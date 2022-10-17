Read full article on original website
1380kcim.com
CHS Volleyball Team Raises Over $1,200 For St. Anthony Cancer Center
The Carroll High School volleyball team recently presented the St. Anthony Cancer Center with a check from money raised during their pink-out game earlier this month. The team designed and sold 264 pink-out t-shirts to friends, family, and fans to raise over $1,200. St. Anthony will use the funds to support patients receiving treatment at the Cancer Center, such as gas cards and nutrition assistance. A photo of the team and their donation can be found included below.
1380kcim.com
Lt. Gov. Gregg To Open 2022 Rural Leadership Exchange In Carroll Thursday
Iowa Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg will be in Carroll tomorrow (Thursday) to participate in the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s (IEDA) third annual Rural Leadership Exchange. The program begins at 10 a.m. at the Carrollton Event Centre and involves community and business leaders from around the state gathering to share best practices for expanding, renewing, and improving existing programs and learning about resources available to rural communities. Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC), Carroll County Growth Partnership, and the Iowa Rural Development Council are helping to host the conference. The full agenda for Thursday’s event is included below.
1380kcim.com
CCSD School Board To Consider Policy Change Regarding Objectionable Materials Following Monday’s Meeting
A challenge over what kind of materials should be available to students in the Carroll Community School District’s media centers continued last night (Monday) during the board of education’s October meeting. For months, a group of parents has advocated for having a handful of books placed on a restricted list or removed from the libraries due to the graphic sexual depictions they contain. Amy Dea, one of the parents spearheading the effort, says the board’s position on the books in question is hypocritical.
KCRG.com
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds. The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday. Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it...
1380kcim.com
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association Announces Planned Outage For Tuesday, Oct. 17
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA) is reminding customers service will be unavailable briefly tomorrow (Tuesday) while work is completed on their lines. The utility says this outage will affect all customers in Milford and Westside townships in Crawford County north of U.S. Highway 30. Work is expected to begin by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is tentatively scheduled to end around noon that day. Once service is restored, a boil advisory will be implemented per Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements. The boil order is expected to be lifted sometime Thursday, Oct. 20. WCIRWA thanks customers for their patience and understanding during the disruption. Customers with questions can contact the utility directly by calling 712-655-2534 or emailing info@wcirwa.com.
1380kcim.com
Carroll County Pheasants Forever Gears Up For 2022 Youth Hunt
The annual Carroll County Pheasants Forever youth hunt is coming up this weekend, and there is still time to get signed up for a morning of fun for budding outdoorsmen and women. Chapter President Tracy Buck says the youth hunt has been around for nearly 30 years, and members are excited for another outstanding event.
Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand
The talented and intrepid reporter Dave Hoekstra, a former 30-year writer with the Chicago Sun-Times, spent the better part of three years chronicling the struggle of independent newspapers like my family’s to survive amid a perfect storm of challenges and attacks that have shuttered thousands of locally owned papers or forced them to sell to […] The post Suicidal thoughts, resilience in a small-town Iowa newspaper’s fierce last stand appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kwit.org
THE EXCHANGE 10.19.22: Iowa Governor Debate, Woodbury County Forum, and Interview with Republican Candidate for Iowa Senate Rocky De Witt
On November 8th, Iowans will head to the polls to decide local and statewide races. There are two women on the ballot for Governor, Incumbent Republican Kim Reynolds, who is seeking her second term in office, and Democrat Deirdre DeJear, a small business owner, Drake graduate, and candidate for Secretary of State in 2018.
1380kcim.com
Bill Weitl of Manning
Funeral Services for 66-year-old, Bill Weitl of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Friday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Manning with Burial to be in the Manning Cemetery. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Visitation will resume at 9:30 am on Friday at the Church. Bill is survived by his wife, Shona of Manning; 2 sons: Matt Weitl of Clarksville and Billy Weitl of Carroll; 8 grandchildren; and 5 siblings: Mike Weitl of Templeton, Diane Berger of Arcadia, Jim Weitl of Carroll, Pat Franklin of Washington State and Kathy Hillard of Missouri.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
1380kcim.com
Ann Hemphill of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt
A Memorial Service for Ann Hemphill, age 65 of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt, will be at 1pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Odebolt. A Visitation/Luncheon will run from 11:30-1pm at the church. Ann passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Odebolt is in charge of arrangements.
3 News Now
Sheriff's report filed in response to alleged assault by Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A sheriff's report was filed earlier this month in response to an alleged assault by a Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate. A video is circulating on social media of an incident that happened earlier in the month after a board of supervisors candidate forum. The...
1380kcim.com
Former LCPD Officer Reaches Plea Agreement In Law Enforcement Certification Case
One of three men charged for allegedly lying on certification forms for former Lake City Police Department officers has reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. According to Calhoun County District Court records, 46-year-old Aaron Lee Alspach will plead guilty to tampering with records, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was initially charged with perjury and felonious misconduct in office, both class D felonies. The other former officer charged, 45-year-old Anthony Robert Snyder, and Lake City Administrator 57-year-old Eric Clifford Wood, have both filed not guilty pleas to the charges levied against them. Their jury trials are scheduled to begin on Nov. 29 in Calhoun County District Court. The three men were arrested on Sept. 21 after an investigation by the Sac County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Attorney General’s Office determined they had submitted false documents regarding their Iowa Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) qualifications near the end of 2020.
1380kcim.com
Dennis Auen of Carroll
Dennis Auen passed away at Regency Park Nursing Home Thursday Oct. 13, 2022. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll with Fr. Patrick Behm officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home...
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve first consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the first consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. (Photo Below) A representative from Van Wall said the plans are to...
1380kcim.com
Darrell Heuton of Carroll
Darrell Lee Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Music for the service will be by Jan Pottroff and Polly Eason. Casket bearers will be Ben Fink, Shawn Ausborn, Brett Foster, Corey Howlett, Nicholas Howlett, and Mac Carson. Honorary casket bearers will be Darrell’s golf buddies. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Lidderdale.
Radio Iowa
Brr! Four Iowa cities set record lows this morning as wind chills dip below zero
It’ll be one of those weeks in Iowa where our attire may include both winter coats and shorts. This morning, some communities experienced lows in the low 20s and wind chills below zero. Meteorologist Ashley Bury, at the National Weather Service in Johnston, says four Iowa cities had record...
1380kcim.com
Driver Airlifted After Friday Crash In Ida Grove
One driver was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Ida County on Friday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred on Highway 59 in Ida Grove at approximately 12:07 p.m. Authorities say a 2021 Kia Seltos, driven by 35-year-old Alan Jonathan Kennedy of Ida Grove, was traveling southbound on the highway and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 1999 Ford F350, operated by 71-year-old Kenneth Ray Hurley of Odebolt. The Kennedy Kia hit the driver’s side of the pickup truck before colliding with a livestock trailer pulled by the Hurley vehicle. Kennedy was airlifted by MercyOne Air Med to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Ida County Sheriff’s Office and Ida County Emergency Medical Services assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll
Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
iowa.media
Acetylene tank explodes in Orient
ORIENT — A construction trailer containing an acetylene tank exploded just after 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 on Highway 25 on the south edge of Orient. Emergency responders who were first on scene said they immediately determined there were no injuries, however there was debris all over. “I think...
