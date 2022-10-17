ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date

A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
FIRST LOOK: SoCal Cantina Now Open in Downtown Tuscaloosa

The highly anticipated SoCal Cantina officially opened its doors Friday in downtown Tuscaloosa with hopes of bringing Southern California and Miami vibes to the Druid City. The Tuscaloosa Thread first reported that SoCal Cantina, a Miami-based restaurant, would join the city's restaurant and bar scene in November 2021. The restaurant's...
Bibb County Pummels Ironmen In Choctaws’ Season Finale

Your high school football coverage is brought to you by UA Online, "Where Legends Log In." The Bibb County Choctaws (7-3, 6-1) travelled to Tuscaloosa to take on the Holt Ironmen (0-9, 0-7) on Thursday night. The Choctaws took care of business, putting up a dominant first half of football, and secured second place in Class 4A Region 3 with a 49-0 victory.
Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke

The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
Tuscaloosa Los Tarascos Searching for Customer Caught on Camera Stealing Tip Jar

The operators of Los Tarascos Mexican restaurant are looking for the person responsible for stealing their hostesses' tip jar on Monday. According to a Facebook post from Los Tarascos Northport, the incident occurred at the Skyland Boulevard location where a man wearing an orange beanie and a hoodie was seen on surveillance cameras paying for his meal before taking the tip jar and leaving the restaurant.
Li-Cycle Opens Lithium Battery Recycling Plant in Tuscaloosa

A company aiming to make the increasing electrification of the automotive industry more sustainable has opened a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Tuscaloosa. Li-Cycle, an industry leader in the field, already operates three "Spokes" in North America, and the Tuscaloosa plant will become their fourth. With Mercedes' new battery plant...
Two Sentenced to Prison for 2018 Double Murder in Fayette County

The prison sentences for two of five defendants in a 2018 Fayette County double murder were announced Tuesday morning. District Attorney Andy Hamlin, who presides over the 24th Judicial Circuit of Alabama, overseeing Fayette, Lamar and Pickens counties, prosecuted 35-year-old Lazaro Moran and 36-year-old Lindettia Lowery in relation to the shooting deaths of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin.
West, Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Today

Important Information from the National Weather Service. BMX issues STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF SOUTHWESTERN TUSCALOOSA, NORTHWESTERN PERRY, GREENE, HALE AND NORTHERN SUMTER COUNTIES THROUGH 215 AM CDT for Greene, Hale, Perry, Sumter, Tuscaloosa [AL] till 2:15 AM CDT. West, Central Alabama Under Marginal Risk for Severe Weather Outlook.
