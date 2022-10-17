ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

yankodesign.com

Top 10 Japanese-inspired designs to add a hint of minimalism to your everyday life

The Japanese design philosophy has slowly but surely taken over the world by storm – ever since it was discovered by the rest of us! There’s something surreal and relaxing about Japanese-inspired products, that just makes you want to introduce some minimalism into your life. Whether it is furniture designs, stationery items, or even kitchen appliances, we’ve got you covered with a collection of innovative Japanese designs. From Japanese geometry scissors that double up as quirky templates to high-quality Japanese towels – these surreal and soothing product designs are all you need to introduce into your day-to-day life, to experience some Japanese zen and peace.
PopSugar

The "Invisible" French Manicure Is a Minimalist's Dream

We've seen the french manicure undergo a few makeovers since its resurgence. The "invisible" french manicure is a modern take on the classic nail-art trend. This new twist on the look is perfect for minimalists. The french manicure has been a nail-art star from the very beginning. Though it took...
Black Enterprise

Luxury in Every Detail! Black Woman Handbag Extraordinaire Designs Italian-Made Luxury Travel Bags

Meet Lola Banjo, the Black woman founder behind the luxury Italian-made handbag and travel accessory line, Silver & Riley. It was during her travels that Banjo realized how hard it was to find a travel bag that was functional, stylish, high-quality, and affordable. Recognizing the highly profitable gap in the market, Banjo sprung into action and Silver & Riley was born.
intheknow.com

Toddler refuses to share cookie with mom, gives her broccoli instead

This hilarious toddler gave her mom broccoli when she asked her to share her cookie!. Sarah (@saruh2themax) is a parent and TikToker who shares videos of her adorable toddler, Willow. One of Willow’s favorite games is running a make-believe restaurant, but the sassy toddler likes to decide which order to fill and which to alter. In a hilarious video, Sarah attempts to “order” the cookie Willow is snacking on, but the tricky toddler serves her a bowl of broccoli instead!
12tomatoes.com

Bride Left Scrambling After “Friend” Makes Wedding Cake

This bride experienced one of our worst nightmares firsthand, as a wedding cake fail left her in a very difficult position on her wedding day. The cake maker definitely failed her here and our heart goes out to her. u/poemsandpupandpasta is the Reddit user who is sharing the story. We admire her bravery, as this is something that we would not have wanted to talk about.
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Innovative Halloween Costume Wins the Internet

Halloween costume judging for pets is over! Everyone can go home! @KatieandChandler have totally won Halloween with this ridiculously hilarious costume. We can never get over how creative and talented all you pet owners are during spooky season and Katie just goes all out. Chandler actually seems like he loves dressing up too, and this costume will probably make you hungry and laugh at the same time. Check out this hysterical video.
Mens Journal

Best Heritage-Style Boots That Will Never Go Out of Style

The trend to turn away from mass-produced junk and the unsustainable eco-disaster that is fast fashion often means looking back at practices and brands that were made in the U.S. in days past. Clothing and shoes used to take time to make, with craftsman using quality materials to create long-lasting items like denim, belts, and […]
pethelpful.com

French Bulldog Is Not Having It with Target Halloween Display

Some people are huge fans of Halloween and say it's their favorite holiday, even more than Christmas. But some people can do without the kids knocking on their doors, begging for candy, the scary costumes, the creepy decorations everywhere you look starting in late September. And just like people, some...
pethelpful.com

Dog Shows Off Her 'Winter Snow Pants' and We Just Can't Get Enough

As the colder months creep in, we're all starting to get comfy and cozy in our own ways. Just take a look at Juno the adorable Sheepadoodle--she's rocking her new 'winter snow pants,' and we can't get enough! Neither can her followers, obviously, but now all of TikTok is loving this new fashion trend.
Good News Network

‘Best New Skyscraper’ Mimics Nature: Looks Like 2 Mountains With a Valley, Water, and Greenery Between – LOOK

In the heart of Amsterdam’s business district, a lush green valley emerges from the rocky canyon walls of a new office building. The dramatic, geology-inspired, plant-covered “Valley” stands out in Amsterdam’s Zuidas neighborhood with its three towers of 219, 265, add 328 feet tall (67, 81, and 100 meters), and its spectacular cantilevered apartments.
dexerto.com

TikTok ‘bridezilla’ tells guests to put their phones away as she walks down aisle

A ‘bridezilla’ went viral on TikTok after telling her wedding guests to put away their phones as she walked down the aisle. TikToker _jenngee posted a clip of herself walking down the aisle with her father, while repeatedly telling people to “put your phones away,” even after a sign was posted and bridesmaids reminded the guests.
Domaine

Your Guide to Cleaning Throw Pillows

Think of throw pillows as jewelry for your couch. They provide color, texture, and can instantly mix up the look of your living room with nearly no effort. They’re also a magnet for microscopic dust, bacteria, and allergens. “Throw pillows also have such varied uses,” Alex Wojenski, the Grove Guide at Grove Collaborative, says. “In one moment you may be using it to prop your feet while sitting on the couch and another you may be resting your head.” Because of their variety of uses, knowing how to clean your throw pillows—both the covers and the insert—is a must to keep bacteria from spreading.

