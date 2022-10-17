ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Confident Padres, Ready for ‘Great Battle,’ Get Set to Welcome Phillies in NL Pennant Clash

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwroS_0icMH3pq00
The Padres gather for a team photo following the win over the Dodgers Saturday that sent them to the NLCS. Photo credit: @Padres via Twitter

Ready for more playoff baseball, San Diego?

It’s coming at 5 p.m. Tuesday, when Yu Darvish takes the mound at Petco Park as the Padres begin the National League Championship Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Game 2 in the best-of-seven series follows at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. The Padres have not announced their second starter and the Phillies have yet to reveal one for either game. FOX and FS1 will alternate airing the games.

The Padres earned the right to move on to the NLCS with their surprise 3-1 series win over the heavily favored Los Angeles Dodgers, who won 111 games during the regular season, finishing 22 games ahead of the Friars in the NL West.

To put the accomplishment in context, there hasn’t been such an upset since 1906 – when there weren’t even playoff rounds, just the World Series – and the Chicago Cubs, with 116 wins, fell to the Chicago White Sox, with 23 fewer victories.

Dodger manager Dave Roberts said the “shock factor” was “very high,” but he allowed that the Padres “outplayed us this series.”

Manager Bob Melvin said regular season wins aren’t the only factor in evaluating a team, the NL results, with two wild-card teams vying for the pennant, proves his point.

“It’s just as much who fights to the finish and plays well going into the postseason, and continues that,” he told 97.3 the Fan. “I’ve seen it many times.”

(Enjoy the wild celebration in the stadium before and after the win, thanks to 97.3 the Fan’s Sammy Levitt, who invited fans to share their videos of the moment to what became a lengthy Twitter feed.)

And after taking out the Dodgers, along with the New York Mets, another 100-win club in 2022, the Padres – even without star Fernando Tatis Jr., who they lost for all of 2022 – feel ready for just about anything.

Josh Bell told Bally Sports San Diego that he doesn’t “think there’s a more confident team than us right now.”

Jurickson Profar shared Bell’s belief in his team’s confidence, but noted “the Phillies are on fire too.”

And they are, having eliminated the Atlanta Braves, 101-game winners, in four games. They closed out the series with two easy wins on the road, 9-1 and 8-3, led by reigning MVP Bryce Harper, hitting .435 on the postseason with three home runs and six RBIs, and center fielder Brandon Marsh, hitting .308.

Aaron Nola – yes, Padre catcher Austin Nola’s brother – has gone 2-0 in his starts for the Phils. And like the Friars, their bullpen has excelled in the playoff spotlight.

For the Padres, Trent Grisham has put his .184 average in the regular season behind him, hitting .381 against the Mets and the Dodgers, as is Austin Nola, with Manny Machado trailing them at .296.

Jake Cronenworth, hitless in the wild-card series, caught fire in the Division Series, with a .438 average. Darvish is 2-0 in the playoffs and five relievers have appeared without giving up a run.

“It’s gonna be a great battle, but we’re ready for it,” Profar told Bally Sports.

The Padres travel to Philadelphia for games Friday and Saturday, and if needed, Sunday, before returning to San Diego Oct. 25-26, for Games 6-7, if needed.

– City News Service contributed to this report

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Twins set to part ways with ex-Yankees slugger, reports say

The Minnesota Twins are set to move on from catcher Gary Sanchez, according to multiple reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the Twins will look for a backstop to pair with Ryan Jeffers as Sanchez hits free agency. While there were...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Talon Marks

Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…

The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NJ.com

Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
TEXAS STATE
FanSided

New York Yankees put the screws to fans during rainout

The New York Yankees and Major League Baseball knew exactly what they were doing during Game Five and their weather delay. It was clear that a storm was heading through the area – anyone with a weather app could have seen that. But the Yankees did not appear worried, opening the gates as they did at 5:00 PM. Eventually, at 6:20 PM, they announced that the game, slated to begin at 7:00 PM, would be delayed and more information would be coming soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

TBS Reportedly Makes Decision On Bob Costas For ALCS

Veteran broadcaster Bob Costas will not call this year's ACLS games on TBS. Instead, Brian Anderson will be the play-by-play man alongside Ron Darling and Jeff Francoeur, per NewsdaySports reporter Anthony Rieber. Costas will host the pregame and postgame shows for TBS. Costas got a great deal of criticism for...
NEW YORK STATE
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy