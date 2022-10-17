Funeral Services for 66-year-old, Bill Weitl of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Friday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Manning with Burial to be in the Manning Cemetery. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Visitation will resume at 9:30 am on Friday at the Church. Bill is survived by his wife, Shona of Manning; 2 sons: Matt Weitl of Clarksville and Billy Weitl of Carroll; 8 grandchildren; and 5 siblings: Mike Weitl of Templeton, Diane Berger of Arcadia, Jim Weitl of Carroll, Pat Franklin of Washington State and Kathy Hillard of Missouri.

MANNING, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO