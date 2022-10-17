Read full article on original website
Paullina 19-Year-Old Taken To Sanford Sheldon After Tuesday Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Paullina 19-year-old was taken to the hospital after an accident near Sheldon on Tuesday, October 18, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 8:20 a.m., 40-year-old Melissa Baker of Sanborn was driving a 2012 Dodge Durango westbound on Highway 18, a half mile east of the Highway 60 interchange. They tell us that 19-year-old Sarah Jansma of Paullina was also westbound on 18 in a 2006 Chevy.
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll
Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
One person dies after single-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska
BURT COUNTY, Neb. — One person died in a single-vehicle crash Sunday in northeast Nebraska, according to authorities. The Burt County Sheriff's Office said that the crash occurred southeast of Tekamah, which is about an hour north of Omaha. Deputies and Tekamah Fire and Rescue responded and declared the...
Highway 59 crash leaves one man critically hurt
IDA GROVE, IA — An Ida Grove man was critically hurt after an accident Saturday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says 35-year-old Alan Kennedy was critically hurt after his SUV crossing the center line on Highway 59 crashed into a truck and trailer. Kennedy was flown to MercyOne Siouxland...
Storm Lake man charged for theft of about $2K
A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.
IDA GROVE MAN INJURED IN TWO VEHICLE CRASH
ONE DRIVER SUSTAINED CRITICAL INJURIES IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION SATURDAY SHORTLY AFTER NOON ON HIGHWAY 59 NEAR IDA GROVE. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS A SOUTHBOUND CAR CROSSED THE CENTER LINE INTO THE NORTHBOUND LANE AND STRUCK THE DRIVERS SIDE OF AN ONCOMING F-350 PICKUP PULLING. A LIVESTOCK TRAILER.
Service Interruptions Expected Wednesday Morning For Some Customers In Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids Municipal Utilities (CRMU) reminds customers of possible service disruptions early tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. Crews will be conducting maintenance on their system beginning at 6 a.m., which could result in electric and communications interruptions for consumers on the south side of the railroad tracks. According to the utility, service should be completed by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Questions can be directed to CRMU directly at 712-999-2225.
Hull Woman Rolls Car Near Hospers, Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
Hospers, Iowa– A Hull woman was taken to the hospital after an accident near Hospers on Saturday, October 15, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 9:50 a.m., 21-year-old Jewell Flores of Hull was driving a 2004 Honda westbound on 400th Street, three miles east of Hospers, which is a mile into O’Brien County.
Gary Daniels of Carroll
Gary Daniels, age 74, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Spirit Lake. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll with Bill Benson officiating. Casket bearers will be Gary’s family.
MOC/Floyd Valley Construction Going Well
Orange City, Iowa — A new elementary school is taking shape at Orange City on Highway 10. Voters passed a $37 million bond issue in early 2020 for the facility, with a clause for a small expansion at the district’s high school, also located in Orange City. We...
Sioux City man charged for hitting woman
SHELDON—A 22-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 3:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in Sheldon on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault. The arrest of Jordan Phillip William Metz stemmed from a 911 call from a woman, according to the Sheldon Police Department. The woman said she had...
O'Brien County votes down stop sign plan
PRIMGHAR—The O’Brien County Board of Supervisors halted a move Tuesday, Oct. 11, to install a fourth stop sign at an intersection on the southern end of Sanborn’s city limits. County engineer Scott Rinehart presented a resolution to the board to place the eight-sided traffic device on the...
FBI enters search for missing Siouxland woman
Sioux City Community Policing Sergeant Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 Monday morning that the FBI has gotten involved in the search for Brenda Payer.
Herbert Arnold of Wall Lake
Funeral services for Herbert Arnold, age 93 of Wall Lake will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct 20th at the Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake. Burial will follow in the Wall Lake Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Herbert is survived by...
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
Bill Weitl of Manning
Funeral Services for 66-year-old, Bill Weitl of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Friday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Manning with Burial to be in the Manning Cemetery. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Visitation will resume at 9:30 am on Friday at the Church. Bill is survived by his wife, Shona of Manning; 2 sons: Matt Weitl of Clarksville and Billy Weitl of Carroll; 8 grandchildren; and 5 siblings: Mike Weitl of Templeton, Diane Berger of Arcadia, Jim Weitl of Carroll, Pat Franklin of Washington State and Kathy Hillard of Missouri.
Suspects face felony charges after pursuit in stolen vehicle, police say
A pursuit involving a stolen car ended in a collision in Sioux City on Sunday.
Merle Wernimont of Carroll
Merle William Wernimont, age 80, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha surrounded by his family. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll with Fr. Kevin Richter as Celebrant. Music for the Mass will be by Kathy Halbur and Michelle Phillips. Lector for the Mass will Bev Kruger. Gift bearers will be his sisters: Lori Walter, Nancy Pudenz, Cheryl Adams, and Pat Wernimont. Eucharistic Minister will be Bonnee Coon. Casket bearers will be Tony Wernimont, Dean Wernimont, Sam Wernimont, Mark Wernimont, Rick Snyder, Todd Snyder, and Merlin Hinners. Honorary casket bearers will be his card playing friends and his co-workers from Keebler. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
Murder conviction of man who stabbed mother in Sioux City upheld
SIOUX CITY -- The Iowa Court of Appeals on Wednesday upheld the murder conviction of a man who stabbed his adoptive mother in a Sioux City apartment building. A three-judge panel denied Paul Belk's claims that District Judge Jeffrey Neary erroneously rejected his insanity defense and that there was not enough evidence presented at trial to show he had malice aforethought before the stabbing.
KLEM News for Tuesday, October 18
The Le Mars City Council today passed first reading of an ordinance to amend rules concerning cemeteries in the city’s code. The amendment sets aside a veterans section at Memorial Cemetery. That section include burial of qualified military veterans, including reservists and national guard members. Three readings are required before passage.
