arraignment. He is currently being held in the jail on $30,000 bail.
explore venango
Police: Two Suspects Facing Aggravated Assault Charges After Oil City Man Beaten by Four Men
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Two Oil City men have been charged with aggravated assault after police say a man was beaten by four individuals at a residence on Hone Avenue. Court documents indicate the Oil City Police Department filed the following criminal charges against 19-year-old Jerome Barber and 20-year-old Giovanni Nicholas Paolucci on Tuesday, October 18, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
erienewsnow.com
Crack Cocaine, Heroin Seized Following Search in Millcreek Township
A large amount of drugs have been seized following the search of an address in Millcreek Township on Wednesday, according to police. Detectives in the Millcreek Township Police Vice Unit, Erie District Attorney's Drug Task Force and the City of Erie Police Vice Unit served the search warrant in the 1400 block of W. 25th St. around 8:45 a.m.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Look to Identify Suspect in Walmart Theft Case
Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify the suspect in the theft of phone accessories from a store, according to Pennsylvania Crime Watch. It was reported at the Walmart in Harborcreek Township on Oct. 17 around 11 p.m. The man in the photos took a number of cell phone totaling...
chautauquatoday.com
Several arrests made after drug raid on Deer Street in Dunkirk
A several months-long investigation into sale of narcotics in the city of Dunkirk has led to a total of seven arrests. The Dunkirk Police Department reports that a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and cash were located and seized from a residence at 759 Deer Street last Friday. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says the raid was the result of work from multiple law enforcement agencies...
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown Man was arrested after allegedly harassing a victim, and damaging a vehicle and cellphone Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Lakewood-Busti Police Department responded to reports of a domestic dispute at the Lakewood Walmart at around 8 p.m. Sunday Afternoon. Further investigation...
Man allegedly caught shoplifting fishing line in Fairview store has outburst
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shoppers in Fairview Township witnessed an unwanted scene when an accused shoplifter had a tantrum. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers responded to a retail theft call at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a store on the 6000 block of West Lake Road in Fairview Township. The suspect allegedly […]
explore venango
Local Woman Accused of Striking Care-Dependent Person in Face Multiple Times
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing charges after she reportedly assaulted a care-dependent person. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 68-year-old Paula Counselman I, of Cooperstown, on October 14, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office:
Jamestown police identify body found on E. 2nd St. on Monday
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Jamestown Police know "whose" body they found downtown on Monday, but they still want to know how he died. Police claim Clarence Kelwaski Junior, from Jamestown, disappeared from a drug treatment program near Albany in August. According to a release from Jamestown Police, Kelwaski signed himself...
erienewsnow.com
Man with Shotgun Arrested after Standoff in Girard Township
Pennsylvania State Police arrested a man with a shotgun after a standoff at a Girard Township residence early Monday morning, according to a news release. Troopers were called to the 8100 block of S. Creek Rd. around 2:30 a.m. They arrived to find the man, who lived at the address,...
wrfalp.com
Jamestown Man Arrested Following Stowe Street Gunshot Complaint in August
A Jamestown man has been arrested following a gunshot complaint on Stowe Street this past August. Jamestown Police said 23-year old Isiah Payne was arraigned Friday in City Court on two counts of 1st Degree Reckless Endangerment and 2nd Degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
wesb.com
Warrant Arrest – Bell
A Bradford man was arrested on felony warrants Monday evening. Foster Township Police were out on patrol attempting to locate Kenneth Bell, who was known to have several warrants with their department. Officers followed a vehicle from his home to the Country Fair and once the vehicle was stopped and they determined that it was Bell they attempted to arrest him. Bell resisted but was eventually taken into custody.
erienewsnow.com
Police Identify Man Found Deceased In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have identified the man found deceased in Downtown Jamestown this week. Partially decomposed human remains were found by a passerby around noon Monday next to Faust Electric on First Street. Following an autopsy, officers identified the man as 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr....
Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street
An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
Comments / 0