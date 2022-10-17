The Japanese design philosophy has slowly but surely taken over the world by storm – ever since it was discovered by the rest of us! There’s something surreal and relaxing about Japanese-inspired products, that just makes you want to introduce some minimalism into your life. Whether it is furniture designs, stationery items, or even kitchen appliances, we’ve got you covered with a collection of innovative Japanese designs. From Japanese geometry scissors that double up as quirky templates to high-quality Japanese towels – these surreal and soothing product designs are all you need to introduce into your day-to-day life, to experience some Japanese zen and peace.

